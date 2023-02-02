Standex International Corporation: Standex Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Record GAAP Operating Margin of 14.8%; Record Adjusted Operating Margin of 15.2%, up 20 bps sequentially and 160 bps year on year; Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Record Adjusted Operating Margin
- 5.5% Organic Revenue Growth Year on Year; Three of the Five Business Segments with>10% Organic Growth
- Fast Growth Market Sales Increased ~35% Year on Year to ~$19 million ; Fast Growth Market Sales in Fiscal 2023 Expected to Increase ~40% Versus Prior Year
- Generated $24 million in Free Cash Flow with Conversion of ~120% of GAAP Net Income
- Announced Sale of Procon Business Unit for ~$75 million ; Divestiture Supports Continued Portfolio Simplification and Focus on Fast Growth Markets
SALEM, N.H., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 .
Summary Financial Results - Total Standex
($M except EPS and Dividends)
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
Y/Y
Q/Q
Net Sales
$187.8
$185.7
$180.6
1.1 %
4.0 %
Operating Income - GAAP
$27.8
$21.8
$26.3
27.7 %
5.8 %
Operating Income - Adjusted
$28.6
$25.2
$27.2
13.3 %
5.3 %
Operating Margin - GAAP
14.8 %
11.7 %
14.6 %
+ 310 bps
+ 20 bps
Operating Margin - Adjusted
15.2 %
13.6 %
15.0 %
+ 160 bps
+ 20 bps
Net Income from Continuing Ops - GAAP
$20.1
$15.0
$18.3
33.6 %
9.7 %
Net Income from Continuing Ops - Adjusted
$20.7
$17.6
$19.1
17.3 %
8.4 %
EBITDA
$34.8
$29.0
$32.3
20.2 %
7.9 %
EBITDA margin
18.5 %
15.6 %
17.9 %
+ 290 bps
+ 60 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
$35.6
$32.5
$33.2
9.8 %
7.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
19.0 %
17.5 %
18.4 %
+ 150 bps
+60 bps
Diluted EPS - GAAP
$1.69
$1.24
$1.53
36.3 %
10.5 %
Diluted EPS - Adjusted
$1.74
$1.45
$1.60
20.0 %
8.7 %
Dividends per Share
$0.28
$0.26
$0.26
7.7 %
7.7 %
Free Cash Flow
$24.0
$18.9
($8.0)
27.1 %
NM
Net Debt to EBITDA
0.6x
0.4x
0.7x
31.0 %
-25.7 %
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We are proud of the second fiscal quarter performance that came in ahead of our expectations. We posted 5.5% organic revenue growth year on year which was mostly offset by foreign currency headwinds, while operating in a challenging global environment. We achieved record gross margin of 38.5%, up 150 bps year on year and 80 bps sequentially. We also achieved record consolidated adjusted operating margin of 15.2% in fiscal second quarter 2023 - our seventh consecutive quarter setting a record. The sustainability of this achievement reflects our successful transformation to a high performing operating company that's able to adapt quickly to economic opportunities and challenges. We delivered year on year improvement in operating margin across four of our five business segments, while the Scientific segment margin remained strong at greater than 20% despite a tough year on year volume comparison related to COVID vaccine storage sales in prior year. Sales from fast growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, smart grid, and the commercialization of space increased approximately 35% year on year to $19 million in fiscal second quarter 2023, and we anticipate our fast growth market sales in fiscal 2023 to increase approximately 40% versus prior year."
"We remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver sustained growth driven by secular trends in our fast growth markets and continued differentiation with our customer intimacy model. As a result, we expect all our segments, except Scientific, to contribute to organic growth for the fiscal year."
"In addition, Standex's consistent cash generation and substantial financial flexibility continue to position us well to pursue an active pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities. We rebounded from first quarter challenges and achieved free cash flow conversion above our target level of 100% in the fiscal second quarter and expect continued execution in the second half of the fiscal year. We have approximately $324 million in available liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 0.6x."
"Prior to our earnings release, we announced that we previously signed an agreement to divest our Procon business for $75 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. This transaction reflects the continued simplification of our portfolio and enables greater focus on larger platforms and fast growth market opportunities. Proceeds will be deployed towards organic and inorganic initiatives and returning capital to shareholders."
Outlook
In fiscal third quarter 2023, on a sequential basis, the Company expects a slight to moderate revenue decrease primarily due to unfavorable foreign exchange and the impact of the Procon divestiture. The Company expects slightly lower to similar adjusted operating margin, on a sequential basis, as price and productivity actions mostly offset the impact of a sales decrease. The Company expects higher adjusted operating margin compared to the same period a year ago.
