Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Per Diluted Share
2022
2021
2022
2021
EPS(1)(2)
$0.42
$2.02
$6.04
$2.96
FFO(1)
$1.74
$1.51
$6.59
$5.39
AFFO(1)
$1.48
$1.30
$5.76
$4.68
(1) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, EPS, FFO, and AFFO included approximately $0.01 per diluted share in storm-related expenses related to Hurricane Ian.
(2) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, EPS included a non-cash gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests of approximately $4.37 per diluted share.
Quarterly Growth
Sequential Growth
Year-To-Date Growth
Same Property Results
4Q22 vs. 4Q21
4Q22 vs. 3Q22
2022 vs. 2021
Revenues
9.9%
0.8%
11.2%
Expenses(1)
8.1%
(3.9)%
5.1%
Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)
10.9%
3.3%
14.6%
(1) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, same property results exclude approximately $1.0 million of storm-related expenses related to Hurricane Ian.
Same Property Results
4Q22
4Q21
3Q22
Occupancy
95.8%
97.1%
96.6%
For 2022, the Company defines same property communities as communities wholly-owned and stabilized since January 1, 2021, excluding communities under redevelopment and properties held for sale. A reconciliation of net income to NOI and same property NOI is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Operating Statistics - Same Property Portfolio
New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Signed (1)
January 2023*
January 2022
4Q22
4Q21
New Lease Rates
2.0%
16.5%
4.0%
16.7%
Renewal Rates
7.3%
13.5%
8.4%
14.2%
Blended Rates
4.2%
14.9%
6.1%
15.5%
New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Effective (2)
January 2023*
January 2022
4Q22
4Q21
New Lease Rates
1.2%
16.6%
5.3%
17.7%
Renewal Rates
8.4%
15.0%
10.1%
13.6%
Blended Rates
4.8%
15.8%
7.6%
15.7%
*Data as of January 30, 2023
(1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed.
(2) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.
Occupancy and Turnover Data
January 2023*
January 2022
4Q22
4Q21
Occupancy
95.4%
97.1%
95.8%
97.1%
Annualized Gross Turnover
42%
43%
44%
42%
Annualized Net Turnover
34%
37%
37%
36%
*Data as of January 30, 2023
Development Activity
During the quarter, construction was completed at Camden Atlantic in Plantation, FL and leasing continued at Camden Tempe II in Phoenix, AZ.
Development Communities - Construction Completed and Projects in Lease-Up ($ in millions)
Total
Total
% Leased
Community Name
Location
Homes
Cost
as of 1/30/2023
Camden Atlantic
Plantation, FL
269
$100.2
87%
Development Communities - Construction Ongoing ($ in millions)
Total
Total
% Leased
Community Name
Location
Homes
Estimated Cost
as of 1/30/2023
Camden Tempe II
Tempe, AZ
397
$115.0
50%
Camden NoDa
Charlotte, NC
387
108.0
Camden Durham
Durham, NC
420
145.0
Camden Village District
Raleigh, NC
369
138.0
Camden Woodmill Creek
The Woodlands, TX
189
75.0
Camden Long Meadow Farms
Richmond, TX
188
80.0
Total
1,950
$661.0
Capital Markets Transactions
During the quarter, the Company used the $300 million delayed draw unsecured term loan facility and borrowings from our existing unsecured credit facility to repay the principal amount of our 3.15% senior unsecured note payable which matured on December 15, 2022, for a total of $350.0 million, plus accrued interest. The current weighted average interest rate on our unsecured term loan facility and unsecured credit facility is 5.2%.
Liquidity Analysis
As of December 31, 2022, Camden had nearly $1.2 billion of liquidity comprised of approximately $10.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and over $1.1 billion of availability under its unsecured credit facility. At quarter-end, the Company had $306.7 million left to fund under its existing wholly-owned development pipeline.
Earnings Guidance
Camden provided initial earnings guidance for 2023 based on its current and expected views of the apartment market and general economic conditions, and provided guidance for first quarter 2023 as detailed below. Expected EPS excludes gains, if any, from future real estate transactions.
1Q23
2023
Per Diluted Share
Range
Range
Midpoint
EPS
$0.36 - $0.40
$1.53 - $1.83
$1.68
FFO
$1.63- $1.67
$6.70 - $7.00
$6.85
A reconciliation of 2023 FFO per share guidance as compared to 2022 actual results is detailed below.
