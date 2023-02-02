ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance, reported fourth quarter net income available to RGA shareholders of $204 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, compared with $156 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income* for the fourth quarter totaled $202 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, compared with adjusted operating loss of $38 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, the year before. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of $0.42 per diluted share on net income available to RGA shareholders and $0.22 per diluted share on adjusted operating income as compared with the prior year.

Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net premiums $ 3,446 $ 3,407 $ 13,078 $ 12,513 Net income available to RGA shareholders 204 156 623 617 Net income available to RGA shareholders per diluted share 3.02 2.30 9.21 9.04 Adjusted operating income (loss)* 202 (38 ) 977 77 Adjusted operating income (loss) per diluted share* 2.99 (0.56 ) 14.43 1.13 Book value per share 62.16 193.75 Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)* 146.22 139.53 Total assets 84,706 92,175

* See 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below

Full year net income totaled $623 million, or $9.21 per diluted share, compared with $617 million, or $9.04 per diluted share in 2021. Adjusted operating income for the full year totaled $977 million, or $14.43 per diluted share, compared with $77 million, or $1.13 per diluted share the year before. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of $0.15 per diluted share on net income and $0.53 per diluted share on adjusted operating income as compared with the prior year.

In the fourth quarter, consolidated net premiums totaled $3.4 billion, an increase of 1.1% over 2021's fourth quarter, with an adverse net foreign currency effect of $164 million. Excluding the net foreign currency effect, consolidated net premiums increased 6.0% in the quarter. For the full year, net premiums totaled $13.1 billion, increasing 4.5% in 2022. Full year premiums reflected an adverse foreign currency effect of $490 million. Excluding the net foreign currency effect, consolidated net premiums increased 8.4% for the full year.

Compared with the year-ago period, excluding spread-based businesses, fourth quarter investment income decreased 2.8%, reflecting lower variable investment income. For the full year, investment income, excluding spread-based business, decreased 2.1%, reflecting lower variable investment income. Average investment yield decreased to 4.45% in the fourth quarter from 4.70% in the prior year period due to lower variable investment income this quarter. For the full year, the average investment yield decreased to 4.69%, from 4.99% in 2021, due to lower variable investment income.

The effective tax rate on pre-tax income was 23.9% for the quarter and 24.6% for the full year.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 17.5% on pre-tax adjusted operating income. The tax rate was below the expected range of 23% to 24% primarily due to adjustments for tax returns filed during the quarter and an increase in foreign tax credits. For the full year, the adjusted operating effective tax rate was 22.5%, in line with the expected range of 23% to 24%.

Anna Manning, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "It was a very successful year for RGA, and I view our fourth quarter performance as solid with many segments reporting strong results. Our Financial Solutions business continued to deliver very good results across regions and product lines, and the performance of our Asia traditional business was also very strong. In the U.S., Group and Individual Health businesses both performed well in the quarter. We continue to see good new business activity in our organic business and in the pipeline for in-force and other transactions.

"On the capital front, we deployed $80 million into in-force and other transactions, bringing the full year total to $430 million. Additionally, we repurchased $25 million of common shares, bringing the full year total to $75 million. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we ended the quarter with excess capital of approximately $1.2 billion. Based on favorable business conditions and RGA's global leadership position, we are optimistic about the future and expect to continue to deliver attractive financial results over time."

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. and Latin America

Traditional

Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net premiums $ 1,778 $ 1,697 $ 6,590 $ 6,244 Pre-tax income (loss) 21 (211 ) 268 (540 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) 15 (215 ) 220 (546 )

Quarterly Results

Results reflected unfavorable individual mortality experience, including $44 million of COVID-19 claim costs, partially offset by higher-than-expected investment income.

Individual Health experience was favorable, driven by higher investment income and favorable claims experience.

Group experience was very favorable, primarily due to experience in both the healthcare and life lines of business.

Additional COVID-19 claims in Group and Latin America totaled $4 million.

Full Year Results

Results reflected favorable non-COVID-19 individual mortality, and favorable Individual Health and Group underwriting experience.