By fiscal year 2028, the Company targets organic revenue growth at a high-single-digit compounded annual rate, adjusted operating margin above 19%, a return on invested capital above 15%, and a free cash flow conversion target ratio at approximately 100% of GAAP net income. Return on invested capital applies to the current portfolio of businesses and excludes the impact of potential acquisitions. Finally, with its substantial financial flexibility, the Company plans to continue to execute on an active pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities.
Second Quarter Segment Operating Performance
Electronics (39% of sales; 46% of segment operating income)
2Q23
2Q22
% Change
Electronics ($M)
Revenue
$72.6
$76.6
-5.3 %
Operating Income
17.0
17.2
-1.1 %
Operating Margin
23.4 %
22.4 %
Revenue decreased approximately $4.1 million or 5.3% year-over-year reflecting a 6.1% impact from foreign exchange, organic decline of 0.2%, partially offset by a 1.0% contribution from acquisitions. On a sequential basis, revenue decreased 3.5% primarily driven by softness in the appliances end market in Europe and the China slowdown. The segment is seeing positive trends in end markets like industrial applications, power management, renewable energy technologies, and EV-related applications.
Electronics segment backlog realizable in under one year of approximately $154 million increased 7% year-over-year. The segment had a book to bill ratio of 0.99 at the end of the fiscal second quarter.
Operating income decreased approximately $0.2 million or 1.1% year-over-year due to lower sales, labor and materials inflation, and unfavorable currency impact, mostly offset by pricing and productivity initiatives. On a sequential basis, operating margin decreased approximately 70 bps.
In fiscal third quarter 2023, on a sequential basis, the Company expects a slight to moderate revenue increase primarily due to strong demand across end markets in North America and increased sales into fast growth markets. The Company expects slightly lower to similar operating margin, on a sequential basis, due to unfavorable product mix and plant moves in China and Germany which were completed in early January.
Engraving (20% of sales; 17% of segment operating income)
2Q23
2Q22
% Change
Engraving ($M)
Revenue
$37.7
$36.6
2.8 %
Operating Income
6.4
5.2
22.5 %
Operating Margin
16.9 %
14.2 %
Revenue increased approximately $1.0 million or 2.8% year-over-year reflecting 12% organic growth, partially offset by a 9.2% impact from currency. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 7.6%, exceeding internal expectations due primarily to higher project work in Asia . Operating income increased $1.2 million or 22.5% year-over-year, primarily driven by realization of previously announced productivity actions in North America and Europe, which more than offset the currency impact. On a sequential basis, operating margin increased approximately 20 bps, primarily driven by incremental volume. The segment had a book to bill ratio of 1.08, indicating continued end market stability.
In fiscal third quarter 2023, on a sequential basis, the Company expects revenue to decrease slightly and operating margin to decrease moderately due to unfavorable project mix.
Scientific (10% of sales; 11% of segment operating income)
2Q23
2Q22
% Change
Scientific ($M)
Revenue
$19.3
$24.6
-21.7 %
Operating Income
4.2
5.5
-24.1 %
Operating Margin
21.6 %
22.3 %
Revenue decreased approximately $5.3 million or 21.7% year-over-year reflecting lower demand for COVID vaccine storage units. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 4.5%, primarily from higher sales into the clinical end market. Operating income decreased approximately $1.3 million or 24.1% year-over-year due to the lower volume, partially offset by price, realization of productivity actions, and lower freight cost. On a sequential basis, operating margin increased approximately 140 bps, primarily driven by higher volume and lower oceanic freight cost.
In fiscal third quarter 2023, on a sequential basis, the Company expects a slight revenue decrease and a similar operating margin as productivity actions and lower freight cost offset volume decline.
Engineering Technologies (13% of sales; 10% of segment operating income)
2Q23
2Q22
% Change
Engineering Technologies ($M)
Revenue
$24.2
$18.1
33.7 %
Operating Income
3.7
2.3
61.7 %
Operating Margin
15.5 %
12.8 %
Revenue increased approximately $6.1 million or 33.7% year-over-year reflecting 36.2% organic growth, partially offset by a 2.5% impact from currency. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 42.3% due to project activity in the space and aviation end markets. Operating income increased approximately $1.4 million or 61.7% year-over-year reflecting higher volume and the impact of productivity and efficiency initiatives. On a sequential basis, operating margin increased approximately 450 bps, primarily driven by the sequential revenue increase.
We continue to expect a healthy backlog in the Engineering Technologies Group. In fiscal third quarter 2023, on a sequential basis, the Company expects a significant decrease in revenue reflecting timing of projects and a slight decrease in operating margin, as productivity actions mostly offset volume decline. We expect more favorable timing of projects in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.
