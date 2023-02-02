Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
02.02.2023 | 16:53
ZCCM-IH Notice of Change in Company Secretary.

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Announcement")

ISSUER


ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")
Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia
Company registration number: 119540000771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037

BROKER

Pangaea Securities Limited

[a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

Regulated and Licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission Zambia

Telephone Number: +260 211 220707 | Website: www.pangaea.co.zm

AUTHORISATION

Approval for this Announcement has been granted by:

  • The Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  • The Securities and Exchange Commission Zambia ("SEC")
  • ZCCM-IH

DISCLAIMER AND RISK WARNING

The announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED ON: 2 February 2023

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]


NOTICE OF CHANGE IN COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules ("LuSE Rules"), the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC hereby announces the resignation of Mr. Chabby Chabala as Company Secretary effective 18 February 2023. The ZCCM-IH Board thanks Mr. Chabala for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

In the interim, the Strategy Manager Mr. Charles Mjumphi will serve in this role effective 19 February 2023. The Board will notify all stakeholders once the office of the Company Secretary has been filled.

By Order of the Board

Dr Ndoba J Vibetti

Chief Executive Officer

Lusaka, Zambia - 2 February 2023

Sponsoring Broker

Pangaea Securities Limited

(Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange)

(Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission)

___________________________________________________________

Tel: +260 (211) 220 707 or 238 709 / 16 Fax +260 (211) 220 925

First Floor, Pangaea Office Park, Great East Road, P.O. Box 30163 Lusaka, Zambia

First Issued: 2 February 2023

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78370-zccm-ih-notice-of-change-in-company-secretary-02.02.2023_-002.pdf

