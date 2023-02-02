The Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSolar) says the country has reached 17 GW of installed solar capacity for PV projects below 5 MW in size. Over the past three months, connection requests for distributed-generation PV projects have hit 32 GW.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil has surpassed 17 GW of installed solar capacity in the distributed-generation sector, which includes PV projects below 5 MW in size. The new milestone corresponds to 98.6% of distributed-generation projects in Brazil, with more than 2 million PV systems installed across the country, according to ABSolar. ...

