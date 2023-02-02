Octapharma AG today announced that European medical authorities have approved the lyophilised presentation of the well-established octaplasLG pharmaceutically-licensed S/D treated plasma for transfusion. The line extension, which will be marketed in Europe as a powder and solvent for solution for infusion, offers new and potentially life-saving treatment options in pre-hospital and emergency settings.

"The European authorization of octaplasLG powder continues Octapharma's ongoing commitment to help prevent uncontrolled haemorrhage associated with trauma, which accounts for 30%-50% of all deaths in the first 24 hours"1-5, says Dr. Oliver Hegener, Vice President IBU Critical Care.

Trauma results in 4.4 million deaths worldwide annually6, with uncontrolled bleeding being the major cause of potentially preventable death. Trauma-induced coagulopathy (TIC) is an early abnormal response characterised by hypocoagulation, in addition to acute blood loss, shock, hypothermia and metabolic acidosis, that begins soon after injury. Early pre-hospital administration of plasma has been shown to increase survival, compared with crystalloids, when pre-hospital transport was longer than 20 minutes.7

Until now, access to early plasma transfusion was limited by logistic hurdles as well as a lack of available transfusion medicine in the pre-hospital setting for both for civilian and military patients.

"octaplasLG powder, an AB universal plasma, can be stored at room temperature and reconstituted within minutes, representing a potentially lifesaving treatment option in emergency situations and in locations with limited frozen storage facilities and cold chain infrastructure required for regular FFP," explains Dr. Hegener.

About octaplasLG

Pharmaceutical grade human plasma for infusion with standardised quality and unique pathogen safety profiles due to Octapharma's integrated pathogen elimination/inactivation concept. The standardised content is achieved by pooling between 630 and 1520 single plasma units from multiple carefully screened donors. Safety measures present during manufacturing include: Donor screening, immunoneutralisation, Solvent/detergent treatment and Ligand affinity chromatography for prion reduction.

The product is approved for:

Complex deficiencies of coagulation factors such as coagulopathy due to severe hepatic failure or massive transfusion.

Substitution therapy in coagulation factor deficiencies, when a specific coagulation factor concentrate (e.g., factor V or factor XI) is not available for use or in emergency situations when a precise laboratory diagnosis is not possible.

Rapid reversal of the effects of oral anticoagulants (coumarin or indanedione type) when a prothrombin complex concentrate is not available for use or administration of vitamin K is insufficient due to impaired liver function or in emergency situations.

Potentially dangerous haemorrhages during fibrinolytic therapy, using e.g., tissue plasminogen activators, in patients who fail to respond to conventional measures.

Therapeutic plasma exchange procedures, including those in thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

About Octapharma

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines.

Octapharma employs more than 11,000 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 118 countries with products across three therapeutic areas: Immunotherapy, Haematology, and Critical Care.

Octapharma has seven R&D sites and five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden, and operates more than 190 plasma donation centres across Europe and the US.

