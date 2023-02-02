OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through January 2023 was 46.2 million contracts, up 2.9 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through January 2022. Total volume was 923.2 million contracts, up 2.9 percent compared to January 2022 and the third highest month in OCC's history.
Highlights
- ETF options cleared contract volume up 15.6% year-over-year
- Index options cleared contract volume up 31.7% year-over-year
- Total options cleared contract volume up 3.1% year-over-year
Contract Volume
January
January
% Change
2023 YTD
2022 YTD
% Change
Equity Options
490,385,534
527,485,192
-7.0%
24,519,277
26,374,260
-7.0%
ETF Options
360,913,765
312,337,990
15.6%
18,045,688
15,616,900
15.6%
Index Options
67,999,957
51,617,316
31.7%
3,399,998
2,580,866
31.7%
Total Options
919,299,256
891,440,498
3.1%
45,964,963
44,572,026
3.1%
Futures
3,884,674
6,117,218
-36.5%
194,234
305,861
-36.5%
Total Volume
923,183,930
897,557,716
2.9%
46,159,197
44,877,887
2.9%
Securities Lending
January 2023
January 2022
%
January
January
%
Market
121,395,862,984
132,125,002,110
-8.1%
177,214
177,228
-0.01%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
