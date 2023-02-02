United Rentals, Inc.: United Rentals Named to JUST 100 List of Top Performing Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / United Rentals, Inc.:

Originally published by Rental Equipment Register

United Rentals, the world's largest equipment rental company, this week announced it was named to the 2023 JUST 100, a ranking of America's largest publicly traded companies on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues. JUST 100 is a preeminent list of companies that are doing right by all their stakeholders - employees, customers, communities and the environment - while also generating strong performance for shareholders.

