TEAM, Anywhere/AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 and released a shareholder letter available on Atlassian's Work Life blog at http://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q2fy23. The shareholder letter was also posted to the Investor Relations section of Atlassian's website at https://investors.atlassian.com.

" We closed out 2022 with quarterly revenue of $873 million, up 27% year-over-year, driven by subscription revenue growth of 40% year-over-year," said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO. " We are proud of everything we have accomplished in yet another unpredictable year. 2023 will be all about helping our customers navigate these challenging times, absorbing the macro-driven impacts on our business, and setting Atlassian up for long-term success."

" Our track record of making smart investment decisions in the service of long-term payoffs continues to yield results as we recently surpassed 45,000 Jira Service Management customers, making it one of our fastest-growing products. On top of that, Atlassian has also been recognized as a Leader by Gartner in the ITSM space," added co-founder and co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes. " We'll keep playing offense across our three large markets while being pragmatic."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

On a GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

Revenue: Total revenue was $872.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, up 27% from $688.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $174.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $176.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was 20% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with 26% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Recent Business Highlights:

A Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms: Atlassian was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms 1 . Atlassian aims to unlock high-velocity teams across the enterprise with Jira Service Management. Today, Jira Service Management powers service delivery at more than 45,000 customers.

Atlassian was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms . Atlassian aims to unlock high-velocity teams across the enterprise with Jira Service Management. Today, Jira Service Management powers service delivery at more than 45,000 customers. Recognized in The Forrester Wave for Collaborative Work Management Tools: Atlassian was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4, 2022. Atlassian's work management solutions for business teams - Trello, Confluence, Jira Work Management, Atlas and Jira Align - enable every team to choose the best tool for their needs. Today, over 150,000 organizations around the world use Atlassian work management products.

Atlassian was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4, 2022. Atlassian's work management solutions for business teams - Trello, Confluence, Jira Work Management, Atlas and Jira Align - enable every team to choose the best tool for their needs. Today, over 150,000 organizations around the world use Atlassian work management products. Recognized in The Forrester Wave for Value Stream Management Solutions: Atlassian was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q4 2022. Atlassian's product vision spans the entire software delivery organizational chart by leveraging the Jira suite as the centerpiece of its Value Stream Management strategy.

Atlassian was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q4 2022. Atlassian's product vision spans the entire software delivery organizational chart by leveraging the Jira suite as the centerpiece of its Value Stream Management strategy. Automation for Confluence: Atlassian launched Automation for Confluence, a feature that manages system maintenance so teams can focus on continuous collaboration. Automation gives admins the ability to manage content, organize spaces, streamline teamwork, and notify teams of important updates without the manual overhead.

Atlassian launched Automation for Confluence, a feature that manages system maintenance so teams can focus on continuous collaboration. Automation gives admins the ability to manage content, organize spaces, streamline teamwork, and notify teams of important updates without the manual overhead. Atlassian Presents: Unleash: Atlassian will hold an agile & DevOps tailored event on February 9, 2023. Discover how Atlassian tools, such as the Jira suite, and the right practices can unleash your team's ability to find success and take opportunities from idea to impact. Unleash will give attendees a unique opportunity to innovate with industry experts, master complexity through collaboration, and bring discovery into the software lifecycle. Unleash will be held in person at the bcc Berlin in Berlin, Germany, as well as virtually. Learn more at https://events.atlassian.com/unleash.

Atlassian will hold an agile & DevOps tailored event on February 9, 2023. Discover how Atlassian tools, such as the Jira suite, and the right practices can unleash your team's ability to find success and take opportunities from idea to impact. Unleash will give attendees a unique opportunity to innovate with industry experts, master complexity through collaboration, and bring discovery into the software lifecycle. Unleash will be held in person at the bcc Berlin in Berlin, Germany, as well as virtually. Learn more at https://events.atlassian.com/unleash. Customer Growth: Atlassian ended its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 with a total customer count, on an active subscription or maintenance agreement basis, of 253,177 customers, adding 4,004 net new customers during the quarter.

Share Repurchase Program Authorization

In January 2023, the Board of Directors authorized a program to repurchase up to $1 billion of Atlassian's Class A Common Stock. Atlassian may repurchase shares of Class A Common Stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The share repurchase program does not have a fixed expiration date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate Atlassian to acquire any amount of Class A Common Stock. The timing, manner, price, and amount of any repurchases will be determined by Atlassian at its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors, including business, economic and market conditions, prevailing stock prices, corporate and regulatory requirements, and other considerations.

Financial Targets:

Atlassian is providing its financial targets as follows:

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $890 million to $910 million.

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 81% on a GAAP basis and approximately 84% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating margin is expected to be approximately (14%) on a GAAP basis and approximately 15% on a non-GAAP basis.

Fiscal Year 2023:

Total revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 25%.

Cloud revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be in the range of 35% to 40%.

Operating margin is expected to be approximately (11%) on a GAAP basis and approximately 17% on a non-GAAP basis.

For additional commentary regarding financial targets, please see Atlassian's second quarter fiscal year 2023 shareholder letter dated February 2, 2023.

