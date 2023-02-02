Hub Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Highlights:



Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the quarter, and $10.64 for the full year which is growth of 110%

Full year revenue of $5.3 billion, up 26%, with double-digit growth in all business lines; Fourth quarter revenue of $1.3 billion

Quarterly operating income of $104 million (8.1% of revenue) driven by diversification of our business and focus on transportation cost containment, yield management and operating efficiency

Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $287 million



Introduced 2023 outlook, with expected revenue of $5.2-$5.4 billion and diluted EPS of $7.00-$8.00



OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced fourth quarter 2022 net income of $79 million, and diluted earnings per share of $2.42. Net income for fourth quarter 2021 was $84 million, or $2.48 per diluted share. Full year 2022 net income was $357 million, or $10.64 per diluted share.

"Hub Group had a record year in 2022, delivering 26% revenue growth while more than doubling our earnings per share. We grew ITS to over $3 billion in revenue and grew both Brokerage and Logistics to $1 billion in revenue, while we supported our customers with high service levels and innovative supply chain solutions. Our strategy of service line diversification, and our focus on transportation cost containment, yield improvement and operating efficiency led to a significant increase in profitability. Market conditions softened during the quarter, but we anticipate demand will return by mid-2023. We remain focused on managing our costs and capital structure, while supporting our customers with great service and investing for growth to drive success in a variety of market conditions," said Phil Yeager, Hub Group's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 2% to $1.3 billion compared to fourth quarter 2021. Full year 2022 revenue was $5.3 billion, up 26% as compared to 2021. Gross margin for the quarter was 15.9% of revenue, with operating income of $104 million (8.1% of revenue). EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 for the quarter was $148 million.

Fourth quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions ("ITS") revenue increased 5% to $802 million, while full year revenue grew to $3.3 billion. Intermodal revenue per load for the quarter increased 19% and volume decreased 12% as compared to prior year. Volume for the quarter was impacted by softer demand conditions as retailers' inventory levels improved from the lows seen in 2021, which impacted demand for our services. ITS gross margin decreased compared to the prior year due to lower volume, higher transportation and equipment costs, and lower surcharges, partially offset by higher pricing and accessorial revenue.

Fourth quarter Logistics revenue increased 9% to $245 million due to organic growth with existing customers, and revenue from recently acquired TAGG Logistics, LLC ("TAGG"), partially offset by exited customers. Revenue for the full year increased 11% to $989 million. Fourth quarter gross margin increased due to growth with existing customers, new business onboardings, yield management initiatives and the contribution from TAGG, partially offset by higher warehousing and transportation costs.

Full year Truck Brokerage revenue grew 52% to $1.0 billion due to growth in revenue per load and the acquisition of Choptank but declined 11% in the fourth quarter to $238 million as higher transaction volumes were more than offset by lower revenue per load. Gross margin for the quarter decreased relative to fourth quarter 2021 due to lower revenue per load, partially offset by lower costs for purchased transportation.

Costs and expenses increased to $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to incremental operating costs from TAGG, higher expenses for outside services, and lower gains on the sale of equipment as compared to prior year, partially offset by lower compensation expense.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $61 million. As of December 31, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $287 million.

2023 Outlook

We expect our 2023 diluted earnings per share will range from $7.00 to $8.00. We estimate revenue will range from $5.2 to $5.4 billion, and that gross margin as a percentage of revenue will range from 14.5% to 15.0%. We estimate our costs and expenses will range from $420 to $440 million for the year. We project our effective tax rate for the year will be 24-25%. We expect capital expenditures for containers, tractors, warehousing equipment and technology will range from $170 to $190 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of profitability defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we have provided herein a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to Net Income, the most directly comparable measure under GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is used by our management as well as by many analysts, investors and competitors in our industry. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's profitability for the periods presented. EBITDA should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 1,285,503 100.0 % $ 1,256,403 100.0 % Transportation costs 1,081,086 84.1 % 1,043,671 83.1 % Gross margin 204,417 15.9 % 212,732 16.9 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 62,422 4.9 % 70,544 5.6 % General and administrative 25,684 2.0 % 13,418 1.1 % Depreciation and amortization 12,024 0.9 % 11,185 0.9 % Total costs and expenses 100,130 7.8 % 95,147 7.6 % Operating income 104,287 8.1 % 117,585 9.3 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,381 ) -0.1 % (1,747 ) -0.1 % Other, net 315 0.0 % 137 0.0 % Total other expense, net (1,066 ) -0.1 % (1,610 ) -0.1 % Income before provision for income taxes 103,221 8.0 % 115,975 9.2 % Provision for income taxes 23,947 1.9 % 31,661 2.5 % Net income $ 79,274 $ 84,314 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.45 $ 2.52 Diluted $ 2.42 $ 2.48 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 32,397 33,456 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 32,815 33,983





