Bio-Techne Corporation: Bio-Techne Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

Second Quarter FY2023 Highlights

Second quarter organic revenue increased by 4% (1% reported) to $271.6 million and 5% (3% reported) in the first half of fiscal 2023 to $541.2 million .

GAAP earnings per share 1) (EPS) was $0.31 versus $0.49 one year ago. Delivered adjusted EPS 1) of $0.47, consistent with the prior year, with foreign currency exchange negatively impacting EPS by $0.02 per share when compared to the prior year.

(EPS) was $0.31 versus $0.49 one year ago. Delivered adjusted EPS of $0.47, consistent with the prior year, with foreign currency exchange negatively impacting EPS by $0.02 per share when compared to the prior year. Growth in the ExoDx Prostate test continued with its fourth consecutive record quarter, as tests performed grew over 70% and revenue more than doubled year-over-year.

Successful execution and expansion of our cell and gene therapy platform with a record quarter in GMP protein sales and the launch of RNAscope Plus.

Enhancement of our ProteinSimple branded product offering with the launch of the MauriceFlex instrument and the opening of a state-of-the-art immunoassay product innovation and manufacturing facility.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic growth, and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"As we lap high revenue growth rates from last year, we continued to grow in Q2 despite a slow-down in Biotech funding and the Covid illness that is sweeping China," said Chuck Kummeth, President and CEO of Bio-Techne. "Within the quarter, we delivered much improved results in Europe. Also, our run-rate consumable business in the US and our Cell Therapy portfolio grew double-digits, indicating continued underlying strength in our end markets."

Kummeth continued, "Meanwhile, our ExoDx Prostate test continued its rapid adoption, with revenues more than doubling in the quarter compared to the prior year. Our portfolio of innovative tools, bioactive reagents, and technologies are aimed at some of the highest growth life science tools and diagnostic markets. This diverse portfolio combined with the investments we have made in our people, our facilities, and our new product pipeline, position the Company to execute on our strategic growth plan and deliver our long-term targets."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023

Revenue

Net sales for the second quarter increased 1% to $271.6 million . Organic growth was 4% compared to the prior year with acquisitions contributing 1% and foreign currency exchange having an unfavorable impact of 4%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $0.31 per diluted share, versus $0.49 in the same quarter last year. Prior year GAAP EPS was favorably impacted by a non-recurring gain of approximately $28.4 million on our ChemoCentryx investment. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 9% to $67.9 million, compared to $62.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP operating margin was 25.0%, compared to 23.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP operating margin compared to prior year was positively impacted by a non-recurring impairment in the prior year related to our Eminence investment.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS was $0.47 per diluted share in both the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and in the comparative period. Adjusted EPS remained flat year-over-year with unfavorable foreign currency exchange being offset by reduced net interest expense. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 6% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted operating margin was 35.5%, compared to 38.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted operating margin decreased compared to the prior year due to unfavorable foreign currency exchange, higher inflation, and strategic growth investments including the Namocell acquisition.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biotechnology and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's second quarter fiscal 2023 net sales were $203.9 million, a decrease of 1% from $205.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic growth for the segment was 2%, with foreign currency exchange having an unfavorable impact of 4% and acquisitions contributing 1%. Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 43.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 45.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The segment's operating margin compared to the prior year was negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign currency exchange, higher inflation, and the Namocell acquisition.

Diagnostics and Genomics Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment also develops and provides in situ hybridization products as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's second quarter fiscal 2023 net sales were $68.0 million, an increase of 5% from $64.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic growth for the segment was 7%, with foreign exchange having an unfavorable impact of 2%. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's operating margin was 12.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 16.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The segment's operating margin was negatively impacted by foreign exchange, higher inflation, and the timing of strategic growth investments.

Conference Call

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include:

Organic growth

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted net earnings

Adjusted tax rate

Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating margin

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

Adjusted EBITDA

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic growth represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, as well as the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from partially-owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculation, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. There was no revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to the sale of Changzhou Eminence Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Eminence) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries was $2.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 .

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including non-recurring costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, and gains. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjection assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory and acquisition-related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on legal settlements, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures as the revenues and expenses are not fully attributable to the Company.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes stock-based compensation expense, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, restructuring, impairments of equity method investments, gain and losses from investments, and certain adjustments to income tax expense.

Impairments of equity investments are excluded as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions. Additionally, gains and losses from other investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded.

