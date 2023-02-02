BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies' BKR 9000 Sees Pre-Order Momentum - Delivering All-Band Capability At An Accessible Price Point

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") today announced continued pre-order activity for its BKR 9000, with orders from the Pilot Point Fire Department and the Kenedy County Sheriff, both in Texas, as well as from Tulare County Fire, in California. The BKR 9000 is the Company's multiband portable communications technology for the public safety market, providing high performance all-band coverage at a cost-efficient price point.

John Suzuki, CEO for BK Technologies, commented, "We continue to see tremendous interest in our BKR 9000 portable communication platform, with steady pre-order activity from both new and existing customers. The wide-ranging appeal of our technology is reflected in interest from first responder agencies from remote, rural and suburban areas, alike and includes law enforcement as well as fire response organizations. We believe there is tremendous potential for our BKR 9000 portable communications technology as a solution for local emergency agencies in smaller, less populated geographies, which require high performance communications capabilities at an accessible price point. As we move through the last phases of launch, including anticipated FCC certification, we look forward to rolling out this new technology with enhanced multiband capabilities to a broader audience of public safety customers."

Stephen Theisen, Vice President of Sales, added, "There are approximately 29,0000 fire departments in the U.S. and an estimated 24,000 are predominantly volunteer departments -- often with budget constraints, and the BKR 9000 is designed to meet their needs for superior, yet affordable in-field communications technology. BK's strong brand recognition in Wildland Fire combined with a high performance, affordable multiband radio makes volunteer fire departments a great fit for the BKR9000."

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies SaaS business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters and primary manufacturing facility in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing for the launch of the BKR 9000 and the Company's long-term strategic plan, and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks, some of which have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events, include, among others, the following: changes or advances in technology; the success of our land mobile radio product line; disruption in the global supply chain creating delays, unavailability and adverse conditions; successful introduction of new products and technologies, including our ability to successfully develop and sell our anticipated new multiband product and other related products in the planned new BKR Series product line and our announced SaaS solutions; competition in the land mobile radio industry; general economic and business conditions, including higher inflation and its impacts, federal, state and local government budget deficits and spending limitations, any impact from a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. Government, the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, including the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; reliance on contract manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with fixed-price contracts; heavy reliance on sales to agencies of the U.S. Government and our ability to comply with the requirements of contracts, laws and regulations related to such sales; allocations by government agencies among multiple approved suppliers under existing agreements; our ability to comply with U.S. tax laws and utilize deferred tax assets; our ability to attract and retain executive officers, skilled workers and key personnel; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to identify potential candidates for, and to consummate, acquisition, disposition or investment transactions, and risks incumbent to being a noncontrolling interest stockholder in a corporation; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the ongoing war in Ukraine on the companies in which the Company holds investments; impact of our capital allocation strategy; risks related to maintaining our brand and reputation; impact of government regulation; impact of rising health care costs; our business with manufacturers located in other countries, including changes in the U.S. Government and foreign governments' trade and tariff policies, as well as any further impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or the ongoing war in Ukraine; our inventory and debt levels; protection of our intellectual property rights; fluctuation in our operating results and stock price; acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters and other catastrophic events, such as severe weather events, the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events; any infringement claims; data security breaches, cyber-attacks and other factors impacting our technology systems; availability of adequate insurance coverage; maintenance of our NYSE American listing; risks related to being a holding company; and the effect on our stock price and ability to raise equity capital of future sales of shares of our common stock. Certain of these factors and risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are stated in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement.