2022 FFO per share - actual
$ 6.59
5% Same store NOI growth
0.36
Additional NOI from Fund acquisition
0.26
Growth in other non-same store/development communities
0.16
Increased interest expense
(0.21)
2022 Amortization of net below market leases - Fund acquisition
(0.07)
2022 Equity in income of joint ventures and management fees - Fund
(0.07)
Higher overhead expenses
(0.06)
Additional shares outstanding for full year 2023
(0.06)
Other - 2022 Chirp earnout and 2022 disposition
(0.05)
2023 FFO per share - midpoint guidance
$ 6.85
2023
Same Property Growth
Range
Midpoint
Revenues
4.10% - 6.10%
5.10%
Expenses
4.75% - 6.25%
5.50%
NOI
3.50% - 6.50%
5.00%
Camden intends to update its earnings guidance to the market on a quarterly basis. Additional information on the Company's 2023 financial outlook including key assumptions for same property growth and a reconciliation of expected EPS to expected FFO are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Quarterly Dividend Declaration
Camden's Board of Trust Managers declared a first quarter 2023 dividend of $1.00 per common share payable on April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023. In declaring the dividend, the Board of Trust Managers considered a number of factors, including the Company's past performance and future prospects, as described in this press release.
CAMDEN
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
OPERATING DATA
Property revenues (a)
$375,909
$305,364
$1,422,756
$1,143,585
Property expenses (b)
Property operating and maintenance
81,233
67,343
315,737
267,703
Real estate taxes
45,896
35,711
182,344
149,322
Total property expenses
127,129
103,054
498,081
417,025
Non-property income
Fee and asset management
931
2,815
5,188
10,532
Interest and other income
138
191
3,019
1,223
Income/(loss) on deferred compensation plans
8,813
5,186
(19,637
)
14,369
Total non-property income/(loss)
9,882
8,192
(11,430
)
26,124
Other expenses
Property management
7,373
7,139
28,601
26,339
Fee and asset management
426
1,201
2,516
4,511
General and administrative
15,887
14,940
60,413
59,368
Interest
30,668
24,582
113,424
97,297
Depreciation and amortization
147,271
116,503
577,020
420,692
Expense/(benefit) on deferred compensation plans
8,813
5,186
(19,637
)
14,369
Total other expenses
210,438
169,551
762,337
622,576
Gain on sale of operating properties
-
174,384
36,372
174,384
Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests
-
-
474,146
-
Equity in income of joint ventures
-
3,125
3,048
9,777
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
48,224
218,460
664,474
314,269
Income tax expense
(753
)
(601
)
(2,966
)
(1,893
)
Net income
47,471
217,859
661,508
312,376
Less income allocated to non-controlling interests
(1,762
)
(4,961
)
(7,895
)
(8,469
)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$45,709
$212,898
$653,613
$303,907
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Net income
$47,471
$217,859
$661,508
$312,376
Other comprehensive income
Unrealized gain and unamortized prior service cost on post retirement obligation
489
154
489
154
Reclassification of net loss on cash flow hedging activities, prior service cost and net loss on post retirement obligation
369
373
1,476
1,490
Comprehensive income
48,329
218,386
663,473
314,020
Less income allocated to non-controlling interests
(1,762
)
(4,961
)
(7,895
)
(8,469
)
Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders
$46,567
$213,425
$655,578
$305,551
PER SHARE DATA
Total earnings per common share - basic
$0.42
$2.03
$6.07
$2.97
Total earnings per common share - diluted
0.42
2.02
6.04
2.96
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
108,467
104,611
107,605
101,999
Diluted
108,512
105,448
108,388
102,829
(a)
We elected to combine lease and non-lease components and thus present rental revenue in a single line item in our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, we recognized $375.9 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $336.0 million of rental revenue and approximately $39.9 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $305.4 million recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2021, made up of approximately $271.4 million of rental revenue and approximately $34.0 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, we recognized $1,422.7 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $1,265.9 million of rental revenue and approximately $156.8 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease contracts. This compares to the $1,143.6 million of property revenue recognized for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, made up of approximately $1,009.2 million of rental revenue and approximately $134.4 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. Revenue related to utility rebilling to residents was $10.0 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively and was $37.5 million and $31.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(b)
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 expenses include approximately $1.0 million in storm-related expenses related to Hurricane Ian.
Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.