COVID-19 claim costs totaled $336 million.

Financial Solutions

Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Asset-Intensive: Pre-tax income $ 2 $ 93 $ 59 $ 422 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 80 73 293 341 Capital Solutions: Pre-tax income 22 25 140 93 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 22 25 140 93

Quarterly Results

Asset-Intensive results reflected favorable investment spreads, primarily driven by higher interest rates.

Capital Solutions results were in line with expectations.

Full Year Results

Asset-Intensive results reflected favorable overall experience.

Capital Solutions results were above expectations, primarily due to a treaty recapture fee.

Canada

Traditional

Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net premiums $ 308 $ 324 $ 1,219 $ 1,194 Pre-tax income 32 28 86 128 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 28 29 90 130

Net Premiums

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect on net premiums of $23 million and $47 million for the quarter and full year, respectively.

Quarterly Results

Results reflected unfavorable group life and disability experience; COVID-19 claim costs were $3 million.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $2 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Full Year Results

Results reflected unfavorable individual mortality experience, including $30 million of COVID-19 claim costs.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $4 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Financial Solutions

Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pre-tax income $ 11 $ 5 $ 32 $ 15 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 11 5 32 15

Quarterly Results

Results reflected favorable longevity experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $1 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Full Year Results

Results reflected favorable longevity experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $1 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Traditional

Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net premiums $ 422 $ 435 $ 1,736 $ 1,738 Pre-tax income (loss) 13 (68 ) 10 (239 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) 13 (68 ) 10 (239 )

Net Premiums

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect on net premiums of $53 million and $183 million for the quarter and full year, respectively.

Quarterly Results

Results were in line with expectations, reflecting unfavorable U.K. mortality experience, offset by favorable experience otherwise.

COVID-19 claim costs were $2 million.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $1 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Full Year Results

Results reflected unfavorable U.K. mortality experience, including $17 million of COVID-19 claim costs throughout the segment.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $2 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Financial Solutions

Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pre-tax income $ 47 $ 75 $ 196 $ 303 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 63 70 257 257

Quarterly Results

Results reflected modestly favorable experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $6 million on pre-tax income and $10 million on pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Full Year Results

Results reflected modestly favorable experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $17 million on pre-tax income and $28 million on pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Asia Pacific

Traditional

Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net premiums $ 700 $ 773 $ 2,650 $ 2,624 Pre-tax income (loss) 67 57 294 (10 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) 67 57 294 (10 )

Net Premiums

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect on net premiums of $61 million and $172 million for the quarter and full year, respectively.

Quarterly Results

Results reflected favorable underwriting experience, absorbing $13 million of COVID-19 claim costs.

Australia reported a profit due to favorable Group experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $3 million on pre-tax income and $2 million on pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Full Year Results

Results reflected favorable underwriting experience, absorbing $39 million of COVID-19 claim costs.

Australia reported a profit driven by favorable Group experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $12 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Financial Solutions

Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net premiums $ 64 $ 52 $ 236 $ 218 Pre-tax income (loss) 106 33 (18 ) 98 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 35 29 97 93

Quarterly Results

Results reflected strong new business and favorable investment spreads.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $18 million on pre-tax income and $3 million on pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Full Year Results

Results reflected strong new business and favorable investment spreads, offset by COVID-19 claim costs related to medical hospitalization claims in Japan.

Foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable effect of $24 million on pre-tax loss and an adverse effect of $3 million on pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Corporate and Other

Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pre-tax income (loss) $ (50 ) $ 20 $ (236 ) $ 421 Pre-tax adjusted operating loss (89 ) (41 ) (172 ) (13 )

Quarterly Results

Pre-tax adjusted operating loss was unfavorable compared with the quarterly average run rate, primarily due to higher general expenses, including recurring year-end expense accruals, and higher financing costs.

Full Year Results

Results reflected higher general expenses and financing costs.

