India's 2023-24 budget shows the government's plans to support the domestic production of lithium battery cells.From pv magazine India Green growth is one of the seven priorities in India's Union Budget 2023-24. As the nation targets net-zero carbon emission by 2070, "the budget builds on the government's focus on green growth," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a speech this week. The budget focuses on emerging clean technologies such energy storage, green hydrogen, and electric mobility. It also signifies the government's resolve to boost domestic solar and battery manufacturing, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...