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 5,340,490 100.0 % $ 4,232,383 100.0 % Transportation costs 4,450,985 83.3 % 3,632,743 85.8 % Gross margin 889,505 16.7 % 599,640 14.2 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 264,891 5.0 % 247,240 5.9 % General and administrative 103,933 1.9 % 76,476 1.8 % Depreciation and amortization 45,960 0.9 % 37,467 0.9 % Total costs and expenses 414,784 7.8 % 361,183 8.6 % Operating income 474,721 8.9 % 238,457 5.6 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,632 ) -0.1 % (7,302 ) -0.2 % Other, net (131 ) -0.0 % (245 ) -0.0 % Total other expense, net (6,763 ) -0.1 % (7,547 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 467,958 8.8 % 230,910 5.5 % Provision for income taxes 111,010 2.1 % 59,436 1.4 % Net income $ 356,948 $ 171,474 Earnings per share Basic $ 10.75 $ 5.13 Diluted $ 10.64 $ 5.06 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,209 33,434 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,559 33,892





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,642 $ 159,784 Accounts receivable trade, net 716,190 701,512 Accounts receivable other 3,967 3,022 Prepaid taxes 16,987 2,191 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,914 27,779 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,056,700 894,288 Restricted investments 18,065 24,256 Property and equipment, net 783,683 681,451 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 102,114 44,036 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 1,194 1,252 Other intangibles, net 197,386 196,672 Goodwill 629,402 576,913 Other assets 21,537 18,426 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,810,081 $ 2,437,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 344,751 $ 424,923 Accounts payable other 15,563 12,493 Accrued payroll 66,669 56,938 Accrued other 132,324 82,827 Lease liability - operating leases 29,547 11,364 Lease liability - financing leases 1,175 1,251 Current portion of long term debt 101,741 97,273 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 691,770 687,069 Long term debt 240,724 177,479 Non-current liabilities 43,505 41,572 Lease liability - operating leases 78,557 34,916 Deferred taxes 155,923 155,944 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2022 and 2021. - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized; 41,312,185 shares issued in 2022 and 41,224,792 shares issued in 2021; 32,646,621 shares outstanding in 2022 and 33,907,734 shares outstanding in 2021. 413 412 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 574,903 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 662,296 shares issued and 6 7 outstanding in 2021. Additional paid-in capital 208,165 189,256 Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax benefit of $10,306 (15,458 ) (15,458 ) Retained earnings 1,781,582 1,424,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (214 ) (207 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 8,665,564 shares in 2022 and 7,317,058 shares in 2021 (374,892 ) (258,330 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,599,602 1,340,314 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,810,081 $ 2,437,294





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 356,948 $ 171,474 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 153,726 130,629 Impairment of ROU asset 5,874 - Deferred taxes 4,448 (3,992 ) Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans 20,426 20,056 Gain on sale of assets (24,176 ) (19,173 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Restricted investments 6,191 (903 ) Accounts receivable, net 8,298 (115,568 ) Prepaid taxes (14,796 ) (856 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,111 ) (647 ) Other assets (4,231 ) (2,883 ) Accounts payable (89,103 ) 78,448 Accrued expenses 57,613 9,686 Non-current liabilities (19,944 ) (13,436 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 458,163 252,835 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 42,929 45,177 Purchases of property and equipment (219,140 ) (132,952 ) Cash used in acquisitions (102,661 ) (122,360 ) Net cash used in investing activities (278,872 ) (210,135 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 179,195 112,001 Repayments of long term debt (111,482 ) (107,608 ) Purchase of treasury stock (75,000 ) - Purchase of treasury stock from related party (34,767 ) - Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (8,312 ) (9,123 ) Finance lease payments (2,093 ) (2,682 ) Net cash used in financing activities (52,459 ) (7,412 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 26 (10 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 126,858 35,278 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 159,784 124,506 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 286,642 $ 159,784





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Intermodal and transportation solutions $ 802,268 $ 764,292 $ 3,301,835 $ 2,656,128 Logistics 244,998 223,767 988,922 887,388 Truck brokerage 238,237 268,344 1,049,733 688,867 Total revenue $ 1,285,503 $ 1,256,403 $ 5,340,490 $ 4,232,383





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % Net income $ 79,274 $ 84,314 $ (5,040 ) -6.0 % Interest expense 1,381 1,747 (366 ) -21.0 % Depreciation and amortization 43,313 34,670 8,643 24.9 % Provision for income taxes 23,947 31,661 (7,714 ) -24.4 % EBITDA $ 147,915 $ 152,392 $ (4,477 ) -2.9 %





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % Net income $ 356,948 $ 171,474 $ 185,474 108.2 % Interest expense 6,632 7,302 (670 ) -9.2 % Depreciation and amortization 153,726 130,629 23,097 17.7 % Provision for income taxes 111,010 59,436 51,574 86.8 % EBITDA $ 628,316 $ 368,841 $ 259,475 70.3 %

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measure" section of this release for the definition of EBITDA and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

