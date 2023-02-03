The war in Ukraine exacerbates the need for the measures adopted in recent years to change our energy supply. The sudden scarcity and accompanying price explosion of fossil fuels is driven by our dependence on Russia and China alone in the European renewal process. Experts now realise that electromobility will probably only have a positive impact on the ambient air. Other concepts must be put on the table! When it comes to hydrogen, the EU can be said to be a global pioneer in hydrogen technology, despite much lip service. Nel ASA is a Scandinavian protagonist with high innovative power. An update from Norway.

