OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through January 2023 was 46.2 million contracts, up 2.9 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through January 2022. Total volume was 923.2 million contracts, up 2.9 percent compared to January 2022 and the third highest month in OCC's history.

Highlights

ETF options cleared contract volume up 15.6% year-over-year

Index options cleared contract volume up 31.7% year-over-year

Total options cleared contract volume up 3.1% year-over-year

Contract Volume

January

2023

Contracts January

2022

Contracts % Change 2023 YTD

ADV 2022 YTD

ADV % Change Equity Options 490,385,534 527,485,192 -7.0% 24,519,277 26,374,260 -7.0% ETF Options 360,913,765 312,337,990 15.6% 18,045,688 15,616,900 15.6% Index Options 67,999,957 51,617,316 31.7% 3,399,998 2,580,866 31.7% Total Options 919,299,256 891,440,498 3.1% 45,964,963 44,572,026 3.1% Futures 3,884,674 6,117,218 -36.5% 194,234 305,861 -36.5% Total Volume 923,183,930 897,557,716 2.9% 46,159,197 44,877,887 2.9%

Securities Lending

January 2023

Avg. Daily Loan

Value January 2022

Avg. Daily Loan

Value %

Change January

2023 Total

Transactions January

2022 Total

Transactions %

Change Market

Loan

Hedge

Total 121,395,862,984 132,125,002,110 -8.1% 177,214 177,228 -0.01%

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

