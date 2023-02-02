EnviroMetal Technologies Inc: EnviroMetal Receives Support for Technology Research

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and research and development funding of up to $100,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

This funding will contribute to the advancement and commercialization of the Company's proprietary gold recovery technology and processes (together, the "EnviroMetal Process"). The research project will focus on further optimization of EnviroMetal's gold recovery process, of per unit cost improvements, and test a number of newly contemplated operating parameters that present expanded application opportunities. Wayne Moorhouse, EnviroMetal President and CEO, states, "While the Company continues to demonstrate the EnviroMetal Process is a cost effective precious metal recovery technology with particular application in processing gravity and flotation gold concentrates we are also dedicated to constant improvement and advancement. Funding support of this technology optimization project will drive value enhancements that we can pass along to our clients. We are grateful for the support of NRC IRAP and for its assistance in driving innovations designed to improve economic performance and reduce the environmental footprint for precious metal miners."

The project will focus on enhancing the value of the EnviroMetal Process in the key areas of metal recovery and reagent consumption by further investigating the effects of process variables including reagent concentration, reagent purity, leach time and pulp density. The project is scheduled to continue through March 31, 2024.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process, EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation.

