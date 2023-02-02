Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
WKN: A2PUZ3 ISIN: US92556H2067 
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2023 | 22:50
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Behind the Impact: Meet Paramount's Impact Award Winners

NORTHAMPTON, MASS / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Take a deep dive with the Paramount Impact Award winners, detailing how they went above and beyond to help their communities. Congratulations to our winners!

  • Adrienn Dobronyi
  • Kristine Sorensen Griffin
  • Lori Erickson
  • Mouy Tang
  • Samuel Souza

The Paramount Impact Awards recognize full-time staff employees for their exceptional work in uplifting the causes they believe in. Paramount employees submit nominations of colleagues that demonstrate the company's values through their commitment to giving back. Each winner is awarded a $10,000 grant to donate to an eligible 501(c)(3) organization of their choice.

Watch the video to learn more about 2022's Impact Allstars!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737944/Behind-the-Impact-Meet-Paramounts-Impact-Award-Winners

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.