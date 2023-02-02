Rogers Communications, Inc.: Rogers Communications Declares 50 Cents per Share Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. ("Rogers") announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend totaling 50 cents per share on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares and Class A Voting shares.

The declared quarterly dividend will be paid on April 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by Rogers' Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

About Rogers Communications Inc:

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses.

