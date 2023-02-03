XPENG G9 SUV and P7 sports sedan now available for order in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Both models are on show at eCar Expo 2023 in Stockholm Feb 3-5, 2023.

XPENG smart EVs bring fast-charging, long range with immersive cabin experience to Europe.

XPENG (NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), today launched its two latest smart EV models for European markets: G9 flagship SUV, and the new P7 sports sedan. Both models, on show at eCar Expo in Stockholm Feb 3-5, are now available for order in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

"XPENG G9 and P7 bring a combination of superior styling, quality, performance and comfort, exemplifying our market-leading technology and innovation. Today also represents a significant milestone as we build our presence in Europe. We believe both vehicles deliver a new level of sophistication and a people-first mobility experience, and will be the electric vehicles of choice for many European customers," said Brian Gu, Vice Chair and President of XPENG.

G9 features XPENG's latest powertrain system, battery technology, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), fully complemented by a luxurious and immersive cabin experience. The new P7 an upgraded version of P7 combines its signature sports sedan profile with greater range, faster charging and a brand new smart cabin.

Faster Charging. Longer Range

XPENG's new models bring some of the most powerful and advanced EV technology to Europe. XPENG G9 features a new powertrain system with 800 V Silicon Carbide (SiC) platform for ultra-fast charging of up to 300 kW, allowing drivers to add up to 100 km of range in just five minutes. This makes it possible to charge the 98 kWh battery from 10 to 80% in just 20 minutes. G9 can travel up to 570 km WLTP on a single charge (RWD Long Range), exceptional for the battery size. G9 can be fitted with an electric tow bar, for up to 1,500 kg towed load, to suit European lifestyles.

The new P7 has been optimized with the maximum charging power of up to 175 kW, delivering fast charging from 10% to 80% in only 29 minutes. P7's range has been improved, offering up to 576 km WLTP on a single charge (RWD Long Range). An electric tailgate and soft-closing doors are introduced for even greater comfort and convenience, along with a heat pump and heated steering wheel for more relaxing winter driving in the colder regions of Europe.

XPENG G9 and P7 are both engineered to meet E-NCAP five-star safety standards and stringent EU WVTA vehicle certification.

Superior Performance. Elegant Design

XPENG G9 and P7 boast superior performance with their advanced systems and elegant aerodynamic profiles, and are available in all-wheel-drive or rear-wheel drive configurations.

G9's all-wheel drive version boasts up to 551 hp with a maximum torque of 717 Nm, powering acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. The dual-chamber air spring system provides a wide range of stiffness adjustments to help the vehicle handle complex road conditions and ensure optimal ride comfort.

For the new P7, the all-wheel drive version accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds outperforming even some sports car models. Brembo brakes also come as standard, giving drivers an extra level of control. All of this comes wrapped up in an exterior using XPENG's "Dynamic Aesthetics" design language that creates a more dynamic sports silhouette.

The new P7 is offered in a stunning range of colour styles, as well as an exclusive Wing Edition featuring scissors doors.

Both models adopt hidden door handles, with extremely low drag coefficients (0.236 for P7 and 0.272 for G9), for lower power consumption and extended range.

Comfort and Intelligence

The cabins of both vehicles use wraparound designs with high-quality finishing and materials to create a warm and comfortable environment. The ergonomically designed front seats feature heating and ventilation functions. To create an even more immersive cabin, both P7 and G9 can be configured with a Dynaudio sound system, producing up to 860 W and 2150 W respectively.

Both XPENG G9 and P7 come equipped with XPENG's proprietary Advanced Driver Assistance System, XPILOT, offering safety, driving, and parking support through a variety of smart functions. These functions are supported by 29 sensors including high-definition millimeter-wave radars, ultrasonic sensors, surround view and high perception cameras, enabling the vehicles to safely tackle multiple driving scenarios.

The upgraded in-car Xmart OS boasts a new 3D UI that supports English, Nederlands, Dansk, Norsk, and Svenska, depending on the market. Xmart OS also comes with the improved "Hey, XPENG" voice assistant, which can distinguish complex voice commands from all four zones of the cabin. These services are supported by wide infotainment screens and a library of in-car apps to assist, inform and entertain drivers and passengers.

G9 and P7 will also support easy and seamless over-the-air (OTA) updates that allow both software and firmware to be improved during normal use.

Expanding Service and Charging Networks

Delivery of the new models will capitalize on the opening of XPENG's new Delivery and Service Centers in the key markets: at Lørenskog in Norway (opening February 2023), Badhoevedorp in the Netherlands, Stäket, Järfälla in Sweden and Hillerød in Denmark all opening in the Q2 2023.

XPENG will also open additional authorized service locations with dedicated partners in key European countries by the end of 2023.

XPENG customers can access over 400,000 public charging stations in Europe, by collaboration with major European third-party charging operators and mobility service providers (Plugsurfing and Shell Recharge). With its new models, XPENG will provide third party home charger and installation services together with local partners, to offer customers a seamless easy charging experience.

Warranty

As a brand committed to product quality and offering better customer experiences, XPENG is proud to offer a five-year/120,000 km warranty* as standard for hassle-free ownership. For customers** ordering our new P7 sedan or G9 SUV between February 3 and December 31, 2023, the standard warranty will be extended to seven years/160,000 km from the date of delivery. This extended warranty is linked to the vehicle and is transferable when or if the vehicle is sold.

*For more information on the limited warranty policy, please refer to the warranty booklet.

**For more information on who is eligible for this extended warranty offer, please refer to the warranty booklet.

Pricing, Test Drive and Delivery

Expected starting prices* for the European version G9 are as follows

Model: XPENG G9 Version RWD Standard

Range RWD Long

Range AWD

Performance Price(MSRP) Norway (NOK) 499 900 569 900 639 900 Price(MSRP) Sweden (SEK) 699 900 749 900 829 900 Price(MSRP) Netherlands (EURO) 57 990 61 990 71 990 Price(MSRP) Denmark (DKK) 479 900 549 900 599 900

Expected starting prices* for the new European version P7 are as follows

Model: XPENG P7 Version RWD Long Range AWD Performance Wing Edition Price(MSRP) Norway (NOK) 439 900 479 900 649 900 Price(MSRP) Sweden (SEK) 599 900 669 900 799 900 Price(MSRP) Netherlands (EURO) 49 990 59 990 69 990 Price(MSRP) Denmark (DKK) 399 900 479 900 599 900

*All prices include VAT and exclude local taxes, registration fees, and delivery costs. Please contact local XPENG representatives for details.

Deliveries for the new P7 will begin in June and G9 deliveries are expected to commence in September.

Customers can contact XPENG's experience stores (Oslo, The Hague, Stockholm, Copenhagen) for test drive schedules. For more information about the G9 and P7, please visit the dedicated local XPENG websites:

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. In 2021, the Company established its European headquarters in Amsterdam, along with other dedicated offices in Copenhagen, Munich, Oslo, and Stockholm. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

