Laxxon Medical to Participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Laxxon Medical, a pharma-technology company pioneering innovative 3D screen printed pharmaceutical solutions, announced today their participation in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place at the New York Marriott Marquis on February 6-9, 2023.

Helmut Kerschbaumer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Laxxon Medical, and Alexander Ruckdaeschel, Chief Strategy Director, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings with registered conference attendees. Meetings can be scheduled via the BIO One-on-One Partnering system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference/bio-one-one-partneringtm

ABOUT LAXXON MEDICAL

Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering innovative 3D screen printed pharmaceutical solutions through SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology), an additive 3D screen printing technology and manufacturing process. Laxxon Medical holds the exclusive worldwide rights to the use and application of SPID®-Technology for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical dosage forms.

Through Laxxon Medical's SPID®-Technology, it is possible for the first time to develop oral, transdermal and implantable dosage forms which yield tailored release of active ingredients through the geometric shaping and heterogeneous distribution of active ingredients.

For more information, visit www.laxxonmedical.com or follow Laxxon Medical on LinkedIn or Twitter.