CAMDEN
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share and property data amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
Net income attributable to common shareholders (a)
$45,709
$212,898
$653,613
$303,907
Real estate depreciation and amortization
144,105
114,007
565,913
410,767
Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures
-
2,688
2,709
10,591
Income allocated to non-controlling interests
1,762
4,961
7,895
8,469
Gain on sale of operating property
-
(174,384
)
(36,372
)
(174,384
)
Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests
-
-
(474,146
)
-
Funds from operations
$191,576
$160,170
$719,612
$559,350
Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (b)
(29,033
)
(22,398
)
(90,715
)
(73,603
)
Adjusted funds from operations
$162,543
$137,772
$628,897
$485,747
PER SHARE DATA
Funds from operations - diluted
$1.74
$1.51
$6.59
$5.39
Adjusted funds from operations - diluted
1.48
1.30
5.76
4.68
Distributions declared per common share
0.94
0.83
3.76
3.32
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
FFO/AFFO - diluted
110,117
106,322
109,261
103,747
PROPERTY DATA
Total operating properties (end of period) (c)
172
171
172
171
Total operating apartment homes in operating properties (end of period) (c)
58,702
58,300
58,702
58,300
Total operating apartment homes (weighted average)
58,621
51,313
56,566
50,479
(a)
Net income attributable to common shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 included approximately $1.0 million of storm-related expenses related to Hurricane Ian.
(b)
Capital expenditures necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities.
(c)
Includes joint ventures and properties held for sale, if any.
|Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.
|CAMDEN
BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
ASSETS
Real estate assets, at cost
Land
$1,716,273
$1,706,396
$1,695,118
$1,343,209
$1,349,594
Buildings and improvements
10,674,619
10,574,820
10,440,037
8,651,674
8,624,734
12,390,892
12,281,216
12,135,155
9,994,883
9,974,328
Accumulated depreciation
(3,848,111
)
(3,709,487
)
(3,572,764
)
(3,436,969
)
(3,358,027
)
Net operating real estate assets
8,542,781
8,571,729
8,562,391
6,557,914
6,616,301
Properties under development, including land
524,981
529,076
581,844
488,100
474,739
Investments in joint ventures
-
-
-
13,181
13,730
Total real estate assets
9,067,762
9,100,805
9,144,235
7,059,195
7,104,770
Accounts receivable - affiliates
13,364
13,258
13,258
13,258
18,664
Other assets, net (a)
229,371
231,645
249,865
254,763
234,370
Cash and cash equivalents
10,687
62,027
72,095
1,129,716
613,391
Restricted cash
6,751
6,390
6,563
5,778
5,589
Total assets
$9,327,935
$9,414,125
$9,486,016
$8,462,710
$7,976,784
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Notes payable
Unsecured
$3,165,924
$3,173,198
$3,222,252
$3,671,309
$3,170,367
Secured
514,989
514,843
514,698
-
-
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
211,370
212,558
195,070
169,973
191,651
Accrued real estate taxes
95,551
125,210
86,952
36,988
66,673
Distributions payable
103,628
103,620
103,621
100,880
88,786
Other liabilities (b)
179,552
176,334
186,143
197,021
193,052
Total liabilities
4,271,014
4,305,763
4,308,736
4,176,171
3,710,529
Equity
Common shares of beneficial interest
1,156
1,156
1,156
1,127
1,126
Additional paid-in capital
5,897,454
5,893,623
5,890,792
5,396,267
5,363,530
Distributions in excess of net income attributable to common shareholders
(581,532
)
(525,127
)
(452,865
)
(848,074
)
(829,453
)
Treasury shares
(328,684
)
(329,027
)
(328,975
)
(329,521
)
(333,974
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (c)
(1,774
)
(2,632
)
(3,001
)
(3,370
)
(3,739
)
Total common equity
4,986,620
5,037,993
5,107,107
4,216,429
4,197,490
Non-controlling interests
70,301
70,369
70,173
70,110
68,765
Total equity
5,056,921
5,108,362
5,177,280
4,286,539
4,266,255
Total liabilities and equity
$9,327,935
$9,414,125
$9,486,016
$8,462,710
$7,976,784
(a) Includes net deferred charges of:
$8,413
$8,961
$307
$693
$969
(b) Includes deferred revenues of:
$304
$331
$358
$384
$334
(c) Represents the unrealized net loss and unamortized prior service costs on post retirement obligations, and unrealized net loss on cash flow hedging activities.
