INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas Return February 13-15th, 2023 Showcasing New Brands, Driving Trends, Attracting Global Retailers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Informa Markets Fashion, organizers of MAGIC, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC, announces today, the full lineup of brands, retailers, education, and entertainment for the largest bi-annual fashion wholesale event returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 13-15, 2023. This event brings three events together in one convenient location.

Top brands to attend include Primitive, Honor the Gift, Vero Moda, and Barefoot Dreams. Space is limited register today at www.findfashionevents.com .

MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas is the must-attend fashion event for serving as an industry launchpad for designer and retailer business connections, with a world-class lineup of speakers, and partners confirmed to date. Notable celebrity guests include fashion icon Billy Porter and Lauryn Bosstick, founder of the Skinny Confidential, and will feature a special performance by legendary hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes.

"Each of our co-located shows have distinct personalities and offerings from trend and young contemporary women's collections to advanced streetwear and contemporary menswear, with everything in between. This season we have some incredible brands alongside celebrity and industry expert panelists that will offer diverse perspectives on fashion, inclusivity and sustainability." says Kelly Helfman, President of Informa Markets Fashion. "The fashion industry is always changing, and we are looking forward to bringing new categories and initiatives to the show as well this edition."

Doors open at 9:00 am on February 13th and will kick off with a moderated conversation with fashion trailblazer Billy Porter in the Grand Lobby followed by three days of fashion, education, networking and entertainment.

The February 2023 Las Vegas edition offers complimentary workshops and panels for all buyers by industry experts from Management One, The McCord List, Boutique Hub, Fashion Snoops, The Interline, MR Magazine and Hey Social Good.

A sampling of educational sessions:

Lauryn Bosstick: Lauryn Bosstick will sit down with The McCord List founder, Rachel McCord, to share how she turned the Skinny Confidential into a multimillion-dollar brand. (MAGIC, West Hall)

50th Anniversary of Hip-hop: Tune into a legendary conversation with Karl Kani, the Godfather of Urban Wear, known for some of the most iconic industry looks in fashion and pop culture. Discover Karl's latest accomplishments, and greatest moments in his career and personal life. Immediately following the discussion, vibe with the PROJECT community over light bites and drinks set to the familiar sounds of DJ Enuff, spinning live starting at 5:00 PM on-stage in the now forum. (PROJECT, North Hall)

Women of Color in Fashion: We're honoring Black History Month with an incredible panel highlighting what it means to be a woman of color in the fashion industry. Hear from Deborah Metts, Beyond the Runway Co-Founder, Alex Bradberry, CEO + Founder, The Sparkle Bar; AK Brown, Fashion Consultant, Influencer, & Stylist; Ruth Lietzow, International Business Development Manager, Informa Markets Fashion and moderator Edwina Kulego, International & Men's Vice President, Informa Markets Fashion as they share their own stories and experiences of being a woman of color in this industry and offer their perspective to all your questions. (MAGIC, West Hall)

Trend Discussions: MAGIC will feature a panel hosted by Kelly Helfman, President of Informa Markets Fashion where she will discuss future trends in silhouettes, details, prints, and overall fashion themes as well as consumer behaviors that have an impact on fashion movements. (MAGIC, West Hall) Visit Sourcing at MAGIC and Nia Silva, Materials Director, Fashion Snoops in a discussion on key materials, patterns, prints, fibers and color alignments for Spring/Summer 2024 in apparel, footwear, and accessories. (Sourcing at MAGIC, Central Hall)

MAGIC Las Vegas will host over 620 brands from all over the globe giving access to the most comprehensive assortment of trend and young contemporary apparel, footwear, home, gift and beauty. New to the MAGIC show floor for 2023 is Sea & Grass, Barefoot Dreams, Paris Hilton Iconic Collection, Miou Muse, Naked Feet, Wild Cloud and international brands Vero Moda and Lioness. Established brands like Pistola, Adelyn Rae, Betsey Johnson, Lucy Paris, Sol and Selene, En Saison and Minnetonka will be showcasing their upcoming collections to share with retailers including Nordstrom, Aldo, Lulus.com, VICI, Free People, Altard State, ASOS.com, M. Fredrick, Buckle, Kohls and Zappos.

"As always MAGIC will provide a comprehensive assortment of top designers across the trend and young contemporary categories and provide attendees access to education around head-to-toe trends, and best business practices for brands and retailers. This is the industry's high-energy meeting place for discovery, connection and networking. MAGIC doesn't just push the boundaries; it will set them." -Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC

PROJECT and MAGIC Men's will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and its influence on fashion. Programming will include industry panels with influential hip-hop and fashion experts discussing topics including how MAGIC men's has been a launch pad for brands like Sean John and Rocawear. Hip-hop fashion icon, Karl Kani will be presented with a lifetime achievement award and reflect on his career highlights with Datwon Thomas from Vibe Magazine. Attendees can relax and take some instagramable photos in the Yo! MTV Raps lounge and see themselves on the Vibe Magazine Cover.

Over 500 brands expected at PROJECT Las Vegas include Nudie Jeans, AWET New York, Krost, Abrand Jeans, Keen, Unpublished, Lack of Color, Honor The Gift, Psycho Bunny, and CAT WWR. Confirmed retailers include American Rag, Wood Wood, Urban Outfitters, Steadbrook, Stadium Goods, Blue In Green, Macy's, Lazy Sun, and Juice Store/Clot.

Sourcing at MAGIC hosts nearly 1,000 exhibitors from manufacturing, supply chain and fashion technology. Both domestic and international exhibitors will be present to showcase the latest innovations in the supply chain. Over 35 countries will be represented on the Sourcing floor. Traditionally open one day before MAGIC and PROJECT, this will be the first season Sourcing at MAGIC will open its doors in line with the other co-located shows MAGIC and PROJECT. A VIP Executive Summit will take place on February 14th by invitation only.

This year Sourcing at MAGIC will be bringing back the sustainability gallery as a continuation of the show's commitment to being good stewards of the planet and people. Sourcing at MAGIC will feature a space on the show floor for non-profit organizations to share their missions with our attendees in a new concept space called Social Good Row. Partnerships with impactful organizations like Sourcing Journal, Hey Social Good and the Interline will continue their expert presentations and education sessions throughout each show day.

Industry editors are encouraged to attend for the chance to meet with designers and speakers of interest. Members of the Press can register for complimentary access to all three events.