With respect to Atlassian's expectations under "Financial Targets" above, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin and operating margin has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Shareholder Letter and Webcast Details:

A detailed shareholder letter is available on Atlassian's Work Life blog at https://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q2fy23, and the Investor Relations section of Atlassian's website at: https://investors.atlassian.com. Atlassian will host a webcast to answer questions today:

When : Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

: Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian's website at https://investors.atlassian.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and will continue to use, its Investor Relations website at https://investors.atlassian.com as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our agile & DevOps, IT service management and work management software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. The majority of the Fortune 500 and over 250,000 companies of all sizes worldwide - including NASA, Kiva, Deutsche Bank, and Salesforce - rely on our solutions to help their teams work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "should," "estimate," or "continue," and similar expressions or variations, but these words are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our products, customers, macroeconomic environment, anticipated growth, outlook, technology, share repurchase program and other key strategic areas, and our financial targets such as revenue and GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures including gross margin and operating margin.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Forms 20-F and 10-Q. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and free cash flow (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures, which may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies, provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management, our board of directors, investors and the analyst community with the ability to better evaluate matters such as: our ongoing core operations, including comparisons between periods and against other companies in our industry; our ability to generate cash to service our debt and fund our operations; and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance.

Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures include:

Non-GAAP gross profit . Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP operating income . Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share . Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary and the related income tax effects on these items, and a non-recurring income tax adjustment.

. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary and the related income tax effects on these items, and a non-recurring income tax adjustment. Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, which consists of purchases of property and equipment.

We understand that although these Non-GAAP Financial Measures are frequently used by investors and the analyst community in their evaluation of our financial performance, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We compensate for such limitations by reconciling these Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to review the tables in this press release titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" and " Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets" that present such reconciliations.

Atlassian Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscription $ 711,199 $ 508,987 $ 1,362,183 $ 944,283 Maintenance 106,023 127,059 219,588 257,649 Other 55,482 52,480 98,325 100,618 Total revenues 872,704 688,526 1,680,096 1,302,550 Cost of revenues (1) (2) 155,945 110,191 295,337 206,447 Gross profit 716,759 578,335 1,384,759 1,096,103 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) (2) 473,676 318,569 872,682 590,709 Marketing and sales (1) (2) 186,191 121,046 346,319 220,375 General and administrative (1) 156,131 115,678 299,024 205,500 Total operating expenses 815,998 555,293 1,518,025 1,016,584 Operating income (loss) (99,239 ) 23,042 (133,266 ) 79,519 Other income (expense), net (6,749 ) (22,343 ) 22,540 (478,147 ) Interest income 8,963 74 14,106 351 Interest expense (7,508 ) (21,022 ) (13,629 ) (32,540 ) Loss before income taxes (104,533 ) (20,249 ) (110,249 ) (430,817 ) Provision for income taxes (100,498 ) (2,079 ) (108,523 ) (2,715 ) Net loss $ (205,031 ) $ (22,328 ) $ (218,772 ) $ (433,532 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.80 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.72 ) Diluted $ (0.80 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.72 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 255,874 252,960 255,520 252,533 Diluted 255,874 252,960 255,520 252,533

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 18,553 $ 8,453 $ 29,166 $ 14,370 Research and development 169,342 90,120 279,471 154,402 Marketing and sales 38,156 21,873 61,351 36,367 General and administrative 39,734 25,374 69,428 41,588

(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets, as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 5,697 $ 5,599 $ 11,394 $ 11,288 Research and development 93 93 187 187 Marketing and sales 2,506 2,266 5,011 4,537

Atlassian Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,636,615 $ 1,385,265 Marketable securities 36,069 73,294 Accounts receivable, net 354,844 308,127 Assets held for sale - 60,265 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,232 70,002 Total current assets 2,134,760 1,896,953 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 100,334 100,662 Operating lease right-of-use assets 254,811 277,276 Strategic investments 237,181 159,064 Intangible assets, net 84,248 100,840 Goodwill 723,229 722,838 Deferred tax assets 7,657 10,335 Other non-current assets 71,795 58,862 Total assets $ 3,614,015 $ 3,326,830 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 130,318 $ 81,220 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 308,930 406,139 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,158,743 1,066,059 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 46,659 40,638 Total current liabilities 1,644,650 1,594,056 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 115,338 116,621 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 257,653 274,434 Term loan facility 999,506 999,419 Deferred tax liabilities 2,489 312 Other non-current liabilities 16,887 14,616 Total liabilities 3,036,523 2,999,458 Stockholders' equity Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,621,776 2,182,536 Accumulated other comprehensive income 43,516 13,864 Accumulated deficit (2,087,802 ) (1,869,030 ) Total stockholders' equity 577,492 327,372 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,614,015 $ 3,326,830

