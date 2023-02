Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast on www.pmi.com/2022Q4earnings on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

During the webcast, Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer, and Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss PMI's 2022 results and 2023 outlook, and answer questions from the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application on www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 10, 2023, on www.pmi.com/2022Q4earnings.

Slides and script will also be available on www.pmi.com/2022Q4earnings.

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 9 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of versions of PMI's IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs), finding that an exposure modification orders for these products are appropriate to promote the public health. As of September 30, 2022, excluding Russia and Ukraine, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 70 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 13.5 million adults around the world had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, in February 2021, PMI announced its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to address unmet consumer and patient needs. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

