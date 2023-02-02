Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQ72 ISIN: US1523091007 Ticker-Symbol: 260 
Frankfurt
02.02.23
09:15 Uhr
3,360 Euro
-0,160
-4,55 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3603,64015:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2023 | 14:10
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 02, 2023(Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the "Events and Publications" tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals?
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications. We operate with the conviction that each one of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:

Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com


Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.