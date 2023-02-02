Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
WKN: 867590 ISIN: CA7751092007 Ticker-Symbol: RCIB 
Tradegate
02.02.23
15:40 Uhr
45,000 Euro
+0,600
+1,35 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,40044,60018:51
44,40044,60018:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2023 | 13:06
48 Leser
Rogers Communications, Inc.: Rogers Communications Declares 50 Cents per Share Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. ("Rogers") announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend totaling 50 cents per share on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares and Class A Voting shares.

The declared quarterly dividend will be paid on April 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by Rogers' Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

About Rogers Communications Inc:

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations, 1-(844)-801-4792, investor.relations@rci.rogers.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
