Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJU2 ISIN: CA8672241079 Ticker-Symbol: SM3 
Tradegate
02.02.23
16:37 Uhr
30,735 Euro
-0,525
-1,68 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNCOR ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNCOR ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,63030,70517:02
30,61530,69017:02
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2023 | 16:38
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suncor Energy: The More You Know: Reduced Flaring Cuts SO2 Emissions at Mildred Lake

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / A little knowledge provided a big payback in reducing sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions at the Mildred Lake upgrading facility.

"Flaring occasionally happens due to maintenance, turnarounds, plant upsets or other outages. But reducing unnecessary flaring in our operations is important because we want to be a good corporate neighbour and we also have regulated limits on how much SO2 we can emit," says Matt Galachiuk, Manager, Process Engineering, Energy and Utilities at Mildred Lake.

The result saw Mildred Lake reduce SO2 emissions from flaring by 80 per cent from the previous five-year average, a new record low.

"We gathered a large sum of data available to us to help us connect how much SO2 was being emitted from flaring. We put it into a very clear and simple chart and presented it to the (site-wide) teams," he explains. The teams took that information and made the changes needed.

The initiative had a lot of contributors.

"This was a site-wide effort, not just one or two people or teams. We have so much data and information available, but you need to present it in the right way and put it in front of the right people. When you do that, you'll get people making better decisions," says Matt.

Read the full story here.

Suncor Energy, Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release pictureReducing flaring has cut sulphur dioxide emissions from the Mildred Lake upgrader.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Suncor Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Suncor Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/suncor-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Suncor Energy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737875/The-More-You-Know-Reduced-Flaring-Cuts-SO2-Emissions-at-Mildred-Lake

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.