02.02.2023
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI Selected to Build OBSS for AFRL

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) will manufacture and perform demonstration flights of the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) unmanned Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS) aircraft. Following a 12-month base period that culminated in a critical design review (CDR), AFRL exercised a build and flight test option.

GA-ASI's innovative Gambit Series aircraft will validate the "genus/species" concept first developed by AFRL as part of the Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Platform Sharing (LCAAPS) program focused on building several aircraft variants from a common core chassis. LCAAPS is a major air vehicle effort under AFRL's Autonomous Collaborative Enabling Technologies (ACET) portfolio, which is focused on developing technologies for Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP).

"Throughout our 30-year history, GA-ASI has pioneered the advancement of unmanned aircraft systems that support our warfighters," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "AFRL is moving forward with GA-ASI because we have the right background and experience to develop the OBSS aircraft at scale and on time, and we look forward to working with them to deliver another game-changing UAS."

About GA-ASI

General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc..

Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Contact Information:
GA-ASI Media Relations
GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
+1 (858) 524-8101

Sharyn Nerenberg
Media Contact, Hughes Network Systems
sharyn.nerenberg@hughes.com
(301) 428-7124

Susan Ong
External Communications, SES
suzanne.ong@ses.com
+352 710 725 500

Attachment

  Featured Image for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