CAMDEN
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures management believes are useful in evaluating an equity REIT's performance. Camden's definitions and calculations of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other REITs, and thus may not be comparable. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
FFO
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") currently defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP")), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains (or losses) from the sale of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), impairments of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), gains or losses from change in control, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. Our calculation of diluted FFO also assumes conversion of all potentially dilutive securities, including certain non-controlling interests, which are convertible into common shares. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance because, by excluding gains or losses on dispositions of depreciable real estate, and depreciation, FFO can assist in the comparison of the operating performance of a company's real estate investments between periods or to different companies. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO is provided below:
Adjusted FFO
In addition to FFO, we compute Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") as a supplemental measure of operating performance. AFFO is calculated utilizing FFO less recurring capital expenditures which are necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. Our definition of recurring capital expenditures may differ from other REITs, and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs. A reconciliation of FFO to AFFO is provided below:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$45,709
$212,898
$653,613
$303,907
Real estate depreciation and amortization
144,105
114,007
565,913
410,767
Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures
-
2,688
2,709
10,591
Income allocated to non-controlling interests
1,762
4,961
7,895
8,469
Gain on sale of operating property
-
(174,384
)
(36,372
)
(174,384
)
Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests
-
-
(474,146
)
-
Funds from operations
$191,576
$160,170
$719,612
$559,350
Less: recurring capitalized expenditures
(29,033
)
(22,398
)
(90,715
)
(73,603
)
Adjusted funds from operations
$162,543
$137,772
$628,897
$485,747
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
EPS diluted
108,512
105,448
108,388
102,829
FFO/AFFO diluted
110,117
106,322
109,261
103,747
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted
$0.42
$2.02
$6.04
$2.96
Real estate depreciation and amortization
1.31
1.07
5.16
3.96
Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures
-
0.03
0.02
0.09
Income allocated to non-controlling interests
0.01
0.03
0.04
0.06
Gain on sale of operating property
-
(1.64
)
(0.33
)
(1.68
)
Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests
-
-
(4.34
)
-
FFO per common share - Diluted
$1.74
$1.51
$6.59
$5.39
Less: recurring capitalized expenditures
(0.26
)
(0.21
)
(0.83
)
(0.71
)
AFFO per common share - Diluted
$1.48
$1.30
$5.76
$4.68
CAMDEN
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Expected FFO
Expected FFO is calculated in a method consistent with historical FFO, and is considered an appropriate supplemental measure of expected operating performance when compared to expected earnings per common share (EPS). Guidance excludes gains, if any, from real estate transactions not sold as of quarter close due to the uncertain timing and extent of property dispositions and the resulting gains/losses on sales. A reconciliation of the ranges provided for diluted EPS to expected FFO per diluted share is provided below:
1Q23 Range
2023 Range
Low
High
Low
High
Expected earnings per common share - diluted
$0.36
$0.40
$1.53
$1.83
Expected real estate depreciation and amortization
1.26
1.26
5.12
5.12
Expected income allocated to non-controlling interests
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.05
Expected FFO per share - diluted
$1.63
$1.67
$6.70
$7.00
Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document.
Net Operating Income (NOI)
NOI is defined by the Company as property revenue less property operating and maintenance expenses less real estate taxes. NOI is further detailed in the Components of Property NOI schedules on page 11 of the supplement. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it reflects the operating performance of our communities without allocation of corporate level property management overhead or general and administrative costs. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to net operating income is provided below:
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$47,471
$217,859
$661,508
$312,376
Less: Fee and asset management income
(931
)
(2,815
)
(5,188
)
(10,532
)
Less: Interest and other income
(138
)
(191
)
(3,019
)
(1,223
)
Less: Income/(loss) on deferred compensation plans
(8,813
)
(5,186
)
19,637
(14,369
)
Plus: Property management expense
7,373
7,139
28,601
26,339
Plus: Fee and asset management expense
426
1,201
2,516
4,511
Plus: General and administrative expense
15,887
14,940
60,413
59,368
Plus: Interest expense
30,668
24,582
113,424
97,297
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense
147,271
116,503
577,020
420,692
Plus: Expense/(benefit) on deferred compensation plans
8,813
5,186
(19,637
)
14,369
Less: Gain on sale of operating properties
-
(174,384
)
(36,372
)
(174,384
)
Less: Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests
