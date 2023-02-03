Enphase's new bidirectional EV charger enables vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications, and can be integrated with its home energy systems.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy, known for its microinverters, has announced a successful demonstration of its first bidirectional EV charger, which enables vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) use. The charger will work in conjunction with the Enphase Energy System, which includes IQ microinverters, the IQ Gateway and system controller. These are all managed by the Enphase app, where homeowners can see the flow of energy and see the ...

