NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya or the Company ») (Paris:NAVYA), announces that, following the Company's request (press release of January 25, 2023), the Commercial Court of Lyon decided on February 1st, 2023 to open a receivership procedure.

The Lyon Commercial Court has appointed SCP Hunsinger Solve, in the person of Maître Florent Hunsinger, as judicial administrator.

The Lyon Commercial Court has set February 21st, 2023 as the deadline for the submission of takeover bids to the receiver and March 7, 2023 as the deadline for the examination of these bids.

In the meantime, the Company's operations will continue during the observation period.

Press releases will be issued regularly, as the procedure progresses.

The suspension of the listing of Navya shares, effective since January 25, is maintained.

NAVYA is a leading French company that specializes in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and related services. It was founded in 2014 and has a total of 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore. NAVYA's aim is to become the benchmark provider of level 4 autonomous mobility systems for the transportation of people and goods. The company achieved a world first when it launched its Autonom® Shuttle for passengers in 2015. Since that year and up until 31 December 2021, more than 200 vehicles were sold in 25 countries. In 2021 Navya launched its industry equivalent, the Autonom® Tract, a tractor for the transportation of goods. The company is firmly and actively committed to CSR, and it was awarded the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups count among Navya's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For further information, visit our website: http://www.navya.tech

