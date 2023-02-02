Manhattan Associates, Inc.: Manhattan Associates Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $198.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4 2022 was $0.60 compared to $0.32 in Q4 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 2022 was $0.81 compared to $0.48 in Q4 2021.



"Manhattan's business momentum is strong, and our fourth quarter results exceeded expectations. This contributed to the company achieving record top- and bottom-line results in 2022," said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel.

"We enter 2023 optimistic about our market opportunity and remain committed to investing in market leading innovation. We are confident these investments will contribute to our high levels of customer satisfaction and extend our positioning as the leading innovator in core Supply Chain Execution, Omni-channel and retail Point of Sale solutions," Capel concluded.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue was $198.1 million for Q4 2022, compared to $171.5 million for Q4 2021. Cloud subscription revenue was $51.7 million for Q4 2022, compared to $34.8 million for Q4 2021. License revenue was $5.0 million for Q4 2022, compared to $11.9 million for Q4 2021. Services revenue was $99.8 million for Q4 2022, compared to $81.6 million for Q4 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.60 for Q4 2022, compared to $0.32 for Q4 2021.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.81 for Q4 2022, compared to $0.48 for Q4 2021.

GAAP operating income was $44.7 million for Q4 2022, compared to $27.1 million for Q4 2021.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $59.9 million for Q4 2022, compared to $39.1 million for Q4 2021.

Cash flow from operations was $55.2 million for Q4 2022, compared to $40.1 million for Q4 2021. Days Sales Outstanding was 77 days at December 31, 2022, compared to 67 days at September 30, 2022.

Cash totaled $225.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $197.1 million at September 30, 2022.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 206,418 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $25.2 million. In January 2023, our Board of Directors approved replenishing the Company's remaining share repurchase authority to an aggregate of $75.0 million of our common stock.



FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $767.1 million, compared to $663.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Cloud subscription revenue was $176.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $122.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. License revenue was $24.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $37.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Services revenue was $394.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $334.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $2.03, compared to $1.72 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $2.76 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.23 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP operating income was $152.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $134.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $212.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $177.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Cash flow from operations was $179.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $185.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 1,352,954 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $175.4 million.

2023 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2023:

Guidance Range - 2023 Full Year ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range % Growth Range Total revenue $820 $833 7% 9% Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin 17.6% 18.8% Equity-based compensation 7.9% 7.7% Adjusted operating margin(1) 25.5% 26.5% Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP EPS $1.81 $1.95 -11% -4% Equity-based compensation 0.86 0.86 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting(2) (0.06) (0.06) Adjusted EPS(1) $2.61 $2.75 -5% 0% (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of those items if applicable. (2) Excess tax benefit on stock vesting expected to occur primarily in the first quarter of 2023.



Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above and guideposts in the supplemental information below, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding "forward-looking statements" below. Those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.

Manhattan Associates will make this earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com . Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance and guideposts, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Manhattan Associates provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company's historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' ability to understand and compare the Company's results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, and (from time to time) restructuring charges - all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company's GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under "2023 Guidance" and "Guideposts," statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as "may," "expect," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "project," "estimate" and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: economic conditions, including inflation; disruption in the retail sector; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; disruption in the retail sector; risks related to our products' technology and customer implementations; global instability, including the war in Ukraine; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.









MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Cloud subscriptions $ 51,691 $ 34,761 $ 176,458 $ 122,195 Software license 4,979 11,948 24,848 37,070 Maintenance 35,083 37,471 142,198 145,841 Services 99,812 81,565 394,096 334,799 Hardware 6,538 5,749 29,484 23,738 Total revenue 198,103 171,494 767,084 663,643 Costs and expenses: Cost of software license 377 507 2,126 2,309 Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services 89,629 81,124 356,111 295,518 Research and development 27,123 26,783 111,877 97,628 Sales and marketing 16,656 16,652 64,537 57,855 General and administrative 18,107 17,507 73,070 68,086 Depreciation and amortization 1,506 1,778 6,663 7,914 Total costs and expenses 153,398 144,351 614,384 529,310 Operating income 44,705 27,143 152,700 134,333 Other loss, net 828 (232 ) 5,421 (261 ) Income before income taxes 45,533 26,911 158,121 134,072 Income tax provision 7,665 6,329 29,162 23,600 Net income $ 37,868 $ 20,582 $ 128,959 $ 110,472 Basic earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.33 $ 2.05 $ 1.74 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.32 $ 2.03 $ 1.72 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 62,327 63,241 62,768 63,445 Diluted 63,028 64,224 63,408 64,323









MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income $ 44,705 27,143 $ 152,700 134,333 Equity-based compensation (a) 15,152 11,926 59,361 43,259 Purchase amortization (c) - - - 264 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 59,857 $ 39,069 $ 212,061 $ 177,856 Income tax provision $ 7,665 6,329 $ 29,162 23,600 Equity-based compensation (a) 2,045 1,873 9,058 6,272 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (3 ) 14 4,383 4,383 Purchase amortization (c) - - - 65 Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $ 9,707 $ 8,216 $ 42,603 $ 34,320 Net income $ 37,868 $ 20,582 $ 128,959 $ 110,472 Equity-based compensation (a) 13,107 10,053 50,303 36,987 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) 3 (14 ) (4,383 ) (4,383 ) Purchase amortization (c) - - - 199 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 50,978 $ 30,621 $ 174,879 $ 143,275 Diluted EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.32 $ 2.03 $ 1.72 Equity-based compensation (a) 0.21 0.16 0.79 0.58 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) - - (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Purchase amortization (c) - - - - Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.48 $ 2.76 $ 2.23 Fully diluted shares 63,028 64,224 63,408 64,323

(a) Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include that expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of services $ 5,609 $ 4,390 $ 21,876 $ 15,159 Research and development 3,341 2,567 13,081 8,814 Sales and marketing 1,543 1,147 6,003 4,345 General and administrative 4,659 3,822 18,401 14,941 Total equity-based compensation $ 15,152 $ 11,926 $ 59,361 $ 43,259

(b) Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we exclude equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also exclude the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.

(c) Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.







MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,463 $ 263,706 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,009 and $2,419, at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 166,767 124,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,145 20,293 Total current assets 415,375 408,419 Property and equipment, net 12,803 13,889 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,794 27,272 Goodwill, net 62,230 62,239 Deferred income taxes 37,206 7,650 Other assets 24,770 20,239 Total assets $ 570,178 $ 539,708 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,701 $ 19,625 Accrued compensation and benefits 54,469 53,104 Accrued and other liabilities 24,569 22,741 Deferred revenue 208,807 153,196 Income taxes payable 2,049 376 Total current liabilities 315,595 249,042 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 14,065 23,157 Other non-current liabilities 13,718 16,865 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 62,191,570 and 63,154,494 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 621 631 Retained earnings 253,711 269,841 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,532 ) (19,828 ) Total shareholders' equity 226,800 250,644 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 570,178 $ 539,708







MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 128,959 $ 110,472 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,663 7,914 Equity-based compensation 59,361 43,259 Loss on disposal of equipment (89 ) 7 Deferred income taxes (29,711 ) (1,912 ) Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (1,515 ) (493 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (44,056 ) (16,650 ) Other assets (10,247 ) (6,533 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 11,794 12,256 Income taxes 765 (3,667 ) Deferred revenue 57,706 40,530 Net cash provided by operating activities 179,630 185,183 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,587 ) (4,016 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,587 ) (4,016 ) Financing activities: Purchase of common stock (204,460 ) (120,418 ) Net cash used in financing activities (204,460 ) (120,418 ) Foreign currency impact on cash (6,826 ) (1,748 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (38,243 ) 59,001 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 263,706 204,705 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 225,463 $ 263,706





MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1. GAAP and adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:

2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year GAAP Diluted EPS $0.35 $0.48 $0.57 $0.32 $1.72 $0.48 $0.49 $0.47 $0.60 $2.03 Adjustments to GAAP: Equity-based compensation 0.13 0.14 0.14 0.16 0.58 0.19 0.20 0.19 0.21 0.79 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (0.06) (0.01) - - (0.07) (0.07) - - - (0.07) Purchase amortization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.43 $0.61 $0.71 $0.48 $2.23 $0.60 $0.69 $0.66 $0.81 $2.76 Fully Diluted Shares 64,466 64,276 64,238 64,224 64,323 63,871 63,419 63,165 63,028 63,408



2. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):





2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Revenue: Americas $122,813 $132,308 $135,233 $135,861 $526,215 $139,540 $151,996 $156,674 $155,674 $603,884 EMEA 28,434 27,190 27,402 27,548 110,574 32,151 31,614 31,843 33,330 128,938 APAC 5,603 6,616 6,550 8,085 26,854 7,265 8,314 9,584 9,099 34,262 $156,850 $166,114 $169,185 $171,494 $663,643 $178,956 $191,924 $198,101 $198,103 $767,084 GAAP Operating Income: Americas $16,116 $28,590 $29,727 $16,746 $91,179 $21,393 $24,507 $22,914 $30,475 $99,289 EMEA 8,374 8,643 10,485 7,245 34,747 10,517 9,423 9,851 10,239 40,030 APAC 935 2,124 2,196 3,152 8,407 2,062 3,323 4,005 3,991 13,381 $25,425 $39,357 $42,408 $27,143 $134,333 $33,972 $37,253 $36,770 $44,705 $152,700 Adjustments (pre-tax): Americas: Equity-based

compensation $10,051 $10,709 $10,573 $11,926 $43,259 $14,138 $15,538 $14,533 $15,152 $59,361 Purchase amortization 107 107 50 - 264 - - - - - $10,158 $10,816 $10,623 $11,926 $43,523 $14,138 $15,538 $14,533 $15,152 $59,361 Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income: Americas $26,274 $39,406 $40,350 $28,672 $134,702 $35,531 $40,045 $37,447 $45,627 $158,650 EMEA 8,374 8,643 10,485 7,245 34,747 10,517 9,423 9,851 10,239 40,030 APAC 935 2,124 2,196 3,152 8,407 2,062 3,323 4,005 3,991 13,381 $35,583 $50,173 $53,031 $39,069 $177,856 $48,110 $52,791 $51,303 $59,857 $212,061



3. Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):





2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Revenue $2,932 $3,209 $823 ($716) $6,248 ($2,268) ($4,568) ($6,152) ($5,124) ($18,112) Costs and expenses 2,000 2,442 551 (887) 4,106 (2,043) (3,862) (5,412) (5,354) (16,671) Operating income 932 767 272 171 2,142 (225) (706) (740) 230 (1,441) Foreign currency gains

(losses) in other income (287) 315 (30) (243) (245) 711 2,056 1,569 353 4,689 $645 $1,082 $242 ($72) $1,897 $486 $1,350 $829 $583 $3,248



Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):





2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Operating income $79 ($294) ($37) $281 $29 $470 $710 $1,166 $1,900 $4,246 Foreign currency gains

(losses) in other income 315 535 3 (9) 844 809 2,085 1,713 738 5,345 Total impact of

changes in the

Indian Rupee $394 $241 ($34) $272 $873 $1,279 $2,795 $2,879 $2,638 $9,591



4. Other income includes the following components (in thousands):





2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Interest income ($15) ($10) ($9) $102 $68 $19 $92 $112 $373 596 Foreign currency gains

(losses) (287) 315 (30) (243) (245) 711 2,056 1,569 353 4,689 Other non-operating

income (expense) 9 1 (3) (91) (84) 8 95 (69) 102 136 Total other income (loss) ($293) $306 ($42) ($232) ($261) $738 $2,243 $1,612 $828 $5,421



5. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):





2021

2022

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Capital expenditures $569 $602 $987 $1,858 $4,016 $1,159 $1,084 $1,909 $2,435 $6,587



6. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):





2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Shares purchased under publicly-announced buy-back program 214 244 123 128 709 383 417 347 206 1,353 Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock 172 1 5 1 179 203 4 8 2 217 Total shares purchased 386 245 128 129 888 586 421 355 208 1,570 Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly-announced buy-back program $26,988 $32,894 $19,994 $20,117 $99,993 $49,965 $50,151 $50,000 $25,234 $175,350 Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock 19,414 190 762 59 20,425 27,143 528 1,242 197 29,110 Total cash paid for shares repurchased $46,402 $33,084 $20,756 $20,176 $120,418 $77,108 $50,679 $51,242 $25,431 $204,460



7. Remaining Performance Obligations

We disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Over 97% of our reported performance obligations represent cloud native subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Maintenance contracts are typically one year and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):





March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September

30, 2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September

30, 2022 December

31, 2022 Remaining

Performance

Obligations $ 421,196 $ 488,718 $ 573,712 $ 699,244 $ 809,540 $ 897,680 $ 969,603 $ 1,051,544



8. The 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act eliminated the expensing of research and development costs as incurred for tax purposes beginning in 2022.

This law changes the timing of cash tax payments, increasing near-term taxable income and payments, but normalizing over time as these expenses are amortized. As such, our cash was negatively impacted by approximately $26 million in additional income tax payments. This legislation does not impact earnings per share, does not create any incremental expense obligation and does not impact our ability to operationally grow cash flow.





9. Guideposts

The following table shows our (i) actual 2022 cloud revenue and remaining performance obligations ("RPO") results, (ii) revised 2023 cloud revenue guidepost, (iii) 2023 RPO guidepost published as of October 25, 2022, and (iv) guideposts published as of February 1, 2022, for cloud revenue and RPO for 2024.





Current Guideposts ($'s in millions) Cloud Revenue Year Low Mid High % Growth(1) 2022?²? $176 $176 $176 44% 2023?³? $232 $234 $236 33% 2024?5? $310 $328 $345 40% Remaining Performance Obligations Year Low Mid High % Growth(1) 2022?²? $1,052 $1,052 $1,052 50% 2023?4? $1,300 $1,350 $1,400 28% 2024?5? $1,600 $1,700 $1,800 26% (1) Year-over-year percentage growth is calculated based on the actual or forecasted mid-points. (2) Amount reflects actual results for 2022. (3) Amount reflects revised range as of February 2, 2023. (4) Amount remain unchanged from October 25, 2022. (5) Amounts remain unchanged from February 1, 2022.

These guideposts are forward-looking statements and are subject to all the risks and uncertainties applicable to our shorter-term 2023 Guidance, as stated above. In addition, the further into the future we project our financial expectations, the greater the risk that actual results will differ materially; consequently, our longer-term guideposts may be inherently more uncertain than our shorter-term guidance.



