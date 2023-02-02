Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals With Direct SnapLogic Experience

SnapLogic, leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that it has been named a Customers' Choice in the "2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Integration Tools" report.

This report was developed from customer reviews submitted over the past year, and illustrates differences between vendors in the data integration tool market. SnapLogic was named a 2023 Customer's Choice for data integration tools, meaning that the company's user review ratings met or exceeded both the market average for "Overall Experience" and the market average for "User Interest and Adoption."

Gartner defines data integration vendors as those that empower "...organizations to access, integrate, transform, process and move data spanning various endpoints and across any infrastructure." Findings of the report include:

94% of customers reported that they would recommend SnapLogic

More than half of reviewers (64%) gave SnapLogic a 5-star rating

SnapLogic was rated a 4.6 (out of 5) for product capabilities, and a 4.6 (out of 5) for users' support experience

"At SnapLogic, we pride ourselves on providing users with the easiest to use and most powerful integration platform possible. We believe being rated as a Customer's Choice is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication toward providing a customer experience that creates delighted, growing and repeat users," said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO of SnapLogic. "Our success has been driven by putting customer needs first -- to solve integration problems quickly and scalably -- and we are thankful for their continued feedback, insight and support."

SnapLogic had the second highest recommendation score of all the vendors, with customers saying:

"We are very satisfied by adopting and leveraging SnapLogic intelligent data integration platform. Comparing with the integrations tools available in the market, SnapLogic stands out for intuitiveness and quick to learn capabilities," said a Data Engineer in Data and Analytics, at a $1B+ sized finance company

"Surprised how quick it was [and] easy to pickup without being a developer and start building integrations. It's been our not so secret weapon in clearing our integration backlog," said an Application Service Delivery Manager at a $10B media company

"A truly great data integration tool has helped create business efficiencies across many departments," said a Salesforce Administrator at a $30B+ banking company

To learn more and read the entire report, please visit here.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Integration Tools, January 25, 2023

Disclaimer

Gartner® and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insightscontent consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

