Mountainview, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Vizcom, a company that is in the process of developing an AI creative design tool, has announced the launch of the beta stage of its rehauled web application. The web app has been in the alpha stage for a period of more than one year and has been completely revamped with a number of new product features.

Commenting on the new version of the web app, Jordan Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO of Vizcom said, "This is the launch of the Vizcom 2.0 web application in the runup to the official launch of the app. We will be formally launching the app once the beta testing stage is completed. If all goes as planned, the beta stage will be live in early March."

Currently, Vizcom already has a web app that can be downloaded to create more appealing designs. This version has been available to the general public for more than a year and a half. The difference between this version and the new version is that the new version will be enriched with a number of new collaborative multiplayer features. Thanks to these features, multiple people can simultaneously create designs on the same canvas using AI.

While the outputs of both versions might be somewhat similar, the way the users of the app can interact and engage with the software is fundamentally different. This is why Vizcom opted to call the latest version a beta launch. Earlier, designers didn't have access to a serious brush engine. In the new version, they get access to gpu driven graphics like a brush engine. Using the brush that is a part of the app now actually offers artists the feel of a familiar native field rather than using tools like HTML canvas. In the new version of the Vizcom app, artists get to experience drawing in a creative application.

AI creative tools

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8799/153352_316251d7c47f7924_001full.jpg

Another advantage the rehauled web app offers is the option for artists and designers to leverage their own data to affect the outputs of the models. In effect, people can now have their own personalized machine learning models. It is like having on board their own personal creative assistants who are closely aligned with their own inspiration images. With mood boards being a part of the creative process, this feature is immensely beneficial to artists and designers and saves them the trouble of having to try to manually interpret their reference images.

"The coolest feature is what we call the workbench. The workbench allows for multiple people to work together with different nodes, to essentially communicate different functions and things that they want to happen to their images. And this is all kind of a visual based experience that allows them to unlock their artistic potential to the maximum extent without having to understand the intricacies of machine learning. Even while sticking to their own area, they can explore their ideas and ways in a manner they couldn't have before, as they work in a collaborative environment," concluded Jordan Taylor.

About Vizcom

Vizcom is an AI creative tools platform headquartered in Mountainview, California, United States, and was founded in 2021. The company provides design and engineering services to its clients to transform their creativity into reality.

Media contact:

Name: Jordan Taylor

Email: jordan@vizcom.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153352