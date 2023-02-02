Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
02.02.2023
Whirlpool Corporation Named One of America's Most JUST Companies for 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Whirlpool Corp. has been recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies in the annual rankings published today by CNBC and JUST Capital. The company ranked among the leaders in the Household Goods and Apparel industry.
Whirlpool Corporation, Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture

"We are proud once again to be named as one of America's most JUST companies in recognition of our commitment to a healthy and equitable workplace, social responsibility and environmental sustainability," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation.

"For 111 years, improving life at home has been central to our corporate purpose. This honor is a testament to the work of our 69,000 employees around the globe who strive every day to bring that same purpose alive in our products, workspaces and communities."

Each year, JUST Capital partners with CNBC to evaluate and celebrate U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public-such as creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products and protecting customer privacy.

For its annual rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues. These issues are identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants since 2015.

Whirlpool Corp. has continued to invest in its environmental sustainability strategy to reduce its climate impact and progress toward its Net Zero emissions target in global plants and operations by 2030. As part of these efforts, the company is regularly recognized for its long-standing commitment to sustainability, citizenship and Inclusion and Diversity. In 2022, the company was named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023, and Fortune's Most Admired Companies.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737849/Whirlpool-Corporation-Named-One-of-Americas-Most-JUST-Companies-for-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
