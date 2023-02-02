EQS-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Delay in issuing 2023 Annual General Meeting Notice



02-Feb-2023 / 20:45 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Delay in issuing 2023 Annual General Meeting Notice

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff") disclosed on the 27 January 2023 that it intended to publish the notice for the 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM Notice") ultimately on 2 February 2023. At the same time the Company disclosed that Steinhoff will simultaneously issue a circular to shareholders including further background, details and explanations regarding the proposals to approve the maturity extension transaction including the equity reorganisation elements ("Shareholder Circular").

The Company has been delayed publishing the AGM Notice and Shareholder Circular today whilst it seeks certain regulatory confirmations. As a consequence, the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 16 March 2023 will take place at a later date. The Company is working to obtain the confirmations as soon as possible and further updates will be provided to the market as and when available.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 2 February 2023

