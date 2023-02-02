Fira De Barcelona: IOT Solutions World Congress closes a successful 2023 edition and outlines the future of an efficient and sustainable industry 5.0

Barcelona, SPAIN, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the leading international event dedicated to the transformation of industry through disruptive technologies, closed a successful seventh edition after three days at the Gran Via venue in Barcelona. With over 300 exhibitors, 172 conferences and sessions, more than 250 speakers, the show enabled the ecosystem to outline a sustainable and efficient future through Industry 5.0 standards.



Organized by Fira de Barcelona and the Industry IOT Consortium® (IIC), IOTSWC 2023 showcased innovative solutions based on disruptive technologies such as the Internet of Things, Digital Twins, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented and Virtual Reality or 5G.

The event featured firms such as ABB, Amazon Web Services, Device Authority, Entrust, Emnify, Faircom, KNX, STMicroelectronics, Nozomi Networks, Relayr, Sternum, Deutsche Telekom and TxOne, among others, and speakers such as Séan O'Reagain, deputy head of the Industry 5. 0 Unit of the European Commission; Jessica Poliner, CEO of Relayr; or Michael Grieves, CEO and chief scientist of the Digital Twin Institute.

Industry Solutions Awards

The 2023 Industry Solutions Awards organized by IOTSWC to recognize the most outstanding developments in the field of industry transformation went to Saudi Aramco, Bosch, HYBot, Krauss Mafei, Advanced Algorithms 4 Radar, Nederlandse Spoorwegen, Volvo Cars and Michael Grieves.

The best Connected Transport & Smart Vehicles solution award went to Volvo Cars, the best Smart Buildings & Smart Cities solution was for Nederlandse Spoorwegen, and Saudi Aramco received the best Energy & utilities Solution.

The Best Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 solution went to KraussMaffei Technologies while the best Healthcare Solution and Best Cybersecurity Solution, were for Advanced Algorithms 4 Radar and Bosch's AIShield, respectively.

Game changer of 2023

The last award, Game changer of the year, aims to honor an industry pioneer who has been a role model and a key for the promotion and implementation of technology solutions in vertical industries. In 2023 the award was for Michael Grieves, expert in Product Lifecycle Management, Executive Director and Chief Scientist at the Digital Twin Institute and widely recognized as the father of the Digital Twins concept after a conference he gave at the Society of Manufacturing Engineers in Michigan in 2002.

The eighth edition of IOTSWC will be held at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue from May 21 to 23 2024.