As previously reported, 2021 pre-tax income reflected a one-time adjustment of $162 million recorded in the first quarter associated with prior periods, which includes $92 million to correct the accounting for equity method limited partnership investments to reflect unrealized gains in investment income that were previously reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income, and $70 million reflected in investment related gains/losses associated with unrealized gains on cost method limited partnership investments. 2021 pre-tax income also reflected gains on the sale of investments and additional unrealized gains on limited partnership investments.

Long Duration Targeted Improvements

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company will adopt Accounting Standards Update 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance (Topic 944): Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts ("LDTI").

The Company estimates the adoption of LDTI will:

decrease retained earnings by $0.5 billion to $0.8 billion, net of tax assumed at 24%, as of September 30, 2022; and

increase accumulated other comprehensive income by $2.1 billion to $4.1 billion, net of tax assumed at 24%, as of September 30, 2022.

The LDTI adjustments as of January 1 and December 31, 2021, are consistent with previously provided ranges. All LDTI adjustments are estimates and subject to change. Please see the Company's quarterly earnings presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.3 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 2, 2023, for additional details.

Dividend Declaration

Effective January 31, 2023, the board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80, payable February 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

RGA uses a non-GAAP financial measure called adjusted operating income as a basis for analyzing financial results. This measure also serves as a basis for establishing target levels and awards under RGA's management incentive programs. Management believes that adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, better measures the ongoing profitability and underlying trends of the Company's continuing operations, primarily because that measure excludes substantially all of the effect of net investment related gains and losses, as well as changes in the fair value of certain embedded derivatives and related deferred acquisition costs. These items can be volatile, primarily due to the credit market and interest rate environment, and are not necessarily indicative of the performance of the Company's underlying businesses. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes any net gain or loss from discontinued operations, the cumulative effect of any accounting changes, tax reform and other items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. The definition of adjusted operating income can vary by company and is not considered a substitute for GAAP net income.

Book value per share excluding the impact of AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is important in evaluating the balance sheet in order to ignore the effects of unrealized amounts primarily associated with mark-to-market adjustments on investments and foreign currency translation.

Adjusted operating income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted operating income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted operating return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted operating income divided by average stockholders' equity excluding AOCI. Similar to adjusted operating income, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures better reflect the ongoing profitability and underlying trends of the Company's continuing operations, they also serve as a basis for establishing target levels and awards under RGA's management incentive programs.

