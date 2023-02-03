A $1 billion to $1.5 billion US market opportunity awaits PV equipment manufacturers through 2030, a McKinsey & Company consultant said at a recent event for potential equipment buyers and sellers in Washington, DC.From pv magazine USA Representatives of 13 European PV equipment makers, mostly from Germany, met with US solar manufacturers in a day-long conference and networking event this week in Washington, DC. VDMA Photovoltaic Equipment, a section of the VDMA trade group representing the machinery and equipment manufacturing industry in Germany and Europe, organized the event in cooperation ...

