Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QES5 ISIN: CA8525403017 Ticker-Symbol: 61N1 
Frankfurt
02.02.23
15:42 Uhr
0,042 Euro
+0,004
+9,09 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0420,05121:35
0,0430,05020:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD0,042+9,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.