Reconciliations from GAAP net income, book value per share, net income per diluted share and average stockholders' equity are provided in the following tables. Additional financial information can be found in the Quarterly Financial Supplement on RGA's Investor Relations website at www.rgare.com in the "Financial Information" section.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. Over the past five decades, RGA has become one of the world's largest and most respected reinsurers and is listed among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. The global organization is guided by a fundamental purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. RGA is widely recognized for superior risk management and underwriting expertise, innovative product design, and dedicated client focus. RGA serves clients and partners in key markets around the world and has approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $84.7 billion as of December 31, 2022. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit www.rgare.com. Follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, among others, statements relating to projections of the future operations, strategies, earnings, revenues, income or loss, ratios, financial performance and growth potential of the Company. Forward-looking statements often contain words and phrases such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "if," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning or that are otherwise tied to future periods or future performance, in each case in all derivative forms. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results, performance, and achievements could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could also cause results or events to differ, possibly materially, from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, include, among others: (1) adverse changes in mortality (whether related to COVID-19 or otherwise), morbidity, lapsation or claims experience, (2) inadequate risk analysis and underwriting, (3) adverse capital and credit market conditions and their impact on the Company's liquidity, access to capital and cost of capital, (4) changes in the Company's financial strength and credit ratings and the effect of such changes on the Company's future results of operations and financial condition, (5) the availability and cost of collateral necessary for regulatory reserves and capital, (6) requirements to post collateral or make payments due to declines in the market value of assets subject to the Company's collateral arrangements, (7) action by regulators who have authority over the Company's reinsurance operations in the jurisdictions in which it operates, (8) the effect of the Company parent's status as an insurance holding company and regulatory restrictions on its ability to pay principal of and interest on its debt obligations, (9) general economic conditions or a prolonged economic downturn affecting the demand for insurance and reinsurance in the Company's current and planned markets, (10) the impairment of other financial institutions and its effect on the Company's business, (11) fluctuations in U.S. or foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, or securities and real estate markets, (12) market or economic conditions that adversely affect the value of the Company's investment securities or result in the impairment of all or a portion of the value of certain of the Company's investment securities that in turn could affect regulatory capital, (13) market or economic conditions that adversely affect the Company's ability to make timely sales of investment securities, (14) risks inherent in the Company's risk management and investment strategy, including changes in investment portfolio yields due to interest rate or credit quality changes, (15) the fact that the determination of allowances and impairments taken on the Company's investments is highly subjective, (16) the stability of and actions by governments and economies in the markets in which the Company operates, including ongoing uncertainties regarding the amount of U.S. sovereign debt and the credit ratings thereof, (17) the Company's dependence on third parties, including those insurance companies and reinsurers to which the Company cedes some reinsurance, third-party investment managers and others, (18) financial performance of the Company's clients, (19) the threat of natural disasters, catastrophes, terrorist attacks, pandemics, epidemics or other major public health issues anywhere in the world where the Company or its clients do business, (20) competitive factors and competitors' responses to the Company's initiatives, (21) development and introduction of new products and distribution opportunities, (22) execution of the Company's entry into new markets, (23) integration of acquired blocks of business and entities, (24) interruption or failure of the Company's telecommunication, information technology or other operational systems, or the Company's failure to maintain adequate security to protect the confidentiality or privacy of personal or sensitive data and intellectual property stored on such systems, (25) adverse litigation or arbitration results, (26) the adequacy of reserves, resources and accurate information relating to settlements, awards and terminated and discontinued lines of business, (27) changes in laws, regulations, and accounting standards applicable to the Company or its business, including Long Duration Targeted Improvement accounting changes and (28) other risks and uncertainties described in this document and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business, including those mentioned in this document and described in the periodic reports the Company files with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even though the Company's situation may change in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you are advised to see Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented by Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 204 $ 3.02 $ 156 $ 2.30 Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains/losses, net (11 ) (0.15 ) (24 ) (0.36 ) Capital (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses 1 0.01 (1 ) (0.01 ) Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net 41 0.60 (39 ) (0.57 ) Included in interest credited 1 0.01 (8 ) (0.12 ) DAC offset, net (28 ) (0.41 ) 21 0.31 Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 2 0.03 (4 ) (0.06 ) Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (2 ) (0.03 ) 4 0.06 Interest expense on uncertain tax positions - - (27 ) (0.40 ) Non-investment derivatives and other 1 0.01 4 0.06 Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items (9 ) (0.13 ) (120 ) (1.77 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 0.03 - - Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 202 $ 2.99 $ (38 ) $ (0.56 )

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 623 $ 9.21 $ 617 $ 9.04 Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains/losses, net 354 5.22 (338 ) (4.94 ) Capital (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses 18 0.27 (4 ) (0.06 ) Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net 107 1.58 (79 ) (1.16 ) Included in interest credited (42 ) (0.62 ) (36 ) (0.53 ) DAC offset, net (21 ) (0.31 ) 30 0.44 Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 19 0.28 (3 ) (0.04 ) Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (19 ) (0.28 ) 3 0.04 Interest expense on uncertain tax positions 1 0.01 (21 ) (0.31 ) Non-investment derivatives and other (62 ) (0.92 ) (2 ) (0.03 ) Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items (5 ) (0.07 ) (90 ) (1.32 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 0.06 - - Adjusted operating income $ 977 $ 14.43 $ 77 $ 1.13

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Consolidated Effective Income Tax Rates (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Pre-tax Income (Loss) Income Taxes Effective Tax Rate (1) Pre-tax Income (Loss) Income Taxes Effective Tax Rate (1) GAAP income $ 271 $ 65 23.9 % $ 831 $ 204 24.6 % Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains/losses, net (45 ) (34 ) 430 76 Capital (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses 1 - 23 5 Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net 52 11 135 28 Included in interest credited 1 - (53 ) (11 ) DAC offset, net (36 ) (8 ) (27 ) (6 ) Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 2 - 24 5 Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (2 ) - (24 ) (5 ) Interest expense on uncertain tax positions - - 1 - Non-investment derivatives and other 1 - (79 ) (17 ) Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items - 9 - 5 Adjusted operating income $ 245 $ 43 17.5 % $ 1,261 $ 284 22.5 %