-
-
(474,146
)
-
Less: Equity in income of joint ventures
-
(3,125
)
(3,048
)
(9,777
)
Plus: Income tax expense
753
601
2,966
1,893
NOI
$248,780
$202,310
$924,675
$726,560
"Same Property" Communities
$197,575
$178,163
$753,204
$656,985
Non-"Same Property" Communities
48,713
20,238
164,621
51,041
Development and Lease-Up Communities
1,025
-
1,255
8
Hurricane Expenses
-
-
(1,000
)
-
Other
1,467
3,909
6,595
18,526
NOI
$248,780
$202,310
$924,675
$726,560
CAMDEN
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, including net operating income from discontinued operations, excluding equity in (income) loss of joint ventures, (gain) loss on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests, gain on acquisition of controlling interest in joint ventures, gain on sale of operating properties including land, loss on early retirement of debt, as well as income (loss) allocated to non-controlling interests. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it represents income before non-cash depreciation and the cost of debt, and excludes gains or losses from property dispositions. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA as reported for the period multiplied by 4 for quarter results. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$45,709
$212,898
$653,613
$303,907
Plus: Interest expense
30,668
24,582
113,424
97,297
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense
147,271
116,503
577,020
420,692
Plus: Income allocated to non-controlling interests
1,762
4,961
7,895
8,469
Plus: Income tax expense
753
601
2,966
1,893
Plus: Hurricane expenses
-
-
1,000
-
Less: Gain on sale of operating properties
-
(174,384
)
(36,372
)
(174,384
)
Less: Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture interests
-
-
(474,146
)
-
Less: Equity in income of joint ventures
-
(3,125
)
(3,048
)
(9,777
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$226,163
$182,036
$842,352
$648,097
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
$904,652
$728,144
$842,352
$648,097
Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
The Company believes Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of evaluating balance sheet leverage. Net Debt is defined by the Company as the average monthly balance of Total Debt during the period, less the average monthly balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents during the period. The following tables reconcile average Total debt to Net debt and computes the ratio to Adjusted EBITDA for the following periods:
Net Debt:
Average monthly balance for the
Average monthly balance for the
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Unsecured notes payable
$3,188,976
$3,170,054
$3,242,448
$3,168,649
Secured notes payable
514,940
-
386,096
-
Total debt
3,703,916
3,170,054
3,628,544
3,168,649
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(3,562
)
(385,194
)
(186,178
)
(329,967
)
Net debt
$3,700,354
$2,784,860
$3,442,366
$2,838,682
Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA:
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net debt
$3,700,354
$2,784,860
$3,442,366
$2,838,682
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
904,652
728,144
842,352
648,097
Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
4.1x
3.8x
4.1x
4.4x
CAMDEN
2023 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
AS OF FEBRUARY 2, 2023
(Unaudited)
Earnings Guidance - Per Diluted Share
Expected FFO per share - diluted
$6.70 - $7.00
"Same Property" Communities
Number of Units - 2023
48,463
2022 Base Net Operating Income
$790 million
Total Revenue Growth
4.10% - 6.10%
Total Expense Growth
4.75% - $6.25%
Net Operating Income Growth
3.50% - 6.50%
Impact from 1% change in NOI Growth is approximately $0.072 / share
2023 Assumptions
Earned-in Rent Growth as of December 31, 2022 & Loss to Lease Capture
5.00%
December 2022 to December 2023 Assumed Market Rent Growth
3.00%
Occupancy
95.7%
Rental Income as a % of Property Revenues
89%
Other Income Growth
1.50%
Other Income as a % of Property Revenues
11%
Property Tax Growth
6.50%
Property Tax as a % of Property Expenses
37%
Insurance Growth
12.50%
Insurance Growth as a % of Property Expenses
6%
Capitalized Expenditures
Recurring
$96 - $100 million
Revenue Enhancing Capex, Repositions, Redevelopment, and Repurposes (a)
$93 - $97 million
Non - Recurring Capital Expenditures
$26 - $28 million
Acquisitions/Dispositions
Acquisition Volume (consolidated on balance sheet)
$0 - $500 million
Disposition Volume (consolidated on balance sheet)
$0 - $500 million
Development
Development Starts (consolidated on balance sheet)
$250 - $600 million
Development Spend (consolidated on balance sheet)
$275 - $305 million
Non-Property Income
Non-Property Income
$2 - $3 million
Includes: Fee and asset management income and interest and other income
Corporate Expenses
General and Administrative Expenses
$60 - $64 million
Property Management Expense
$31 - $35 million
Fee and Asset Management Expense
$1 - $2 million
Corporate G&A Depreciation/Amortization
$12 - $14 million
Income Tax Expense
$2 - $4 million
Capital
Expensed Interest
$135 - $139 million
Capitalized Interest
$19 - $21 million
(a)
Capital expenditures that improve a community's cash flow and competitive position, including kitchen and bath upgrades or other new amenities, additional leasable space, and our smart access solution.
|Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see the paragraph regarding forward-looking statements on page 2 of this document. Additionally, please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.
