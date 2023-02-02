CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion, down 5 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.88.

" As we all continue to navigate a challenging environment, we are proud to have our best lineup of products and services ever, and as always, we remain focused on the long term and are leading with our values in everything we do," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. " During the December quarter, we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base."

" We set an all-time revenue record of $20.8 billion in our Services business, and in spite of a difficult macroeconomic environment and significant supply constraints, we grew total company revenue on a constant currency basis," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. " We generated $34 billion in operating cash flow and returned over $25 billion to shareholders during the quarter while continuing to invest in our long-term growth plans."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2023.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2023 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on February 2, 2023 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. This webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the payment of the Company's quarterly dividend, its installed base growth, and its long-term plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, war, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms - iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS - provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Net sales: Products $ 96,388 $ 104,429 Services 20,766 19,516 Total net sales (1) 117,154 123,945 Cost of sales: Products 60,765 64,309 Services 6,057 5,393 Total cost of sales 66,822 69,702 Gross margin 50,332 54,243 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,709 6,306 Selling, general and administrative 6,607 6,449 Total operating expenses 14,316 12,755 Operating income 36,016 41,488 Other income/(expense), net (393 ) (247 ) Income before provision for income taxes 35,623 41,241 Provision for income taxes 5,625 6,611 Net income $ 29,998 $ 34,630 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.89 $ 2.11 Diluted $ 1.88 $ 2.10 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 15,892,723 16,391,724 Diluted 15,955,718 16,519,291 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 49,278 $ 51,496 Europe 27,681 29,749 Greater China 23,905 25,783 Japan 6,755 7,107 Rest of Asia Pacific 9,535 9,810 Total net sales $ 117,154 $ 123,945 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 65,775 $ 71,628 Mac 7,735 10,852 iPad 9,396 7,248 Wearables, Home and Accessories 13,482 14,701 Services 20,766 19,516 Total net sales $ 117,154 $ 123,945

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) December 31,

2022 September 24,

2022 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,535 $ 23,646 Marketable securities 30,820 24,658 Accounts receivable, net 23,752 28,184 Inventories 6,820 4,946 Vendor non-trade receivables 30,428 32,748 Other current assets 16,422 21,223 Total current assets 128,777 135,405 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 114,095 120,805 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,951 42,117 Other non-current assets 60,924 54,428 Total non-current assets 217,970 217,350 Total assets $ 346,747 $ 352,755 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,918 $ 64,115 Other current liabilities 59,893 60,845 Deferred revenue 7,992 7,912 Commercial paper 1,743 9,982 Term debt 9,740 11,128 Total current liabilities 137,286 153,982 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 99,627 98,959 Other non-current liabilities 53,107 49,142 Total non-current liabilities 152,734 148,101 Total liabilities 290,020 302,083 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 15,842,407 and 15,943,425 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 66,399 64,849 Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit) 3,240 (3,068 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (12,912 ) (11,109 ) Total shareholders' equity 56,727 50,672 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 346,747 $ 352,755

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 24,977 $ 35,929 Operating activities: Net income 29,998 34,630 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,916 2,697 Share-based compensation expense 2,905 2,265 Other (317 ) 849 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 4,275 (3,934 ) Inventories (1,807 ) 681 Vendor non-trade receivables 2,320 (9,812 ) Other current and non-current assets (4,099 ) (4,921 ) Accounts payable (6,075 ) 19,813 Deferred revenue 131 462 Other current and non-current liabilities 3,758 4,236 Cash generated by operating activities 34,005 46,966 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (5,153 ) (34,913 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 7,127 11,309 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 509 10,675 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3,787 ) (2,803 ) Other (141 ) (374 ) Cash used in investing activities (1,445 ) (16,106 ) Financing activities: Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,316 ) (2,888 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (3,768 ) (3,732 ) Repurchases of common stock (19,475 ) (20,478 ) Repayments of term debt (1,401 ) - Repayments of commercial paper, net (8,214 ) (1,000 ) Other (389 ) (61 ) Cash used in financing activities (35,563 ) (28,159 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,003 ) 2,701 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 21,974 $ 38,630 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 828 $ 5,235 Cash paid for interest $ 703 $ 531

Contacts

Press Contact:

Josh Rosenstock

Apple

jrosenstock@apple.com

(408) 862-1142

Investor Relations Contact:

Tejas Gala

Apple

tgala@apple.com

(669) 227-2402