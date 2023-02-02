Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911443 ISIN: US9113631090 Ticker-Symbol: UR3 
Tradegate
02.02.23
19:46 Uhr
419,25 Euro
+5,10
+1,23 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED RENTALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED RENTALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
417,70419,3520:05
417,70419,3520:05
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2023 | 19:38
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Rentals, Inc.: United Rentals Named to JUST 100 List of Top Performing Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / United Rentals, Inc.:

Originally published by Rental Equipment Register

United Rentals, the world's largest equipment rental company, this week announced it was named to the 2023 JUST 100, a ranking of America's largest publicly traded companies on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues.

United Rentals, the world's largest equipment rental company, this week announced it was named to the 2023 JUST 100, a ranking of America's largest publicly traded companies on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues. JUST 100 is a preeminent list of companies that are doing right by all their stakeholders - employees, customers, communities and the environment - while also generating strong performance for shareholders.

Continue reading here

United Rentals, Inc., Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture

Photo courtesy of Rental Equipment Register

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from United Rentals, Inc. on 3blmedia.com

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: United Rentals, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/united-rentals-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: United Rentals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737915/United-Rentals-Named-to-JUST-100-List-of-Top-Performing-Companies

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.