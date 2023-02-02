Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn AdvertiseCast Signs Exclusive Advertising Partnerships with 604 Podcast Network & The Suspendables

Premier Podcast Advertising Network Offers Two of the Largest Collections of Canadian Comedy Podcasts

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Building on its expansion into Canada, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced two separate exclusive advertising partnerships between Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, and the 604 Podcast Network and The Suspendables podcast.

The newly rebranded 604 Podcast Network (formerly Comedy Here Often Podcast Network) features comedy podcasts like Poor Lil' Thing with award-winning comics Ryan Steele and Amy Goodmurphy. The expanded 604 Podcast Network will be delving into true crime, news and sports. Some of the new shows include "Fin Looked into It" hosted by international journalist Fin Depencier, Podcast by Proxy, a Canadian true crime podcast hosted by Katie Thomson and Olivia Wassbauer. Furthermore, to kick off the sports line-up, the network will be starting on the hardwood with NBA Soundsystem Canada.

The Suspendables is a weekly podcast hosted by world renowned former NHL star Russ Courtnall and his pal, comedian Jungle Jim Jerome. Russ shares classic NHL stories about the legends of the game along with his unique take on what's happening in hockey today. Together, they unleash the laughs, the stories, and the outrage, with their irreverent and sometimes unusual (yet compelling) perspectives on all things in a man's world.

According to the Infinite Dial 2022 Canada, more people listen to podcasts in Canada than in the U.S. or Australia each month with 43% of Canadian adults report listening to podcasts monthly. Advertisers are following suit and, in fact, podcast listening has grown nearly 300% for iconic Canadian Sportscaster Bob McCown's Podcast since signing as an exclusive advertising partnership with AdvertiseCast last September.

"In just a few months since expanding into the Canadian marketplace, we're seeing significant traction with advertisers embracing the medium to connect with high value, engaged podcast listeners," said Bob Kane, Country Manager of Libsyn's AdvertiseCast in Canada. "Comedy is one of the most popular podcast genres and our AdvertiseCast marketplace is now home to two of the largest collections of Canadian comedy podcasts with our previously announced partnership with The Sonar Network, and now, the addition of the 604 Podcast Network as an exclusive partner. We look forward to generating valuable advertising opportunities for Sonar, Bob McCown, 604 and The Suspendables, as well as our growing roster of Canadian podcast exclusives."

With an expanding network of over 225 exclusive podcasts and its larger network of more than 3,000 shows, Libsyn's AdvertiseCast empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators.