(1) The Company rounds amounts in the financial statements to millions and calculates the effective tax rate from the underlying whole-dollar amounts. Thus certain amounts may not recalculate based on the numbers due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Income before Income Taxes to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income before income taxes $ 271 $ 57 $ 831 $ 691 Reconciliation to pre-tax adjusted operating income: Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains/losses, net (45 ) (31 ) 430 (429 ) Capital (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses 1 (1 ) 23 (5 ) Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net 52 (49 ) 135 (100 ) Included in interest credited 1 (9 ) (53 ) (45 ) DAC offset, net (36 ) 26 (27 ) 38 Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 2 (5 ) 24 (4 ) Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (2 ) 5 (24 ) 4 Interest expense on uncertain tax positions - (34 ) 1 (26 ) Non-investment derivatives and other 1 5 (79 ) (3 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) $ 245 $ (36 ) $ 1,261 $ 121

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Pre-tax Income to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Pre-tax income (loss) Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Change in value of embedded derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ 21 $ 1 $ (7 ) $ 15 Financial Solutions: Asset-Intensive 2 56 (1) 22 (2) 80 Capital Solutions 22 - - 22 Total U.S. and Latin America 45 57 15 117 Canada Traditional 32 (4 ) - 28 Canada Financial Solutions 11 - - 11 Total Canada 43 (4 ) - 39 EMEA Traditional 13 - - 13 EMEA Financial Solutions 47 16 - 63 Total EMEA 60 16 - 76 Asia Pacific Traditional 67 - - 67 Asia Pacific Financial Solutions 106 (71 ) - 35 Total Asia Pacific 173 (71 ) - 102 Corporate and Other (50 ) (39 ) - (89 ) Consolidated $ 271 $ (41 ) $ 15 $ 245

(1) Asset-Intensive is net of $2 DAC offset. (2) Asset-Intensive is net of $(38) DAC offset.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Pre-tax income (loss) Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Change in value of embedded derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ (211 ) $ - $ (4 ) $ (215 ) Financial Solutions: Asset-Intensive 93 30 (1) (50 ) (2) 73 Capital Solutions 25 - - 25 Total U.S. and Latin America (93 ) 30 (54 ) (117 ) Canada Traditional 28 1 - 29 Canada Financial Solutions 5 - - 5 Total Canada 33 1 - 34 EMEA Traditional (68 ) - - (68 ) EMEA Financial Solutions 75 (5 ) - 70 Total EMEA 7 (5 ) - 2 Asia Pacific Traditional 57 - - 57 Asia Pacific Financial Solutions 33 (4 ) - 29 Total Asia Pacific 90 (4 ) - 86 Corporate and Other 20 (61 ) - (41 ) Consolidated $ 57 $ (39 ) $ (54 ) $ (36 )

(1) Asset-Intensive is net of $22 DAC offset. (2) Asset-Intensive is net of $4 DAC offset.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Pre-tax Income to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Pre-tax income (loss) Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Change in value of embedded derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ 268 $ - $ (48 ) $ 220 Financial Solutions: Asset-Intensive 59 191 (1) 43 (2) 293 Capital Solutions 140 - - 140 Total U.S. and Latin America 467 191 (5 ) 653 Canada Traditional 86 4 - 90 Canada Financial Solutions 32 - - 32 Total Canada 118 4 - 122 EMEA Traditional 10 - - 10 EMEA Financial Solutions 196 61 - 257 Total EMEA 206 61 - 267 Asia Pacific Traditional 294 - - 294 Asia Pacific Financial Solutions (18 ) 115 - 97 Total Asia Pacific 276 115 - 391 Corporate and Other (236 ) 64 - (172 ) Consolidated $ 831 $ 435 $ (5 ) $ 1,261

(1) Asset-Intensive is net of $60 DAC offset. (2) Asset-Intensive is net of $(87) DAC offset.

