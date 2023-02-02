As the US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act demonstrated, companies preparing to spend big on batteries are at risk of being blindsided by supply-chain-related legislation. Here are some tips on how US developers can anticipate policy curveballs.Lithium-ion batteries can store energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind generation, adding critical flexibility to the increasingly dynamic electric grid. But as the storage industry's future brightens with new freestanding tax credits brought in by the Inflation Reduction Act, so does the spotlight on global battery supply chains. The ...

