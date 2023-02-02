DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Global Antiviral Drugs Market to Exhibit Growth at a Paltry CAGR of ~4% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The global prevalence of HIV, hepatitis, Ebola, and other viral diseases is driving significant market growth in the antiviral drugs market. Furthermore, growing viral disease awareness initiatives and an increasing geriatric population base susceptible to viral diseases will contribute to an increase in demand for antiviral drugs. Moreover, increasing advancements in antiviral drugs, such as proteolysis targeting chimera mechanism, targeted covalent inhibitor mechanism, and others to improve drug efficacy, will drive the antiviral drugs market

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Antiviral Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading antiviral drugs companies' market shares, challenges, antiviral drugs market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key antiviral drugs companies in the market.





Key Takeaways from the Antiviral Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global antiviral drugs market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global antiviral drugs market during the forecast period. Notable antiviral drugs companies such as AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Cipla Inc., Lupin., ENTOD INTERNATIONAL, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GSK plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, ViiV Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, and several others are currently operating in the antiviral drugs market.

and several others are currently operating in the antiviral drugs market. In January 2023 , China's medical products regulator approved two more domestically developed antiviral drugs as the country braces for a possible wave of post-Lunar New Year Covid-19 infections.

, medical products regulator approved two more domestically developed antiviral drugs as the country braces for a possible wave of post-Lunar New Year Covid-19 infections. In January 2023 , Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the publication of a paper titled "Development of a rapid image-based high-content imaging screening assay to evaluate therapeutic antibodies against the monkeypox virus" in the journal Antiviral Research.

, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the publication of a paper titled "Development of a rapid image-based high-content imaging screening assay to evaluate therapeutic antibodies against the monkeypox virus" in the journal Antiviral Research. In December 2022 , the FDA approved lenacapavir (Sunlenca) as a first-in-class, twice-yearly treatment option for heavily treated adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1.

, the FDA approved lenacapavir (Sunlenca) as a first-in-class, twice-yearly treatment option for heavily treated adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1. In January 2022 , Lupin launched the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir in India under the brand name Molnulup for the treatment of adults suffering from COVID-19 in the country.

launched the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir in under the brand name Molnulup for the treatment of adults suffering from COVID-19 in the country. In January 2022 , ENTOD Pharmaceuticals launched MOLENTOD in India . The product will be available at affordable prices at retail chemists, pharmacy chains, hospitals, and online stores.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the antiviral drugs market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Antiviral Drugs Market Report

Antiviral Drugs Overview

The rise in viral infections and respiratory syncytial virus epidemics in recent years has been attributed to changing environmental conditions. Other factors such as increased human mobility, increased trade and tourism, and shifting geographic distributions of disease vectors all contribute to the rapid spread of viral infectious diseases. Antiviral medications reduce the ability of viruses to spread via physical contact or aerosols. These medications shorten the duration of flu symptoms and are recommended for the future treatment and prevention of influenza-like symptoms and viral pneumonia. The medicines may also reduce the risk of respiratory complications. Oseltamivir phosphate (Tamiflu), Baloxavir, and zanamivir (Relenza) are some of the most commonly prescribed Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved antiviral medications recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to treat seasonal flu.

Antiviral Drugs Market Insights

North America dominated the global antiviral drug market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022-2027. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for antiviral drugs in the region due to the rising prevalence of many viral and infectious diseases, the growing geriatric patient pool suffering from viral diseases, the increasing initiatives for viral disease awareness, and others.

Furthermore, the region's antiviral drug launches, regulatory approvals, and other activities, such as acquisitions and agreements, will lead to increased market demand. For instance, in December 2022, the FDA approved lenacapavir (Sunlenca) as a first-in-class, twice-yearly treatment option for heavily treated adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1. Lenacapavir works through a multi-stage mechanism of action "distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the antiviral drugs market, get a snapshot of the Antiviral Drugs Market Outlook

Antiviral Drugs Market Dynamics

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2022, nearly 38.4 million people worldwide were infected with HIV in 2021. According to the source, nearly 36.7 million were adults (aged 15 and up), and approximately 1.7 million were children (aged less than 15). As a result, the rising prevalence of HIV infection and increased public awareness of the disease will drive up demand for antiviral drugs used to treat HIV infection.

Furthermore, expanding product launches and approvals around the world, the presence of a robust number of drugs in the pipeline, and strategic activities by key players to increase manufacturing and research for antiviral drugs will all help to boost the antiviral drugs market.

Moreover, advances in molecular biology are spurring drug development, coinciding with the increased use of nucleoside and nucleotide analogs as first-line antivirals. Many small molecule-based anti-viral drugs are expected to receive product approvals in the future, propelling the antiviral drugs market growth to unprecedented levels during the forecast period, according to the market's current development pipeline.

However, the emergence of antiviral drug resistance, antiviral drug side effects, the high cost of therapy, and the stringent regulatory approval process may prove to be impediments to antiviral drugs market growth.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, antiviral drugs were used to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and other infectious agents, which boosted the antiviral drugs market. Although the market suffered during the initial lockdown stage due to strict lockdown restrictions and disruption in manufacturing and supply chains. However, as the demand for antiviral drugs increased, the market's key players accelerated their production. Many key players engaged in antiviral drug strategic decisions, investments, and research and development activities, resulting in increased demand for antiviral drugs.

Get a sneak peek at the antiviral drugs market dynamics @ Antiviral Drugs Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2021 Antiviral Drugs Market CAGR ~4% Projected Antiviral Drugs Market Size by 2027 USD 51.4 Billion Key Antiviral Drugs Companies AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Cipla Inc., Lupin., ENTOD INTERNATIONAL, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GSK plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, ViiV Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, among others

Antiviral Drugs Market Assessment

Antiviral Drugs Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Drug Class: DNA Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others

DNA Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others

Market Segmentation By Indication: HIV Infection, Herpes, Hepatitis, Influenza, and Others

HIV Infection, Herpes, Hepatitis, Influenza, and Others

Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and E-Commerce

Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and E-Commerce

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the antiviral drugs market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Antiviral Drugs Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Antiviral Drugs Market 7 Antiviral Drugs Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Antiviral Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the antiviral drugs market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Antiviral Drugs Market Trends