Costs related to restructuring activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, customer site closures or supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio techne.com.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

612-656-4416







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



























QUARTER SIX MONTHS



ENDED ENDED



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Net Sales

$ 271,581

$ 269,276 $ 541,236

$ 526,995 Cost of sales



88,221



85,585

178,280



172,307 Gross margin



183,360



183,691

362,956



354,688 Operating Expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative



93,010



100,693

192,386



186,868 Research and development



22,459



20,650

46,362



42,250 Total Operating Expenses



115,469



121,343

238,748



229,118 Operating income



67,891



62,348

124,208



125,570 Other income (expense)



(1,462)



23,831

45,938



27,992 Earnings before income taxes



66,429



86,179

170,146



153,562 Income taxes



16,424



14,120

30,407



12,522 Net earnings, including noncontrolling interest

$ 50,005

$ 72,059 $ 139,739

$ 141,040 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



-



(8,114)

179



(8,748) Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne



50,005



80,173

139,560



149,788 Earnings per share1):





















Basic

$ 0.32

$ 0.51 $ 0.89

$ 0.95 Diluted

$ 0.31

$ 0.49 $ 0.86

$ 0.91 Weighted average common shares outstanding1)





















Basic



157,011



157,240

156,887



156,808 Diluted



161,750



164,828

161,766



164,636



1)Prior period share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the four-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in November 2022.







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















12/31/2022

6/30/2022 ASSETS











Cash and equivalents

$ 164,682

$ 172,567 Short-term available-for-sale investments



32,074



74,462 Accounts receivable, net



184,763



194,548 Inventories



160,233



141,123 Other current assets



23,431



22,856 Total current assets



565,183



605,556













Property and equipment, net



223,851



223,242 Right of use asset



83,937



65,556 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



1,437,236



1,353,623 Other assets



53,194



46,828 Total assets

$ 2,363,401

$ 2,294,805













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 69,012

$ 113,704 Contract liabilities



21,812



23,406 Income taxes payable



25,277



13,237 Contingent consideration payable



-



- Operating lease liabilities - current



10,975



11,928 Current portion of long-term debt obligations



-



12,500 Other current liabilities



1,319



1,243 Total current liabilities



128,395



176,018













Deferred income taxes



111,381



98,994 Long-term debt obligations



200,000



243,410 Operating lease liabilities



78,183



58,133 Long-term contingent consideration payable



7,000



5,000 Other long-term liabilities



11,336



12,239 Stockholders' equity



1,827,106



1,701,011 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,363,401

$ 2,294,805







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)





























QUARTER

SIX MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Gross margin percentage - GAAP

67.5 %

68.2 %

67.1 %

67.3 % Identified adjustments:























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.1 %

0.3 % Amortization of intangibles

4.1 %

3.8 %

4.1 %

3.9 % Stock compensation expense - COGS

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.1 % Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)

- %

0.1 %

(0.1) %

0.2 % Gross margin percentage - Adjusted

71.7 %

72.3 %

71.3 %

71.8 %



1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)





























QUARTER

SIX MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Operating margin percentage - GAAP

25.0 %

23.2 %

22.9 %

23.8 % Identified adjustments:























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.1 %

0.3 % Amortization of intangibles

7.0 %

6.8 %

7.1 %

7.0 % Acquisition related expenses and other

(3.0) %

(4.9) %

(1.3) %

(2.9) % Eminence Impairment

- %

7.0 %

- %

3.6 % Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

6.2 %

5.5 %

6.0 %

5.4 % Restructuring costs

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.5 %

0.4 % Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)

0.0 %

0.4 %

(0.1) %

0.4 % Operating margin percentage - Adjusted

35.5 %

38.3 %

35.2 %

38.0 %



1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. As disclosed in our use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures, the adjusted operating margin percentages excludes partially-owned consolidated revenue and expense amounts. The excluded revenue attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries had no impact on the operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and a 0.1% impact for the comparative prior period. The excluded operating (income)/loss had no impact on the operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and 0.3% impact for the comparative prior period. The excluded revenue attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries had a 0.1% impact on the operating margin for the first six months of fiscal 2023 and had a 0.1% impact for the first six months of fiscal 2022. The excluded operating (income)/loss had a (0.2)% impact on the operating margin for the first six months of fiscal 2023, and 0.3% on the first six months of fiscal 2022.







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































QUARTER

SIX MONTHS





ENDED

ENDED





12/31/2022

12/31/2021



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Net earnings before taxes- GAAP

$ 66,429

$ 86,179



$ 170,146

$ 153,562

Identified adjustments attributable to Bio-Techne:



























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



100



84





400



1,596

Amortization of intangibles



19,125



18,380





38,408



36,769

Acquisition related expenses and other



(8,162)



(13,168)





(7,484)



(15,430)

Eminence impairment



-



18,715





-



18,715

Gain on sale of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries



-



-





(11,682)



-

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



16,878



14,815





32,336



28,675

Restructuring costs



780



743





2,950



1,928

Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating



74



(28,395)





(38,013)



(34,630)

Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)



-



1,004





(420)



2,567

Net earnings before taxes - Adjusted1)

$ 95,224

$ 98,357



$ 186,641

$ 193,752

Non-GAAP tax rate



21.0 %

21.4 %



21.0 %

21.2 % Non-GAAP tax expense



19,998



21,048





39,195



41,076

Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne1)

$ 75,226

$ 77,309



$ 147,446

$ 152,676

Earnings per share - diluted - Adjusted1,2)

$ 0.47

$ 0.47



$ 0.91

$ 0.93





1) Includes the results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.

