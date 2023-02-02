Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Green Light Metals Inc. ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ryan T. Bennett to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Barry Hildred, Chair, commented, "We are delighted to welcome a mining finance professional with Mr. Bennett's experience and leadership abilities to our Board. Ryan, a fifth generation Wisconsinite, has strong ties to the State, and is passionate about revitalizing the mining industry there. We look forward to benefiting from Ryan's expertise as we advance GreenLight's mission to expand known mineral resources and make new discoveries on one of North America's most prolific yet underexplored VMS belts - the Penokean Volcanic Belt in Wisconsin."

Mr. Bennett has over thirty years involvement in minerals finance. He is a former Partner and Head of Denver Office at Resource Capital Funds ("RCF"), a pioneering alternative investment firm that invests across the mining project development spectrum and capital structure. Ryan was involved in deal sourcing, negotiations, due diligence, investment approval process, risk management and portfolio strategy. Prior to joining RCF, he was a natural resource banker at N.M. Rothschild & Sons in the US and Australia. While there he principally focused on the technical due diligence of mineral projects.

Ryan is currently an Advisory Partner for AI Capital, an artificial intelligence venture capital firm. In addition, he currently serves on the board of Minerals Refining Company, a privately held mineral processing technology company. Ryan has been a Board Member for more than a dozen public and private companies. His technical and commercial guidance led to numerous successful exits.

Ryan sits on the Board of Visitors for the University of Wisconsin ("UW") - Madison's Geological Engineering program and acts as Vice-Chairman of the Industrial Advisory Committee for the Colorado School of Mine's Mining Engineering Department. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Geological Engineering and Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and a Master of Science, Mining and Earth Systems Engineering from Colorado School of Mines. Ryan is a 2014 recipient of the UW College of Engineering's distinguished alumni award.

ABOUT GREENLIGHT

GreenLight's mission is to expand known mineral resources and make new discoveries on the Penokean Volcanic Belt (the "Belt") in Wisconsin, USA. The Belt's deposits are rich in the clean energy metals copper and zinc, as well as gold, that are required to power the imminent green, low carbon economy. The Company's strategy is to capitalize on its first mover advantage to consolidate, secure, and drill dominant land positions.

GreenLight is committed to operating in a responsible and sustainable manner that benefits our local communities, bolsters national security, and assists in building and securing crucial US supply chains, all while protecting the environment. The Company has established an Environment, Sustainability, and Communities Committee and is fully committed to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement.

The Company's key assets on the Belt are the Reef gold-copper and Bend copper-gold properties, each of which contains known historical resources with the potential for expansion. In addition, with the closing of the amalgamation with Can-America Minerals Inc. on July 25, 2022, the Company controls two additional prospective properties in Wisconsin - Lobo and Lobo East. GreenLight has also secured rights to the high-priority Swede anomaly located on the Southern Greenstone Belt. Outside of Wisconsin, the Company controls rights to the Kalium Canyon property, an exciting epithermal gold prospect located in the Walker Lane district of Nevada.

For more information, please contact:

Green Light Metals Inc.

Dan Colton

President & CEO, Director

(612) 839-8286

dancolton@greenlightmetals.com

David Carew

CFO & Corporate Secretary

(416) 786-4867

dave@greenlightmetals.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "intend", "may", "will", "expect", and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties; risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to exploration activities; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