Specialty Solutions (18% of sales; 16% of segment operating income)
2Q23
2Q22
% Change
Specialty Solutions ($M)
Revenue
$34.1
$29.7
14.6 %
Operating Income
5.7
3.7
52.9 %
Operating Margin
16.8 %
12.6 %
Specialty Solutions revenue increased approximately $4.4 million or 14.6% year-over-year, reflecting healthy organic growth in Hydraulics and Display Merchandising businesses. On a sequential basis, revenue decreased 2.5% as improved volume in Hydraulics was more than offset by seasonal declines in the Pumps (Procon) and Display Merchandising businesses that serve food service end markets. Operating income increased approximately $2.0 million or 52.9% year-over-year reflecting the price and volume increases and realization of productivity actions. On a sequential basis, operating margin decreased approximately 60 bps due to lower volume in the Pumps business.
In fiscal third quarter 2023, on a sequential basis, the Company expects revenue to decline moderately to significantly due to the Procon divestiture and operating margin to increase slightly to moderately due to ongoing pricing and productivity actions in the remaining businesses.
Capital Allocation
- Share Repurchase: During the fiscal second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 50,000 shares for $5.1 million . There was $77.1 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal second quarter 2023.
- Capital Expenditures: In fiscal second quarter 2023, Standex's capital expenditures were $5.8 million compared to $4.7 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2022. The Company expects fiscal year 2023 capital expenditures between $30 million and $35 million with key investments focused on growth initiatives and capacity expansion. Capital expenditures were $23.9 million in fiscal 2022.
- Dividend: On January 27, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, an approximately 7.7% year-over-year increase. The dividend is payable February 24, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2023 .
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
- Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $74.0 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $70.0 million at the end of fiscal 2022 and $52.5 million at the end of fiscal second quarter 2022. Net debt for the second quarter of 2023 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $187.5 million and cash and equivalents of $113.5 million of which approximately $107 million was held by foreign subsidiaries.
Standex repatriated $4.3 million in fiscal second quarter 2023. The Company expects to repatriate between $25 million and $30 million in fiscal 2023.
- Cash Flow:Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $29.8 million compared to $23 .6 million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $24.0 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $18.9 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2022.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India, and China . For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.
Standex International Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
187,789
185,709
$
368,389
$
361,319
Cost of sales
115,469
116,937
227,816
226,310
Gross profit
72,320
68,772
140,573
135,009
Selling, general and administrative expenses
43,713
43,531
84,802
86,283
Restructuring costs
511
843
1,093
1,283
Acquisition related costs
174
925
466
1,142
Other operating (income) expense, net
116
1,700
116
1,700
Income from operations
27,806
21,773
54,096
44,601
Interest expense
1,566
1,526
2,753
3,246
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
(70)
288
948
311
Total
1,496
1,814
3,701
3,557
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
26,310
19,959
50,395
41,044
Provision for income taxes
6,226
4,929
11,995
10,193
Net income from continuing operations
20,084
15,030
38,400
30,851
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(41)
(46)
(87)
(49)
Net income
$
20,043
$
14,984
$
38,313
$
30,802
Basic earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.69
$
1.25
$
3.25
$
2.56
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
(0.01)
-
Total
$
1.69
$
1.25
$
3.24
$
2.56
Diluted earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.69
$
1.24
$
3.22
$
2.54
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
(0.01)
-
Total
$
1.69
$
1.24
$
3.21
$
2.54
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
11,852
12,033
11,833
12,028
Diluted
11,917
12,138
11,930
12,144
Standex International Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
113,494
$
104,844
Accounts receivable, net
119,907
117,075
Inventories
105,698
105,339
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
48,656
45,210
Income taxes receivable
2,938
6,530
Current assets held for sale
10,232
-
Total current assets
400,925
378,998
Property, plant, equipment, net
129,960
128,584
Intangible assets, net
82,012
85,770
Goodwill
269,666
267,906
Deferred tax asset
7,400
8,186
Operating lease right-of-use asset
36,711
39,119
Non-current assets held for sale
3,731
-
Other non-current assets
26,280
25,876
Total non-current assets
555,760
555,441
Total assets
$
956,685
$
934,439
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
66,322
$
74,520
Accrued liabilities
53,407
67,773
Current liabilities held for sale
2,910
-
Income taxes payable
9,776
8,475
Total current liabilities
132,415
150,768
Long-term debt