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Pre-tax income (loss) Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Change in value of embedded derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ (540 ) $ - $ (6 ) $ (546 ) Financial Solutions: Asset-Intensive 422 (2 ) (1) (79 ) (2) 341 Capital Solutions 93 - - 93 Total U.S. and Latin America (25 ) (2 ) (85 ) (112 ) Canada Traditional 128 2 - 130 Canada Financial Solutions 15 - - 15 Total Canada 143 2 - 145 EMEA Traditional (239 ) - - (239 ) EMEA Financial Solutions 303 (46 ) - 257 Total EMEA 64 (46 ) - 18 Asia Pacific Traditional (10 ) - - (10 ) Asia Pacific Financial Solutions 98 (5 ) - 93 Total Asia Pacific 88 (5 ) - 83 Corporate and Other 421 (434 ) - (13 ) Consolidated $ 691 $ (485 ) $ (85 ) $ 121

(1) Asset-Intensive is net of $(22) DAC offset. (2) Asset-Intensive is net of $60 DAC offset.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Per Share and Shares Data (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings per share from net income (loss): Basic earnings per share $ 3.07 $ 2.32 $ 9.31 $ 9.10 Diluted earnings per share (1) $ 3.02 $ 2.30 $ 9.21 $ 9.04 Diluted earnings per share from adjusted operating income (1) $ 2.99 $ (0.56 ) $ 14.43 $ 1.13 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding 67,793 67,930 67,703 68,286

(1) As a result of anti-dilutive impact, in periods of a loss, weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) are used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share

(Unaudited) At December 31, 2022 2021 Treasury shares 18,635 18,140 Common shares outstanding 66,676 67,171 Book value per share outstanding $ 62.16 $ 193.75 Book value per share outstanding, before impact of AOCI $ 146.22 $ 139.53

Reconciliation of Book Value Per Share to Book Value Per Share Excluding AOCI (Unaudited) At December 31, 2022 2021 Book value per share outstanding $ 62.16 $ 193.75 Less effect of AOCI: Accumulated currency translation adjustments (2.56 ) (0.13 ) Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of securities (81.10 ) 55.09 Pension and postretirement benefits (0.40 ) (0.74 ) Book value per share outstanding, before impact of AOCI $ 146.22 $ 139.53

Reconciliation of Stockholders' Average Equity to Stockholders' Average Equity Excluding AOCI (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022: Average Equity Stockholders' average equity $ 7,167 Less effect of AOCI: Accumulated currency translation adjustments (86 ) Unrealized depreciation of securities (2,176 ) Pension and postretirement benefits (46 ) Stockholders' average equity, excluding AOCI $ 9,475

Reconciliation of Trailing Twelve Months of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Related Return on Equity (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Return on Equity Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022: Income Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 623 8.7 % Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 311 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 65 Deferred acquisition cost offset, net (21 ) Tax expense on uncertain tax positions (5 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 Adjusted operating income $ 977 10.3 %

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Net premiums $ 3,446 $ 3,407 $ 13,078 $ 12,513 Investment income, net of related expenses 828 771 3,161 3,138 Investment related gains (losses), net 8 88 (506 ) 560 Other revenue 93 93 525 447 Total revenues 4,375 4,359 16,258 16,658 Benefits and expenses: Claims and other policy benefits 3,191 3,482 12,046 12,776 Interest credited 214 159 682 700 Policy acquisition costs and other insurance expenses 355 406 1,499 1,416 Other operating expenses 289 253 1,009 936 Interest expense 54 (2 ) 184 127 Collateral finance and securitization expense 1 4 7 12 Total benefits and expenses 4,104 4,302 15,427 15,967 Income before income taxes 271 57 831 691 Provision for income taxes 65 (99 ) 204 74 Net income 206 156 627 617 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 - 4 - Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 204 $ 156 $ 623 $ 617

