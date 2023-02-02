DJ RUBIS: Leroy Merlin chooses Photosol, a Rubis subsidiary, as green electricity supplier to power its French sites

2 February 2023, 17:45 CET

Leroy Merlin, a leader in home improvement in France, and Photosol, a major player in photovoltaic energy production, have announced the signing of a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA). Two solar plants located in the French Nouvelle Aquitaine area will be built, resulting in average annual volume of 45 GWh in green electricity.

Construction on the facilities will begin in the cities of Bellac (Haute-Vienne) and Mainzac (Charente) in the second half of 2023 with commissioning expected one year later. Leveraging its expertise in the field of agrivoltaics, Photosol designed these two projects to ensure the preservation and development of agricultural activity under the panels. They will enable farmers to diversify their activities without affecting the quality and yield of the land. These parks will be 100% owned by Rubis Photosol, which will be responsible for maintaining and operating the 38 MWp installed.

The contract with Leroy Merlin, an ADEO Group company, was signed for a period of 20 years, during which all the electricity generated as well as the guarantees of origin and capacity will be transferred to Leroy Merlin. The CPPA will eventually cover 17% of the annual consumption of France's leading home improvement company.

"With this first CPPA, we are proud to be able to combine our know-how as a photovoltaic energy producer with Leroy Merlin's energy transition strategy. As local-level partners, we share common values for better living in the future and bringing citizens sustainable electricity," confirms David Guinard, Managing Director of Rubis Photosol.

"The energy transition is no longer optional. Leroy Merlin has been speeding up in this area for several years. We support residents on this path, with products and services that help them make their homes more economical. We are also taking action on our own buildings to consume both less and better. A vast renovation plan is making them less energy intensive. And tomorrow they will be supplied by green energy. This is the whole purpose behind our sustainable partnerships with renewable energy producers, such as the one we are entering into today with Photosol," explains Maxime Leroy, Leroy Merlin's Development Director.

This first CPPA consolidates Photosol's position as a reference energy producer, meeting the needs of industries and companies committed to the energy transition.

About Photosol

Founded in 2008, Photosol is a photovoltaic energy producer, specialising in large-scale ground-mounted power plants and photovoltaic shelters, which joined the Renewable Energies Branch of the Rubis Group in 2022. In France, Photosol has a portfolio in operation and under construction of more than 500 MWc, composed of some 60 plants, and a portfolio under development of 3.5 GWp. Photosol's ambition lies above all in taking up the challenges of the energy and ecological transition. Its operations contribute to the reclaiming of territories thanks to its know-how in exploiting wastelands and creating synergies with the agricultural world.

Photosol employs around 100 people specialising in the development, acquisition, financing, operation and maintenance of solar power plants.

About Rubis

Rubis is an independent French group, working at the heart of energy for more than 30 years to bring sustainable and reliable access to energy to the greatest number of people. The Group responds to individuals' essential needs for mobility, cooking and heating, and supplies the energy required for the operation of industries and professionals. Aware of the key contribution of the energy sector to fight against climate change, Rubis is diversifying its activities and offerings towards low-carbon solutions.

With nearly 4,500 employees spread over three geographical regions (Africa, the Caribbean and Europe), the Group is organised in a decentralised manner and operates its Energy Distribution, Renewable Electricity Production and Liquid Product Storage (joint venture) activities as close as possible to local issues.

Rubis is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact.

For more information

About Leroy Merlin

Leroy Merlin, a pioneering company of the Adeo Group, is now the leading retailer in France in all distribution channels in the home improvement and living environment market. Specialising in the sale of products, projects and services, Leroy Merlin France has set itself the goal of building new ways of living with everyone to make life better for tomorrow and puts customer satisfaction at the heart of its business. 30,000 employees in 143 stores in France now embody this idea. This purpose is taken further on its website www.leroymerlin.fr, now one of France's Top 10 e-commerce sites. Voted the French people's favourite brand in 2021 and 2022, Leroy Merlin France generates more than EUR8.9 billion in revenue (incl. taxes in 2021).

Press contact Investor Relations Contact RUBIS RUBIS Tel.: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot Tel.: +(33) 1 45 01 87 44 Anna Patrice Tel.: +(33) 1 45 01 72 32 presse@rubis.fr investors@rubis.fr

