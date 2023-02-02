Spotlight on Our ERGs: Henkel Black Alliance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are an important part of company culture. They help build community and engage different perspectives with the goal of encouraging positive change within and outside of the company.

In our Spotlight on ERG series, learn about our 17 ERGs across Henkel North America with over 1,000 employees participating and helping us build an inclusive environment and spirit of belonging. Together we are advancing our DEI priorities.

Learn more below about our ERG: Henkel Black Alliance.

For the Henkel Black Alliance ERG, recruiting and retaining Black talent and amplifying those voices at Henkel North America is the end goal. The ERG creates a space for Black employees and allies to connect, collaborate and feel empowered to be themselves at Henkel.

By developing and implementing programs that benefit employees, stakeholders and communities, the Henkel Black Alliance ERG is driving Henkel's diversity agenda from the bottom up to help create an inclusive environment that fosters diverse perspectives and ensures opportunities are equally accessible to all.

Anyone and everyone are encouraged to join the Henkel Black Alliance ERG, remotely or through chapters, like those in Connecticut and Michigan. From organizing signature events such as a virtual tour of Charles Wright Museum of African America History to sharing knowledge with Black History Month fact sheets and raising money for the United Negro College Fund with their infamous annual Juneteenth burger cook-off, the ERG works to celebrate Black history and culture while pushing for a better, more just future.

Black History Month is an opportunity to introduce Black achievements and culture to the world by sharing the history that has escaped textbooks and current events that fail to make national news. It is also a reminder that there is still work to be done to achieve true equity. Carl Jordan, Global Quality Key Account Manager and a Henkel Black Alliance leader

Leaders from each chapter of Henkel Black Alliance collaborated with senior executives at the first annual ERG Symposium. They believe that ERGs are the acknowledgement that work needs to be done within Henkel. ERGs give voice to the people and are the measuring stick for success.

