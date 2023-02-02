ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) today announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
"Despite a challenging new home sales environment, we generated strong first quarter financial results," said Allan P. Merrill, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Year-over-year increases in home prices, healthy gross margins and careful management of overhead costs led to $24 million of net income, $47 million in Adjusted EBITDA and $0.80 of earnings per share."
Commenting on current market conditions, Mr. Merrill said, "The environment for new home sales was extraordinarily challenging early in the first quarter as 30-year mortgage rates moved above 7%, worsening an already difficult affordability equation for most home buyers. Toward the end of the quarter, as mortgage rates fell modestly, we experienced improved online and in-person visits, which led to a meaningful acceleration in our new home orders in January. We will continue to make necessary adjustments to home pricing, incentives and included features to remain competitive, while pursuing our efforts to reduce cycle times and construction costs."
Looking further out, Mr. Merrill concluded, "We remain confident in the multi-year growth of our business and the underlying strength of the new home industry. The gap between the structural demand for homes and the likely supply of homes - which has given rise to a multimillion home deficit over the past decade - remains in place. With a seasoned operating team, an ample supply of lots and a more efficient and less leveraged balance sheet, we remain confident that we will be able to create durable value for our stakeholders in the years ahead."
Beazer Homes Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Highlights and Comparison to Fiscal First Quarter 2022
- Net income from continuing operations of $24.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $34.9 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in fiscal first quarter 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA of $47.1 million, down 22.9%
- Homebuilding revenue of $444.1 million, down 0.6% on a 18.3% decrease in home closings to 833, partially offset by a 21.6% increase in average selling price to $533.1 thousand
- Homebuilding gross margin was 19.2%, down 170 basis points. Excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest, homebuilding gross margin was 22.3%, down 190 basis points
- SG&A as a percentage of total revenue was 12.3%, up 50 basis points
- Net new orders of 482, down 57.8% on a 60.1% decrease in orders/community/month to 1.3, partially offset by a 5.8% increase in average community count to 121
- Backlog dollar value of $940.9 million, down 33.0% on a 40.2% decrease in backlog units to 1,740, partially offset by a 11.9% increase in average selling price of homes in backlog to $540.8 thousand
- Controlled lots of 24,735, up 7.3% from 23,049
- Land acquisition and land development spending was $114.7 million, down 12.2% from $130.7 million
- Unrestricted cash at quarter end was $120.7 million; total liquidity was $385.7 million
The following provides additional details on the Company's performance during the fiscal first quarter 2023:
Profitability. Net income from continuing operations was $24.4 million, generating diluted earnings per share of $0.80. This included the impact of energy efficiency tax credits of $3.0 million or $0.10 per share compared to $3.2 million of such credits or $0.10 per share in the prior year quarter. First quarter adjusted EBITDA of $47.1 million was down $14.0 million, or 22.9%, primarily due to lower gross margin.
Orders. Net new orders for the first quarter decreased to 482, down 57.8% from 1,141 in the prior year period. The decrease in net new orders was driven by a 60.1% decrease in sales pace to 1.3 orders per community per month, down from 3.3 in the prior year period. The cancellation rate for the quarter was 37.1%, up from 11.8% in the previous year, reflecting the weakening in housing demand as a result of elevated mortgage rates. Our cancellations as a percentage of fiscal 2023 first quarter beginning backlog was 13.6%.
Backlog. The dollar value of homes in backlog as of December 31, 2022 was $940.9 million, representing 1,740 homes, compared to $1.4 billion, representing 2,908 homes, at the same time last year. The average selling price of homes in backlog was $540.8 thousand, up 11.9% versus the previous year.
Homebuilding Revenue. First quarter homebuilding revenue was $444.1 million, relatively flat year-over-year on a 21.6% increase in the average selling price to $533.1 thousand, which was more than offset by an 18.3% decrease in home closings to 833 homes.
Homebuilding Gross Margin. Homebuilding gross margin (excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest) was 22.3% for the first quarter, down 190 basis points year-over-year. The reduction in gross margin reflected an increase in price concessions as demand weakened.
SG&A Expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 12.3% for the quarter, up 50 basis points year-over-year primarily due to decreases in closings and revenue, while SG&A on an absolute dollar basis increased by $1.2 million, or 2.2%, year-over-year.
