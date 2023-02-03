Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 Ticker-Symbol: LYC1 
Frankfurt
03.02.23
08:03 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.02.2023 | 08:06
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tectonic Gold Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

Tectonic Gold Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, February 2

3 February 2023

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665

Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited +44 20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

Ends

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.