Atlassian Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (205,031 ) $ (22,328 ) $ (218,772 ) $ (433,532 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,476 12,298 30,096 25,602 Stock-based compensation 265,785 145,820 439,416 246,727 Deferred income taxes 3,291 (427 ) 4,813 (2,041 ) Net loss on exchange derivative and capped call transactions - - - 424,482 Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 117 16,975 235 26,816 Net loss on strategic investments 7,563 22,135 19,076 53,557 Net foreign currency gain (2,203 ) (5,258 ) (5,828 ) (11,656 ) Gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary (2,066 ) - (45,158 ) - Other (5 ) 297 (5 ) (318 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (107,805 ) (68,203 ) (46,491 ) (68,203 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,690 ) (25,082 ) (25,367 ) (25,082 ) Accounts payable 18,587 20,507 49,734 20,507 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 58,260 (63,287 ) (50,183 ) (63,287 ) Deferred revenue 101,246 77,884 91,401 77,884 Net cash provided by operating activities 150,525 206,455 242,967 271,456 Cash flows from investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired - (2,701 ) (600 ) (3,839 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,040 ) (12,581 ) (20,536 ) (19,462 ) Purchases of strategic investments (1,100 ) (42,000 ) (9,450 ) (95,000 ) Purchases of marketable securities - - (10,000 ) (21,003 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 18,750 7,600 47,700 61,487 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and strategic investments 363 - 621 186,262 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,973 (49,682 ) 7,735 108,445 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan facility - 350,000 - 1,000,000 Repayment of exchangeable senior notes - (1,234,376 ) - (1,548,686 ) Proceeds from settlement of capped call transactions - 104,519 - 135,497 Proceeds from other financing arrangements - 4 1,396 5 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - (779,853 ) 1,396 (413,184 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,522 (246 ) (1,417 ) (2,355 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 168,020 (623,326 ) 250,681 (35,638 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,469,949 1,519,213 1,386,686 931,023 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale - 4,182 602 4,684 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,637,969 $ 900,069 $ 1,637,969 $ 900,069

Atlassian Corporation Revenues by Deployment Options (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cloud $ 512,335 $ 364,099 $ 987,378 $ 682,002 Data Center 194,264 139,108 365,492 250,303 Server (1) 106,168 135,519 219,981 275,066 Marketplace and services (2) 59,937 49,800 107,245 95,179 Total revenues $ 872,704 $ 688,526 $ 1,680,096 $ 1,302,550

(1) Included in Server is perpetual license revenue. Perpetual license revenue is captured as other revenue on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Included in Marketplace and services is premier support revenue. Premier support is a subscription-based arrangement for a higher level of support across different deployment options. Premier support is recognized as subscription revenue on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as the services are delivered over the term of the arrangement.

Atlassian Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 716,759 $ 578,335 $ 1,384,759 $ 1,096,103 Plus: Stock-based compensation 18,553 8,453 29,166 14,370 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,697 5,599 11,394 11,288 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 741,009 $ 592,387 $ 1,425,319 $ 1,121,761 Operating income GAAP operating income (loss) $ (99,239 ) $ 23,042 $ (133,266 ) $ 79,519 Plus: Stock-based compensation 265,785 145,820 439,416 246,727 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,296 7,958 16,592 16,012 Non-GAAP operating income $ 174,842 $ 176,820 $ 322,742 $ 342,258 Net income GAAP net loss $ (205,031 ) $ (22,328 ) $ (218,772 ) $ (433,532 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation 265,785 145,820 439,416 246,727 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,296 7,958 16,592 16,012 Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls - 16,856 - 450,829 Less: Gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary (2,067 ) - (45,158 ) - Plus (less): Income tax adjustments 47,750 (37,879 ) 15,202 (75,200 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 114,733 $ 110,427 $ 207,280 $ 204,836 Net income per share GAAP net loss per share - diluted $ (0.80 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.72 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation 1.04 0.57 1.72 0.98 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.06 Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls - 0.07 - 1.77 Less: Gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary (0.01 ) - (0.17 ) - Plus (less): Income tax adjustments 0.19 (0.15 ) 0.06 (0.29 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.81 $ 0.80 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted GAAP net loss per share 255,874 252,960 255,520 252,533 Plus: Dilution from dilutive securities (1) 304 3,072 673 3,178 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share 256,178 256,032 256,193 255,711 Free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 150,525 $ 206,455 $ 242,967 $ 271,456 Less: Capital expenditures (4,040 ) (12,581 ) (20,536 ) (19,462 ) Free cash flow $ 146,485 $ 193,874 $ 222,431 $ 251,994

(1) The effects of these dilutive securities were not included in the GAAP calculation of diluted net loss per share for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 because the effect would have been anti-dilutive.

Atlassian Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets Three Months Ending

March 31, 2023 GAAP gross margin 81% Plus: Stock-based compensation 2 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 Non-GAAP gross margin 84% GAAP operating margin (14%) Plus: Stock-based compensation 28 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 Non-GAAP operating margin 15%

Fiscal Year Ending

June 30, 2023 GAAP operating margin (11%) Plus: Stock-based compensation 27 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 Non-GAAP operating margin 17%

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms, Rich Doheny, Chris Matchett, Siddharth Shetty, 31 October 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer- Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