Land Position. Controlled lots increased 7.3% to 24,735, compared to 23,049 from the prior year. Excluding land held for future development and land held for sale lots, active lots controlled were 23,962, up 6.8% year-over-year. Compared to prior fiscal quarter, active controlled lots were down 435 lots, or 1.8%, as the Company continued to re-underwrite and re-negotiate land deals to reflect the current environment. As of December 31, 2022, the Company controlled 54.4% of its total active lots through option contracts compared to 54.6% a quarter ago and 49.2% a year ago. For the current fiscal quarter, land acquisition and land development spending was $114.7 million, down 12.2% year-over-year and down 24.0% sequentially from the prior fiscal quarter.
Liquidity. At the close of the first quarter, the Company had $385.7 million of available liquidity, including $120.7 million of unrestricted cash and $265.0 million of remaining capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility.
Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility. On October 13, 2022, the Company entered into a senior unsecured revolving credit facility with committed borrowing capacity of $265.0 million, which replaced a $250.0 million secured revolving credit facility.
Summary results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 are as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change*
New home orders, net of cancellations
482
1,141
(57.8
) %
Orders per community per month
1.3
3.3
(60.1
) %
Average active community count
121
114
5.8
%
Actual community count at quarter-end
119
116
2.6
%
Cancellation rates
37.1
%
11.8
%
2,530 bps
Total home closings
833
1,019
(18.3
) %
Average selling price (ASP) from closings (in thousands)
$
533.1
$
438.4
21.6
%
Homebuilding revenue (in millions)
$
444.1
$
446.7
(0.6
) %
Homebuilding gross margin
19.2
%
20.9
%
-170 bps
Homebuilding gross margin, excluding impairments and abandonments (I&A)
19.2
%
20.9
%
-170 bps
Homebuilding gross margin, excluding I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales
22.3
%
24.2
%
-190 bps
Income from continuing operations before income taxes (in millions)
$
28.6
$
41.4
(30.9
) %
Expense from income taxes (in millions)
$
4.2
$
6.5
(35.7
) %
Income from continuing operations, net of tax (in millions)
$
24.4
$
34.9
(30.1
) %
Basic income per share from continuing operations
$
0.81
$
1.15
(29.6
) %
Diluted income per share from continuing operations
$
0.80
$
1.14
(29.8
) %
Net income (in millions)
$
24.3
$
34.9
(30.3
) %
Land acquisition and land development spending (in millions)
$
114.7
$
130.7
(12.2
) %
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
$
47.1
$
61.1
(22.9
) %
LTM Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
$
356.1
$
280.2
27.1
%
* Change and totals are calculated using unrounded numbers.
"LTM" indicates amounts for the trailing 12 months.
As of December 31,
2022
2021
Change
Backlog units
1,740
2,908
(40.2
) %
Dollar value of backlog (in millions)
$
940.9
$
1,405.2
(33.0
) %
ASP in backlog (in thousands)
$
540.8
$
483.2
11.9
%
Land and lots controlled
24,735
23,049
7.3
%
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
in thousands (except per share data)
2022
2021
Total revenue
$
444,928
$
454,149
Home construction and land sales expenses
358,970
356,749
Inventory impairments and abandonments
190
-
Gross profit
85,768
97,400
Commissions
14,105
15,813
General and administrative expenses
40,648
37,767
Depreciation and amortization
2,513
2,881
Operating income
28,502
40,939
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
(515
)
-
Other income, net
576
419
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
28,563
41,358
Expense from income taxes
4,155
6,463
Income from continuing operations
24,408
34,895
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(77
)
(10
)
Net income
$
24,331
$
34,885
Weighted-average number of shares:
Basic
30,219
30,336
Diluted
30,480
30,724
Basic income per share:
Continuing operations
$
0.81
$
1.15
Discontinued operations
-
-
Total
$
0.81
$
1.15
Diluted income per share:
Continuing operations
$
0.80
$
1.14
Discontinued operations
-
-
Total
$
0.80
$
1.14
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Capitalized Interest in Inventory
2022
2021
Capitalized interest in inventory, beginning of period
$
109,088
$
106,985
Interest incurred
17,830
18,311
Interest expense not qualified for capitalization and included as other expense
-
-
Capitalized interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses
(13,775
)
(14,780
)
Capitalized interest in inventory, end of period
$
113,143
$
110,516
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
in thousands (except share and per share data)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
120,746
$
214,594
Restricted cash
35,899
37,234
Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $284 and $284, respectively)
24,866
35,890
Income tax receivable
9,597
9,606
Owned inventory
1,779,223
1,737,865
Deferred tax assets, net
152,769
156,358
Property and equipment, net
23,990
24,566
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,914
