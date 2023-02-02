Quantum Corp.: Quantum Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue Increases 16.6% Year-over-Year to $111.2 Million ;

Growth Drives Further EBITDA Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 16.6% year-over-year and 12.2% sequentially to $111.2 million

GAAP net loss was $2.2 million, or ($0.02) per share;

Adjusted non-GAAP net income was $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $6.3 million .

"We delivered a solid quarter with revenue increasing 16.6% year-over-year and exceeded the preliminary estimates we announced in early January. Our overall performance was further highlighted by strong EBITDA results," said Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO of Quantum. "Revenue growth in our Secondary Storage Systems combined with continued operational expense management, contributed to a significant year-over-year improvement in our operational performance."

Lerner continued, "As we begin to see signs of the supply chain normalizing, we are cautiously optimistic. However, as we look forward, we are not standing still. We are actively working to increase margins and profitability; looking to accelerate efforts to drive cost out of our operations; and will continue our innovation to remain a global leader in managing and storing unstructured data.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 vs. Prior Year

Revenue for the third quarter fiscal 2023 was $111.2 million, compared to $95.3 million in the prior year third quarter driven by higher Secondary Storage Products. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $40.3 million, or 36.2% of revenue, compared to $35.2 million, or 36.9% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 due to Product Mix.

Total GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $38.5 million, or 34.6% of revenue, compared to $42.4 million, or 44.5% of revenue, in the prior year due to restructuring and other cost saving measures. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $27.3 million in the quarter, compared to $27.3 million in the prior year. Research and development expenses were $11.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $14.6 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 decreased to $34.5 million from $36.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $2.2 million, or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $11.1 million, or ($0.19) per share, in the third fiscal quarter 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $4.6 million, or ($0.08) per share, in the prior year third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.3 million, compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on higher revenue and improved operational performance.

Liquidity and Debt

Cash and cash equivalents were $26.0 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $4.0 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Outstanding term loan debt was $75.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $98.8 million as of December 31, 2021 . Outstanding borrowings on the Company's revolving credit facility were $27.7 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $7.6 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Total interest expense in the third quarter 2023 was $2.7 million compared to $2.4 million during the same quarter a year ago.

Guidance

The Company expects the following guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023:

Revenues of $102 million, plus or minus $2 million

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of ($0.04), plus or minus $0.02

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $0.5 million

Insight into Quantum's fiscal fourth quarter outlook sees year over year revenue growth of approximately 7% at the midpoint during the traditional low point of the year. The company anticipates a temporal Gross Margin compression of approximately 2 to 3 points sequentially due to product mix, combined with higher Operating Expense on end-of-year commissions and other inflationary increases. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share assumes an average basic share count of approximately 93.3 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a live conference call today, February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET ( 2:00 p.m. PT ) to discuss these results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 866-424-3436 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8058 (International) and entering conference ID 13735709. This conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet with a slide presentation and can be accessed by all interested parties on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.quantum.com under the events and presentations tab.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through February 9, 2023. To access the replay dial 1-877-660-6853 and enter the conference ID 13732851 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415 and enter the same conference ID. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter - so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements related to future projections of our financial results; our expectations to continue our operational execution; our anticipation that overall favorable trends in our business, including in our supply chain, extend into our next fiscal quarter; statements about our backlog and the implication that this backlog will translate into future revenue; the trend in our underlying business remaining robust; and the Company's position for long-term sustainable growth and profitability.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: risks related to the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic and inflationary conditions on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; our ability to integrate the business, products, employees and other aspects of our recent acquisitions; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of our business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 8, 2022 . The Company does not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers | Brett L. Perry

P: 949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070

E: [email protected]

QUANTUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,028

$ 5,210 Restricted cash 219

283 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $219 and $422 72,911

69,354 Manufacturing inventories 32,402

33,546 Service parts inventories 25,822

24,254 Prepaid expenses 7,198

7,853 Other current assets 7,489

4,697 Total current assets 172,069

145,197 Property and equipment, net 16,794

12,853 Intangible assets, net 6,497

9,584 Goodwill 12,969

12,969 Right-of-use assets, net 10,468

11,107 Other long-term assets 13,600

9,925 Total assets $ 232,397

$ 201,635 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 41,788

$ 34,220 Deferred revenue 72,669

86,517 Long-term debt, current portion 5,000

4,375 Accrued compensation 15,527

16,141 Other accrued liabilities 15,852

16,562 Total current liabilities 150,836

157,815 Deferred revenue 41,076

41,580 Revolving credit facility 27,736

17,735 Long-term debt, net of current portion 67,306

89,448 Operating lease liabilities 10,346

9,891 Other long-term liabilities 12,150

11,849 Total liabilities 309,450

328,318







Stockholders' deficit





Preferred stock, 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 225,000 shares authorized; 93,144 and 60,433

shares issued and outstanding 932

605 Additional paid-in capital 719,769

645,038 Accumulated deficit (795,237)

(770,903) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,517)

(1,423) Total stockholders' deficit (77,053)

(126,683) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 232,397

$ 201,635

QUANTUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Product $ 75,420

$ 58,522

$ 198,597

$ 165,308 Service and subscription 32,950

33,162

99,066

100,352 Royalty 2,826

3,660

9,744

11,963 Total revenue 111,196

95,344

307,407

277,623 Cost of revenue:













Product 58,528

45,118

163,010

124,982 Service and subscription 12,379

15,016

42,229

41,764 Total cost of revenue 70,907

60,134

205,239

166,746 Gross profit 40,289

35,210

102,168

110,877 Operating expenses:













Research and development 11,254

14,607

33,925

38,287 Sales and marketing 16,339

16,714

47,894

46,128 General and administrative 10,969

10,538

35,223

33,830 Restructuring charges (41)

576

1,605

850 Total operating expenses 38,521

42,435

118,647

119,095 Income (loss) from operations 1,768

(7,225)

(16,479)

(8,218) Other income (expense), net (544)

(150)

2,638

(223) Interest expense (2,701)

(2,431)

(7,537)

(9,387) Loss on debt extinguishment -

-

(1,392)

(4,960) Net loss before income taxes (1,477)

(9,806)

(22,770)

(22,788) Income tax provision 693

1,254

1,564

1,678 Net loss $ (2,170)

$ (11,060)

$ (24,334)

$ (24,466) Deemed dividend on warrants -

-

(389)

- Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,170)

$ (11,060)

$ (24,723)

$ (24,466)















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.02)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.42) Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 92,752

59,486

89,335

58,399















Net loss $ (2,170)

$ (11,060)

$ (24,334)

$ (24,466) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net 1,480

(37)

(1,094)

(276) Total comprehensive loss $ (690)

$ (11,097)

$ (25,428)

$ (24,742)

QUANTUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Operating activities





Net loss $ (24,334)

$ (24,466) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 7,235

6,795 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,201

1,981 Loss on debt extinguishment 992

- Provision for product and service inventories 11,334

4,016 Stock-based compensation 8,340

10,580 Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness -

(10,000) Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment -

8,471 Other (2,059)

282 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (1,134)

- Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (3,367)

7,008 Manufacturing inventories (9,352)

(10,672) Service parts inventories (2,671)

(2,281) Prepaid expenses 654

(5,653) Accounts payable 7,015

5,369 Accrued restructuring charges 130

17 Accrued compensation (614)

(3,021) Deferred revenue (14,351)

(8,598) Other current assets (2,812)

(1,394) Other non-current assets 1,357

(1,148) Other current liabilities 2,540

(3,350) Other non-current liabilities 300

(617) Net cash used in operating activities (19,596)

(26,681) Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (10,644)

(3,971) Business acquisition payments (2,000)

(7,808) Net cash used in investing activities (12,644)

(11,779) Financing activities





Borrowings of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs -

94,961 Repayments of long-term debt and payment of amendment fees (23,346)

(93,677) Borrowings of credit facility 363,103

207,563 Repayments of credit facility and payment of amendment fees (353,502)

(200,007) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 66,718

806 Net cash provided by financing activities 52,973

9,646 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21

12 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,754

(28,802) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,493

33,137 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 26,247

$ 4,335 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at end of period Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,028

$ 4,004 Restricted cash, current 219

331 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 26,247

$ 4,335

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), non-U.S. GAAP financial measures defined below.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and other non-recurring expenses.

"GAAP net loss" as referred to in this press release represents "Net loss attributable to common stockholders". Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring (income) expenses. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted share using the Company's above-referenced definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. For example, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we have excluded a large inventory reserve provision caused by global supply chain disruptions since the start of the pandemic and the longer associated lead times that resulted in older generation products being displaced by next-generation solutions. We do not believe an inventory adjustment of this magnitude is reasonably likely to reoccur in the foreseeable future and do not believe it is indicative of our ongoing operations; accordingly, we have excluded its impact from our non-GAAP results. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of our business and help our investors better compare our operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (5) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (6) potential future restructuring expenses; (7) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (8) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, (9) and acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations, (10) deemed dividend related to warrants, or (11) manufacturing inventory provisions.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (3) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (4) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (5) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, (6) acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations, (7) deemed dividend related to warrants, or (8) manufacturing inventory provisions.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics and our U.S. GAAP financial results.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure,

Net Income (Loss) (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,170)

$ (11,060)

$ (24,723)

$ (24,466) Interest expense, net 2,701

2,431

7,537

9,387 Provision for income taxes 693

1,254

1,564

1,678 Depreciation expense 1,355

1,627

4,149

4,658 Stock-based compensation expense 2,984

4,307

8,341

10,580 Restructuring charges 188

576

1,834

850 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Secured Term Loan -

-

1,392

14,960 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness -

-

-

(10,000) Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 748

1,201

3,087

2,137 Acquisition-related costs 50

411

242

1,361 Long-term debt related costs -

11

274

263 Deemed dividend related to warrants -

-

389

- Manufacturing inventory provision (236)

-

6,690

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,313

$ 758

$ 10,776

$ 11,408



The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure,

Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,170)

$ (11,060)

$ (24,723)

$ (24,466) Stock-based compensation 2,984

4,307

8,341

10,580 Restructuring charges 188

576

1,834

850 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Secured Term Loan -

-

1,392

14,960 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness -

-

-

(10,000) Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 748

1,201

3,087

2,137 Acquisition-related costs 50

411

242

1,361 Long-term debt related costs -

11

274

263 Deemed dividend related to warrants -

-

389

- Manufacturing inventory provision (236)

-

6,690

- Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,564

$ (4,554)

$ (2,474)

$ (4,315)















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.02

$ (0.08)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.07) Diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.08)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 92,752

59,486

89,335

58,399 Diluted 92,971

59,486

89,335

58,399

SOURCE Quantum Corp.