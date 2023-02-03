Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2023 | 04:06
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On Point Loyalty: New Report: Top 100 Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs 2023

SkyMiles, the frequent flyer program of Delta Air Lines, is the world's most valuable airline loyalty program, with an estimated value of USD 27 billion.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyMiles, the frequent flyer program of Delta Air Lines, is the world's most valuable airline loyalty program, according to the On Point Loyalty 2023 Top 100 Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs report. With an estimated value of more than USD 27 billion, SkyMiles sets a record in the On Point Loyalty ranking. American Airlines' AAdvantage comes in second place at more than USD 23 billion, followed by United Airlines' MileagePlus at over USD 22 billion.

Once the best kept secret of the airline industry, loyalty programs irreversibly stepped onto the center stage of global airline economics during the COVID pandemic, with many airlines banking on their programs for survival. Record-breaking financing structures relied on the profitability and consistency of earnings of airline loyalty programs.

According to Evert de Boer, Managing Partner at On Point Loyalty, "the financial support realized through these programs further strengthened our earlier hypotheses around the value they represent. The valuations we published in early 2020 were corroborated by a number of transactions in the market over the last few years. With COVID largely behind us, now is the time to take stock and reassess the programs' valuations."

On Point Loyalty's research once again examined public information on over 170 airlines around the world, supplemented by proprietary insights to determine an estimated value for each airline's loyalty program. Over 50 variables relating to the airline, loyalty program, and operating country were incorporated into On Point Loyalty's proprietary valuation algorithm.

The research identified the top 10 most valuable airline loyalty programs are as follows:

Rank

Program

Key Airline(s)

Valuation (USD million)

1

SkyMiles

Delta Air Lines

27,923

2

AAdvantage

American Airlines

23,933

3

MileagePlus

United Airlines

22,002

4

Rapid Rewards

Southwest Airlines

8,828

5

Miles & More

Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss, Brussels Airlines

7,971

6

IAG Avios programs

British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling

7,084

7

Flying Blue

Air France, KLM, Kenya Airways, Tarom

6,923

8

Aeroplan

Air Canada

6,840

9

SKYPASS

Korean Air

4,594

10

Cathay

Cathay Pacific

4,552

The full list of top 100 programs is available on the website of On Point Loyalty. For more information on the results, methodology, assumptions and insights in the research, visit www.onpointloyalty.com.

About On Point Loyalty

On Point Loyalty is a global advisory firm focused on loyalty strategy and finance.

In the airline loyalty ecosystem, we partner with leading airlines, technology providers, financial institutions and investors to shape and realize their airline loyalty vision.

With tailormade solutions, ranging from strategy consultancy to outsourced operating models, we help our clients to define the future - and create a competitive edge.

Our suite of Financial Planning & Analysis tools puts insights at the fingertips of program managers, owners and investors.

Related Links
http://www.onpointloyalty.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-report-top-100-most-valuable-airline-loyalty-programs-2023-301738085.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.