9,795
Goodwill
11,376
11,376
Other assets
19,005
14,679
Total assets
$
2,186,385
$
2,251,963
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Trade accounts payable
$
106,824
$
143,641
Operating lease liabilities
10,187
11,208
Other liabilities
122,444
174,388
Total debt (net of debt issuance costs of $6,907 and $7,280, respectively)
984,330
983,440
Total liabilities
1,223,785
1,312,677
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued)
-
-
Common stock (par value $0.001 per share, 63,000,000 shares authorized, 31,347,439 issued and outstanding and 30,880,138 issued and outstanding, respectively)
31
31
Paid-in capital
858,839
859,856
Retained earnings
103,730
79,399
Total stockholders' equity
962,600
939,286
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,186,385
$
2,251,963
Inventory Breakdown
Homes under construction
$
759,545
$
785,742
Land under development
782,628
731,190
Land held for future development
19,879
19,879
Land held for sale
18,583
15,674
Capitalized interest
113,143
109,088
Model homes
85,445
76,292
Total owned inventory
$
1,779,223
$
1,737,865
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL DATA - CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended December 31,
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
2022
2021
Closings:
West region
510
603
East region
155
245
Southeast region
168
171
Total closings
833
1,019
New orders, net of cancellations:
West region
248
655
East region
120
236
Southeast region
114
250
Total new orders, net
482
1,141
As of December 31,
Backlog units:
2022
2021
West region
995
1,705
East region
375
602
Southeast region
370
601
Total backlog units
1,740
2,908
Aggregate dollar value of homes in backlog (in millions)
$
940.9
$
1,405.2
ASP in backlog (in thousands)
$
540.8
$
483.2
in thousands
Three Months Ended December 31,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
2022
2021
Homebuilding revenue:
West region
$
274,322
$
256,492
East region
86,031
114,287
Southeast region
83,731
75,950
Total homebuilding revenue
$
444,084
$
446,729
Revenue:
Homebuilding
$
444,084
$
446,729
Land sales and other
844
7,420
Total revenue
$
444,928
$
454,149
Gross profit:
Homebuilding
$
85,114
$
93,304
Land sales and other
654
4,096
Total gross profit
$
85,768
$
97,400
Reconciliation of homebuilding gross profit and the related gross margin excluding impairments and abandonments and interest amortized to cost of sales to homebuilding gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided for each period discussed below. Management believes that this information assists investors in comparing the operating characteristics of homebuilding activities by eliminating many of the differences in companies' respective level of impairments and level of debt. These measures should not be considered alternative to homebuilding gross profit and gross margin determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of operating performance.
Three Months Ended December 31,
in thousands
2022
2021
Homebuilding gross profit/margin
$
85,114
19.2
%
$
93,304
20.9
%
Inventory impairments and abandonments (I&A)
190
-
Homebuilding gross profit/margin excluding I&A
85,304
19.2
%
93,304
20.9
%
Interest amortized to cost of sales
13,775
14,780
Homebuilding gross profit/margin excluding I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales
$
99,079
22.3
%
$
108,084
24.2
%
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to total company net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided for each period discussed below. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA assists investors in understanding and comparing the operating characteristics of homebuilding activities by eliminating many of the differences in companies' respective capitalization, tax position, and level of impairments. These EBITDA measures should not be considered alternatives to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of operating performance.
Three Months Ended December 31,
LTM Ended December 31, (a)
in thousands
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
24,331
$
34,885
$
210,150
$
144,909
Expense from income taxes
4,133
6,460
50,940
23,847
Interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses and capitalized interest impaired
13,775
14,780
71,053
83,257
Interest expense not qualified for capitalization
-
-
-
1,181
EBIT
42,239
56,125
332,143
253,194
Depreciation and amortization
2,513
2,881
12,992
13,735
EBITDA
44,752
59,006
345,135
266,929
Stock-based compensation expense
1,580
2,108
7,950
10,764
Loss on extinguishment of debt
515
-
206
2,025
Inventory impairments and abandonments(b)
190
-
2,714
388
Severance expenses
111
-
111
-
Litigation settlement in discontinued operations
-
-
-
120
Adjusted EBITDA
$
47,148
$
61,114
$
356,116
$
280,226
(a) "LTM" indicates amounts for the trailing 12 months.
(b) In periods during which we impaired certain of our inventory assets, capitalized interest that is impaired is included in the line above titled "Interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses and capitalized interest impaired."
