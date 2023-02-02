Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Interion, an authorised dealer for oil majors, is the first to supply Renewable Diesel, also known as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) from Neste in Singapore. In close collaboration with building and facility owners and operators, bus and truck fleet owners and operators, and engine Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Interion supports firms to immediately reduce up to 90%* of their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by switching from fossil-based diesel to Renewable Diesel. The company distributes Neste's Renewable Diesel in Singapore.

The Renewable Diesel is produced from renewable waste and residue raw materials such as used cooking oil (UCO). It can be used as a drop in solution without any modification to the diesel engine and existing infrastructure.

Unlike biodiesels (Fatty Acid Methyl Esters - FAME) that are typically used in blends like B5 (5% bio-content), B7 (7%), B10 (10%), or B20 (20%), Renewable Diesel can be used either in blending with the fossil fuel or can be used 100% in various types of vehicles and engines such as trucks, vans, generators and trains, just to name a few.

"It is encouraging for the environment that many firms in Singapore are contacting us to make plans to switch to Renewable Diesel," said one of the spokespeople at Interion Pte Ltd. "Neste's Renewable Diesel has a very high quality, which can reduce greenhouse gases by up to 90% compared to fossil diesel in the fuel's full life cycle. This, and also the ease of switching are encouraging features that our potential customers should consider."

Neste Renewable Diesel has been applied in many countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as bus and delivery vehicles in Japan, and cranes in Australia.

Renewable Diesel can be delivered in ISO tanks, IBC totes tanks, drums, and even direct vessel bunkering.

Anyone looking for Renewable Diesel for their organisation can drop an email to info@interion.com.sg to get help from Interion for their green journey.

About Interion:

Interion Pte Ltd was founded in 1995. They specialise in fuels and lubricants and are constantly expanding their product/services to support the environmental efforts of businesses. They have fuels, emission control chemicals such as AUS32, AUS40, and specialty lubricants and coolants.

Contact Information:

Company Name: Interion Pte Ltd

Contact Person: Ryan Peh

Email: pr@interion.com.sg

Contact Number: +65 6933 7200

Location: 64, Senoko Road, Singapore, 758126

Website URL: https://interion.com.sg/hvo-rd

*The methodology for calculating life cycle emissions and emissions reduction complies with the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive II (2018/2001/EU)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152906