2) Prior period share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the four-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in November 2022.







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP adjusted tax rate (In percentages) (Unaudited)





























QUARTER

SIX MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 GAAP effective tax rate

24.7 %

16.4 %

17.9 %

8.2 % Discrete items

(7.0)



7.5



1.9



16.4

Impact of non-taxable net gain

(0.2)



-



1.4



-

Annual forecast update

3.7



0.7



-



-

Long-term GAAP tax rate

21.2 %

24.6 %

21.2 %

24.6 % Rate impact items























Stock based compensation

(2.0) %

(1.7) %

(2.5) %

(1.9) % Other

1.8 %

(1.5) %

2.3 %

(1.5) % Total rate impact items

(0.2) %

(3.2) %

(0.2) %

(3.4) % Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate

21.0 %

21.4 %

21.0 %

21.2 %







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























QUARTER

SIX MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Protein Sciences segment revenue

$ 203,887

$ 204,971

$ 403,836

$ 402,156 Diagnostics and Genomics segment revenue



68,003



64,527



137,907



125,512 lntersegment revenue



(309)



(222)



(507)



(673) Consolidated revenue

$ 271,581

$ 269,276

$ 541,236

$ 526,995







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























QUARTER

SIX MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Protein Sciences segment operating income

$ 89,336

$ 93,281

$ 175,278

$ 183,381 Diagnostics and Genomics segment operating income



8,296



10,880



16,934



18,344 Segment operating income



97,632



104,161



192,212



201,725 Corporate general, selling, and administrative



(1,165)



(1,334)



(2,567)



(1,524) Adjusted operating income



96,467



102,827



189,645



200,201 Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



(100)



(84)



(400)



(1,595) Amortization of intangibles



(19,125)



(18,380)



(38,408)



(36,769) Acquisition related expenses and other



8,307



13,262



8,010



15,618 Eminence Impairment



-



(18,715)



-



(18,715) Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)



-



(1,004)



647



(2,567) Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



(16,878)



(14,815)



(32,336)



(28,675) Restructuring costs



(780)



(743)



(2,950)



(1,928) Operating income

$ 67,891

$ 62,348

$ 124,208

$ 125,570



1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























QUARTER

SIX MONTHS

ENDED

ENDED

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne $ 50,005

$ 80,173

$ 139,560

$ 149,788 Net interest expense (income)

1,388



2,657



4,745



5,873 Depreciation and amortization

26,703



25,102



53,344



49,836 Income taxes (benefit)

16,424



14,120



30,407



12,522 EBITDA attributable to Bio-Techne

94,520



122,052



228,056



218,019 Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

100



84



400



1,595 Acquisition related expenses and other

(8,162)



(13,168)



(7,484)



(15,430) Eminence impairment

-



18,715



-



18,715 Gain on sale of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries

-



-



(11,682)



- Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

16,878



14,815



32,336



28,675 Restructuring costs

780



743



2,950



1,928 Investment (gain) loss and other

74



(28,395)



(38,013)



(34,630) Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries1)

-



(7,110)



(241)



(6,181) Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,190

$ 107,736

$ 206,322

$ 212,691



1) Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne excludes non-controlling interest of approximately 43% of the GAAP net earnings or loss for Eminence. To prevent double-counting the non-controlling interest component within our Adjusted EBITDA calculation, the amount accounts for both the non-controlling interest within the GAAP metric and the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries within our Non-GAAP adjusted consolidated net earnings table







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















SIX MONTHS



ENDED



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net earnings

$ 139,739

$ 141,040 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



53,344



49,836 Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory



400



1,596 Deferred income taxes



(6,365)



7,233 Stock-based compensation expense



31,205



25,706 Gain on sale of CCXI investment



(37,176)



- Fair value adjustment to available for sale investments



(839)



(33,672) Contingent consideration payments - operating



-



(3,300) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable



(8,600)



(16,400) Asset impairment restructuring



-



546 Eminence impairment



-



18,715 Gain on sale of Eminence



(11,682)



- Other operating activities



(39,561)



(41,873) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



120,465



149,427 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Additions to property and equipment



(15,665)



(16,238) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(101,184)



- Investment of forward purchase contract



-



(25,000) Proceeds from sale of Eminence



17,824



- Proceeds from sale of CCXI investment



73,219



- Other investing activities



6,009



(1,050) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(19,797)



(42,288) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Cash dividends



(25,106)



(25,069) Proceeds from stock option exercises



16,977



56,500 Long-term debt activity, net



(56,000)



(59,250) Contingent consideration payments - financing



-



(700) Share repurchases



(19,562)



(41,294) Other financing activities



(20,310)



(23,247) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(104,001)



(93,060) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(4,552)



(1,325) Net increase (decrease)in cash and cash equivalents



(7,885)



12,754 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



172,567



199,091 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 164,682

$ 211,845

