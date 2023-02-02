The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Trillion Energy, POET Technologies, Nextech AR Solutions and Nextleaf Solutions Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Trillion Energy, POET Technologies, Nextech AR Solutions and Nextleaf Solutions discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) discovers an abundance of gas pay at the SASB field

Trillion Energy (TCF) has found new depths to its Guluc 2 well at the South Akcakoca Sub-Basin (SASB) gas field. The well reached 3,910 metres total measured depth and true vertical depth of 1,623 metres. The discovery is comprised of more than 70 metres of gas pay. V.P. Corporate Development Colin Robson met with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Colin Robson and to learn about Trillion Energy, click here.

POET Technologies (TSXV:PTK) partners with LuxshareTech

POET (PTK) has partnered with LuxshareTech, a global technology provider for enterprise and data-communications. The companies will work toward the sale of power-efficient, easily assembled and cost-optimized 400G and 800G transceiver solutions. Raju Kankipati, Vice President of Product Management, spoke with Coreena Robertson about POET's strategic partnership and the benefits of its new solutions.

For the full interview with Raju Kankipati and to learn about POET, click here.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) to spin out Toggle3D

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) plans to pursue a direct spin-out of its AI-powered SaaS platform, Toggle3D. Toggle3D enables the creation, design, configuration and deployment of 3D models at scale using CAD files. CEO Evan Gappelberg met with Coreena Robertson to discuss the spin-out.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn about Nextech AR Solutions, click here.

Nextleaf (CSE:OILS) increases revenue by over 50 per cent in fiscal 2022

Nextleaf (OILS) has announced audited financial results for fiscal 2022, which ended September 30, 2022. Revenue was $5,351,509, up by 52 per cent YoY. The company ended 2022 as a top 5 seller of CBD oil and a top 10 seller in vapes across B.C.. CEO Paul Pedersen sat down with Coreena Robertson to add context to the results and discuss what to expect from the company in the future.

For the full interview with Paul Pedersen and to learn about Nextleaf, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit? The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

marketing@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE:?The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737931/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Trillion-Energy-POET-Technologies-Nextech-AR-Solutions-and-Nextleaf-Solutions-Discussing-Their-Latest-News