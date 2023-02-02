Process Heating & Cooling Show to Partner with Several Leading Industry Trade Organizations to Offer Education Opportunities

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / The 2023 Process Heating & Cooling Show which will be held on May 24-25, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL has announced the partnership with three organizations to offer educational opportunities for professionals involved with the industrial heating and cooling processes. The new partnerships are with the Ammonia Safety & Training Institute (ASTI), the Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA), and the Air Movement and Control Association International (AMCA).

"We are thrilled to be partnering with these important industry organizations to provide our attendees with timely and informative education on important topics," said Erik Klingerman, Senior Group Publisher, BNP Media. "The benefit to attendees of these education offerings is that they will also have access to the education and vendors at the Process Heating & Cooling Show. With these new offerings we expect attendance to increase significantly".

On Tuesday, May 23 the Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) will be offering the IHEA Combustion Safety Training as a pre-conference workshop. Registration also includes full conference registration for the Process Heating & Cooling Show. Topics to be covered during the Combustion Safety Training include Fundamentals of Combustion, Burners and Nozzles, Practical Fluid Flow and Piping Practices, Combustion Safety Systems, Flame Safety and Sequence Control, and so much more. IHEA meets the need for effective group action in promoting the interests of industrial furnace manufacturers, the organization has expanded and currently includes designers and manufacturers of all types of industrial heat processing equipment used for the melting, refining and heat processing of ferrous and nonferrous metals and certain nonmetallic materials and heat-treatment of products made from them.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Ammonia Safety & Training Institute (ASTI) will host an 8-hour Ammonia Safety Day Course in partnership with Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA); IIAR, the world's leading advocate for the safe, reliable and efficient use of ammonia and other natural refrigerants; and Refrigerating Engineers & Technicians Association (RETA). This conference-style presentation is a free safety conference designed with the end-user, the firefighter, and the regulator in mind. For more than two decades, the Ammonia Safety & Training Institute has been an internationally recognized leader in developing emergency response protocols and training for the safe response to ammonia emergencies. This will be the first Ammonia Safety Day Course in Chicago since 2019, so register now to secure a spot. ASTI provides safety management support through effective use of Prevention, Mitigation, Preparedness, Response and Recovery (PMPRR) training. All courses meet OSHA standards.

The Air Movement and Control Association International (AMCA) will offer three courses during the Process Heating & Cooling Show, and on Thursday, May 25th their course will include a demonstration of a replica industrial environment on the show floor which will be open to everyone. AMCA is one of the most highly regarded international, not-for-profit organizations in the air movement and control industry. Through education and active advocacy, they provide a forward-moving environment for each of their members. They strive to advance the industry and improve the community that it encompasses.

In addition to these courses, The Process Heating & Cooling Show will offer several continuing education sessions where attendees can get continuing education credits, from PDH, RETA PDH, AIA and IACET, and gain insights into groundbreaking information related to new technologies, materials, products, trends or applications for process heating or process cooling systems. The sessions offering credits include:

5 Best Practices for Energy Baselining presented by Charles Tuck, Ndustrial

Decarbonization Process- Heat Pumps Utilizing Hydrocarbons and CO2 presented by Matteo Iobbi, Frascold USA

CO2 Chillers for Process Cooling Applications: Performance Comparison with HFC/Os, Other Natural Refrigerants and Relevant Field Experience presented by Giacomo Pisano, DORIN USA

Improve Freezing Performance and Quality with Companion Cryogenic Systems, presented by Chris Johnson, Linde

Beyond Freon: A Closer Look at the Next Generation Refrigerants presented by Jeff Warther, Chemour Refrigerants

Approaching Zero: Managing Cooling Water Discharge presented by Tonya Chandler, BioLargo, Inc. and Kelle Zeiher, Garratt-Callahan.

The 2nd Annual Process Heating & Cooling Show will take place May 24-25 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The conference and expo produced by BNP Media's Process Heating & Cooling magazine offer a vibrant Exhibit Hall featuring dozens of exhibitors and an education program with Association Partners: AMCA, IHEA, IIAR, RETA. Register now to attend for the Super Early Discounts. Visit this link for exhibitor and sponsorship information.

PROCESS HEATING and PROCESS COOLING

Written for engineers, Process Heating publishes technical, how-to info about industrial heating equipment used during manufacturing processes. Process Heating is the only brand that focuses exclusively on applying, transferring, controlling and removing heat up to 1,000°F (538°C) in nine industrial markets, providing relevant content related to one of the most energy-intensive and process-critical steps in the manufacture of goods. www.process-heating.com

Process Cooling is the only media brand in the world to focus exclusively on industrial process cooling. Process Cooling targets engineering professionals who buy and specify process equipment to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature down through cryogenic levels. www.process-cooling.com

The Process Heating & Cooling Show and the magazines are owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events, and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

