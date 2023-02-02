Portugal's cumulative PV capacity hit 2.59 GW at the end of 2022, outpacing the growth of other renewable energy sources. The country failed to meet its own installation predictions, likely because some large-scale projects awarded in the 2019 and 2020 auctions ended up missing their commissioning deadlines.Portugal added 890 MW of new PV systems in 2022, according to provisional figures from the country's Directorate General for Energy and Geology (DGEG). The figure falls far short of the 1,140 MW predicted by the DGEG, and as well as the 2.5 GW prediction in SolarPower Europe's latest "EU ...