187,500
174,830
Operating lease long-term liabilities
29,428
31,357
Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities
77,693
78,141
Non-current liabilities held for sale
232
-
Total non-current liabilities
294,853
284,328
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
41,976
41,976
Additional paid-in capital
93,359
91,200
Retained earnings
933,233
901,421
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(147,226)
(153,312)
Treasury shares
(391,925)
(381,942)
Total stockholders' equity
529,417
499,343
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
956,685
$
934,439
Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries
Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
38,313
$
30,802
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(87)
(49)
Income from continuing operations
38,400
30,851
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,966
15,222
Stock-based compensation
4,699
4,625
Non-cash portion of restructuring charge
(1,183)
337
Contributions to defined benefit plans
(101)
(104)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
(28,690)
(14,232)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
27,091
36,699
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
(51)
(364)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
27,040
36,335
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(11,028)
(9,721)
Other investing activities
98
1,646
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(10,930)
(8,075)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings
28,500
-
Payments of debt
(16,000)
-
Contingent consideration payment
(1,167)
(1,167)
Activity under share-based payment plans
994
1,147
Purchase of treasury stock
(13,517)
(9,546)
Cash dividends paid
(6,399)
(6,019)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(7,589)
(15,585)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
129
(1,887)
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
8,650
10,788
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
104,844
136,367
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
113,494
$
147,155
Standex International Corporation
Selected Segment Data
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales
Electronics
$
72,556
$
76,626
$
147,755
$
152,462
Engraving
37,689
36,644
72,713
71,814
Scientific
19,292
24,636
37,748
46,165
Engineering Technologies
24,193
18,095
41,192
35,668
Specialty Solutions
34,059
29,708
68,981
55,210
Total
$
187,789
$
185,709
$
368,389
$
361,319
Income from operations
Electronics
$
16,972
$
17,157
$
35,113
$
35,430
Engraving
6,373
5,204
12,227
10,078
Scientific
4,165
5,490
7,888
9,998
Engineering Technologies
3,741
2,314
5,606
3,213
Specialty Solutions
5,716
3,738
11,793
6,553
Restructuring
(511)
(843)
(1,093)
(1,283)
Acquisition related costs
(174)
(925)
(466)
(1,142)
Corporate
(8,360)
(8,662)
(16,856)
(16,546)
Other operating income (expense), net
(116)
(1,700)
(116)
(1,700)
Total
$
27,806
$
21,773
$
54,096
$
44,601
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except percentages)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net
Net Sales
$
187,789
$
185,709
1.1 %
$
368,389
$
361,319
2.0 %
Income from operations, as reported
$
27,806
$
21,773
27.7 %
$
54,096
$
44,601
21.3 %
Income from operations margin
14.8 %
11.7 %
14.7 %
12.3 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
511
843
1,093
1,283
Acquisition-related costs
174
925
466
1,142
Litigation charge
116
1,700
116
1,700
Adjusted income from operations
$
28,607
$
25,241
13.3 %
$
55,771
$
48,726
14.5 %
Adjusted income from operations margin
15.2 %
13.6 %
15.1 %
13.5 %
Interest and other income (expense), net
(1,496)
(1,814)
(3,701)
(3,557)
Provision for income taxes
(6,226)
(4,929)
(11,995)
(10,193)
Discrete and other tax items
-
-
100
-
Tax impact of above adjustments
(190)
(857)
(398)
(1,021)
Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted
$
20,695
$
17,641
17.3 %
$
39,777
$
33,955
17.1 %
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported
$
20,084
$
15,030
33.6 %
$
38,400
$
30,851
Net income from continuing operations margin
10.7 %
8.1 %
10.4 %
8.5 %
Add back:
Provision for income taxes
6,226
4,929
11,995
10,193
Interest expense
1,566
1,526
2,753
3,246
Depreciation and amortization
6,958
7,497
13,966
15,222
EBITDA
$
34,834
$
28,982
20.2 %
$
67,114
$
59,512
12.8 %
EBITDA Margin
18.5 %
15.6 %
18.2 %
16.5 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
511
843
1,093
1,283
Acquisition-related costs
174
925
466
1,142
Litigation charge
116
1,700
116
1,700
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35,635
$
32,450
9.8 %
$
68,789
$
63,637
8.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.0 %
17.5 %
18.7 %
17.6 %
Free operating cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities -
$
29,796
$
23,613
$
27,091
$
36,699
Less: Capital expenditures
(5,760)
(4,699)
(11,028)
(9,721)
Free cash flow from continuing operations
$
24,036
$
18,914
$
16,063
$
26,978
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
% Change
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported
$
1.69
$
1.24
36.3 %
$
3.22
$
2.54
26.8 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
0.03
0.05
0.07
0.09
Acquisition-related costs
0.01
0.06
0.03
0.07
Litigation charge
0.01
0.10
0.01
0.10
Discrete tax items
-
-
0.01
-
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted
$
1.74
$
1.45
20.0 %
$
3.34
$
2.80
19.3 %
