DT Global, a US-based development firm, is seeking engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors to build a PV plant with 5 MW to 7 MW of capacity in Lebanon.DT Global has issued a call for expressions of interest (EOI) to seek EPCs for the design and construction of a utility-scale solar plant in Lebanon. The project's exact location was not disclosed. The plant could have a capacity of 5 MW to 7 MW. It is part of the Innovation for Affordable and Renewable Energy for All (INARA) project funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The project aims to increase ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...